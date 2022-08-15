ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Liberty University installs emergency blue light call boxes on campus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is taking a major step to enhance safety on campus. Leaders said they recently installed and activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus. The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication systems to interact with emergency dispatchers. The installation is part...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Baffled by Baffle’s handsome looks? You aren’t the only one

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Could you imagine living your entire life on a chain? That’s the reality this handsome fella was living before he went to the Franklin County Humane Society. Despite one-and-a-half-year-old Baffle’s ‘ruff’ beginnings, he’s a lover who’s looking for a warm-hearted owner....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Danville Police’s H.E.A.R.T. Walk aims to cope, heal with neighbors

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police are checking in on members of a neighborhood coping from a shooting on their block Tuesday afternoon. The police held a H.E.A.R.T. walk on Wednesday to talk with people on the 300 block of Halifax Street. H.E.A.R.T. stands for Heal and Engage After Recent...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Day of service for Roanoke Catholic teachers

ROANOKE, Va. – Teachers from Roanoke Catholic spent their Wednesday at work giving back. The teachers served at several churches in the area, as well as the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Feeding Southwest Virginia. This week is Teacher Work Week at Roanoke Catholic, and they are prepared to welcome...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

VDOT looking to recruit contractors for winter season

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to hire contractors for the winter months. Leaders said every year, from June until November, the organization is looking to hire those who can help with snow removal. VDOT is currently looking to hire contractors for the upcoming winter...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party

ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
WSLS

Finley needs a lot of cuddle room after playing all day long

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This guy needs a lot of room when it comes to cuddling after playtime. Meet Finley, a seven-year-old dog that weighs in at 85 pounds according to the Lynchburg Humane Society website. Finley’s a potty-trained pro, full of energy, and would love to meet you –...
WSLS

Older dogs can learn new tricks, and Merlot is proof

ROANOKE, Va. – If you need a new walking buddy that doubles as a picture-perfect, bone-carrying hunk of love, Merlot is your guy. At 8 years old, Merlot is proof that older dogs can still learn new tricks. Roanoke Valley SPCA staff said that recently, Merlot has made great...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alleghany Highland Public Schools has ‘exciting’ first day

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of school is always exciting, even more so when it is the first day of school for a brand new school district. That’s the case for the newly-formed Alleghany Highlands Public School system. The district is a combination of Covington City and Alleghany County schools.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Wendell Scott Charity Ride to be held in Southside

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wendell Scott Foundation will be holding a Wendell Scott Charity Ride in Danville on August 27. The ride will include pivotal stops that were important to the Scott family’s legacy. “We’re going to ride around Danville and touch some unique locations around Danville that...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

POLL: There’s about a month until fall...are you ready?

ROANOKE, Va. – I don’t about you guys, but the recent chilly weather has me excited for fall. From yummy apple cider to carving pumpkins with your friends, it’s arguably the best time of the year — for me that is. I wanna hear how you...
ROANOKE, VA

