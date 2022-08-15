Read full article on original website
Narcity
A Redditor Asked People Why They Think 'Calgary Sucks' & Locals Came In Hot
Canada has a ton of cities and people love to compare them to each other. What one has, another will almost certainly lack. But one Redditor decided to ask Calgarians what they dislike about Calgary and people really went in. In the Reddit post, a user asked why people dislike...
A woman said a stranger drove her family from Seattle to Vancouver so they could make their cruise after Air Canada canceled their flight
Chelsea Smith said a stranger drove her and her family for 2 1/2 hours and refused to accept payment after their flight was canceled.
Narcity
This Couple On TikTok Is Getting Real About Why They Moved From Toronto To Calgary (VIDEOS)
Moving to a new city can be scary, but it definitely helps when other people are able to share their experiences of moving. This couple recently moved to Calgary from Toronto and they've been sharing all the reasons behind their decision to move on TikTok. The couple – Umar and...
Narcity
A 33-Year-Old Calgary Man Drowned In A BC Lake & His Body Was Just Found By Police
A 33-year-old Calgary man drowned in a B.C. lake over the weekend, after going swimming with friends and becoming "submerged." His body has been recovered and identified by police. According to the Chilliwack RCMP, the 33-year-old man – who has not been named – died at Cultus Lake, a popular...
Narcity
Locals Are Sharing 'Calgary Hacks' & Some Will Save You Serious Money
Every city has its secrets and Calgary is certainly no exception. When a Redditor asked locals to reveal some of their very best Calgary hacks, people were quick to hand over the goods. In a. , someone asked Calgarians to share their best city hacks that are specific to Calgary,...
Narcity
A Pod Of Orcas Was Spotted In Vancouver & You Could See Them From The Seawall (VIDEO)
Those who live in or have visited B.C. may have seen a whale or two before. But those along the Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver Tuesday night got quite the sight with a pod of orcas seen swimming about. The pod of "transient" orcas may have ventured into Vancouver waters...
Narcity
This Farm For Sale In BC Is Under $800K & Has A Workshop Bigger Than Most Vancouver Condos
Ever think about getting out of the city and living out your dreams as a farmer? This rural listing in northern B.C. allows you to do just that. Plus, it won't break the bank. Included in this listing are additional guest cabins that have heating and plumbing, a large pond, and a 1,200-square-foot workshop. That's bigger than most condos in Vancouver. According to BetterDwelling, in Vancouver "the median size of a condo built from 2016 to 2017 fell to 769 sq ft."
Narcity
A Dog Had To Be Rescued After Getting Injured On A Hike In BC (PHOTOS)
Members of North Shore Rescue near Vancouver had quite the mission earlier this week, carrying a 100-pound dog out of steep terrain. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon as rescuers were responding to a different call for help, according to a Facebook post. Crews were finishing up that rescue when they got word of a group of people struggling to carry their big dog from Mount Seymour.
Narcity
Flair Airlines' Sale Is Offering 35% Off Base Fares Across Canada, The US & Mexico
If you've been looking for cheap flights from Canada, this one's for you! Flair Airlines is having a huge sale and you can get 35% off of base fares on flights to destinations across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. The sale begins today and applies to all of Flair's flights,...
Narcity
This Rockstar Tried To Give A Toronto Family Free Concert Tickets After They Lent Him A Bike
One of the band members of REO Speedwagon wanted to thank some truly good-hearted Torontonians for lending him a bike after he struggled to rent one himself. Kevin Cronin, the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the band, shared the details of the selfless good deed on social media on Monday.
Narcity
Jason Kenney Is Letting People In Vancouver & Toronto Know Why They Should Move To Alberta
Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney has just launched a new campaign to encourage workers in Toronto and Vancouver to move to Alberta instead. According to the Alberta government, the campaign – named "Alberta Is Calling" – aims to encourage "skilled, educated and motivated talent" to move to Alberta instead, citing reasons like better wages, fewer taxes and more affordable housing.
Narcity
7 Best Free Things To Do If This Is Your First Summer In Toronto, According To Locals
Newcomers to the city will be happy to know that, even though Toronto was named the most expensive city in Canada, there are still ways to save money in the 6ix. Narcity recently asked its readers on Instagram about some free activities they'd recommend for people who are spending their first summer in Toronto, and the locals had some great suggestions.
