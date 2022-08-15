Read full article on original website
Second Presbyterian Church has raised over one million dollar for charityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning fire reported at Vinton apartmentCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A second Cookout is coming to RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Local farmers are helping the community to eat healthilyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Liberty University installs emergency blue light call boxes on campus
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is taking a major step to enhance safety on campus. Leaders said they recently installed and activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus. The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication systems to interact with emergency dispatchers. The installation is part...
WSLS
Baffled by Baffle’s handsome looks? You aren’t the only one
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Could you imagine living your entire life on a chain? That’s the reality this handsome fella was living before he went to the Franklin County Humane Society. Despite one-and-a-half-year-old Baffle’s ‘ruff’ beginnings, he’s a lover who’s looking for a warm-hearted owner....
WSLS
New technology is being used to enhance safety at Roanoke County Schools this year
ROANOKE, Va. – Imagine in an emergency, being able to lock down an entire school with a click of a button. That is exactly what the teachers and staff at Roanoke County Public Schools are able to do this year with the help of an app called Raptor. Raptor...
WSLS
Danville Police’s H.E.A.R.T. Walk aims to cope, heal with neighbors
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police are checking in on members of a neighborhood coping from a shooting on their block Tuesday afternoon. The police held a H.E.A.R.T. walk on Wednesday to talk with people on the 300 block of Halifax Street. H.E.A.R.T. stands for Heal and Engage After Recent...
WSLS
Lynchburg’s ‘Men2School’ shows support, encouragement on LCS’s first day of school
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The moment Lynchburg City students stepped off the school bus Tuesday morning, they faced their first test of the 2022-2023 academic year – navigating through a sea of support. A group called “Men2School” is made up of church members, fraternities, and other organizations with the...
WSLS
Day of service for Roanoke Catholic teachers
ROANOKE, Va. – Teachers from Roanoke Catholic spent their Wednesday at work giving back. The teachers served at several churches in the area, as well as the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Feeding Southwest Virginia. This week is Teacher Work Week at Roanoke Catholic, and they are prepared to welcome...
WSLS
VDOT looking to recruit contractors for winter season
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to hire contractors for the winter months. Leaders said every year, from June until November, the organization is looking to hire those who can help with snow removal. VDOT is currently looking to hire contractors for the upcoming winter...
WDBJ7.com
Bassett High student praised after notifying teachers about gun in another student’s bookbag
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County administration and the Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work together to figure out what could have been done differently after a handgun was found at Bassett High School Tuesday morning. The gun was found when a student told staff that another student...
WSLS
Crocheting for a cause: 96-year-old woman makes baby blankets, hats for local hospital
SALEM, Va. – More often than not, you can find Freedia Munsey sitting in her living room hard at work crocheting for a cause. “An 8-year-old girl taught me to crochet when I was 19 years old,” said Munsey. Now 96 years old, she said crocheting is her...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. Schools hear from parents about elementary school redistricting plan
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — In Bedford County, some community members are frustrated about a proposal that would realign certain school attendance zones. Meanwhile, officials say they’re planning ahead, with at least one housing development already under construction. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, there was a small get-together at Jefferson...
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
WSLS
Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party
ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
WSLS
Finley needs a lot of cuddle room after playing all day long
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This guy needs a lot of room when it comes to cuddling after playtime. Meet Finley, a seven-year-old dog that weighs in at 85 pounds according to the Lynchburg Humane Society website. Finley’s a potty-trained pro, full of energy, and would love to meet you –...
WSLS
Older dogs can learn new tricks, and Merlot is proof
ROANOKE, Va. – If you need a new walking buddy that doubles as a picture-perfect, bone-carrying hunk of love, Merlot is your guy. At 8 years old, Merlot is proof that older dogs can still learn new tricks. Roanoke Valley SPCA staff said that recently, Merlot has made great...
WDBJ7.com
Alleghany Highland Public Schools has ‘exciting’ first day
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of school is always exciting, even more so when it is the first day of school for a brand new school district. That’s the case for the newly-formed Alleghany Highlands Public School system. The district is a combination of Covington City and Alleghany County schools.
WSLS
Wendell Scott Charity Ride to be held in Southside
ROANOKE, Va. – The Wendell Scott Foundation will be holding a Wendell Scott Charity Ride in Danville on August 27. The ride will include pivotal stops that were important to the Scott family’s legacy. “We’re going to ride around Danville and touch some unique locations around Danville that...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
WSLS
‘Sunflowers for Ukraine’ art exhibit raises more than $11K to support families impacted by war
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg art exhibit has raised more than $11,000 to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war. ‘Sunflowers for Ukraine,’ which was put on display at Riverviews Artspace, had more than 150 people donate more than 200 pieces of artwork.
WSLS
POLL: There’s about a month until fall...are you ready?
ROANOKE, Va. – I don’t about you guys, but the recent chilly weather has me excited for fall. From yummy apple cider to carving pumpkins with your friends, it’s arguably the best time of the year — for me that is. I wanna hear how you...
whee.net
Four to be considered for School Board
There are four candidates to be considered by the Henry County School Board to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November.
