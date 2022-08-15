Read full article on original website
Monroe County spends nearly $23M to extend water services to town of Juliette
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — For years, water quality has been a problem for people in the town of Juliette. People say the coal ash ponds around Georgia Power's Plant Scherer have caused high levels of toxins in Monroe County water. Michael Pless lives about two miles from Plant Scherer...
Fire consumes business in Johnson County, Ga., cause under investigation
Around 9:00 p.m., an employee walked out of the building to run across the street real quick - almost as soon as he did, the explosion happened.
Warner Robins Police Department to place license plate-reading cameras around city to reduce crime
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police will soon be able to take photographs of your license plate with several new roadside cameras. Warner Robins is officially a "smart community." This means the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation chose the city for a "Digital Twin Project." The goal is to...
26-Year-Old Quade Raymond Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
Bibb County deputies reported that a fatal motorcycle accident took place at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. The victim, 26-year-old Quade Raymond, died around 7:48 PM. Raymond’s motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while [..]
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Georgia Insurance Commissioner issues consumer alert following Allstate auto rate increase filing
(ATLANTA, GA) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King issued a consumer alert in the wake of a 25-percent auto rate increase for state policy-holders, according to his office. READ THE ALERT HERE. In the alert, posted on his website, King writes, "Under Georgia’s dual rate filing system...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb CEO Thurmond announces starting salary boost to make DeKalb police, firefighters highest-paid in Georgia
DECATUR, GA— Today, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond announced a 6.5-percent starting salary increase for all sworn police officers, making them the highest paid among large local governments in the state. “Protecting the lives and well-being of our residents and businesses is our top priority,” CEO Thurmond said. “Our Keep...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia
Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
Macon, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Towers High School football team will have a game with Bibb County School District on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
5 qualify for Macon Water Authority, including man who vacated the seat
Voters of Macon Water Authority District 2 will have five candidates on the ballot during the special election Nov. 8, including the man who resigned the seat to qualify for a failed bid for MWA chairman. Desmond D. Brown leads the ballot by alphabetical order ahead of Lindsay Holliday, Jeffery...
'We will exceed growth and expansion': YKK AP plans new factory in Macon, adding 100 jobs
MACON, Ga. — We're learning more about the changes coming to Macon's YKK AP plant. They plan to create a whole new facility and hire about 100 people. Daymon Loyd, the plant manager for residential operations, says the facility is designed with a lot more efficiency in mind. YKK...
'He would receive money... do part of a job, and then disappear': Macon pastor faces fraud charges in Louisiana
MACON, Ga. — A sheriff in Louisiana says a Macon pastor took money from people to repair hurricane damage on their homes, but never finished the work. The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office says Jimmy Collins Jr. was arrested Monday on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. They say...
wgxa.tv
Breaking: Warner Robins Code Yellow lifted
The Code Yellow is lifted for Warner Robins High, C. B. Watson Primary, Pearl Stephens Elementary and the Houston County Transition Academy after an incident in the neighborhood according to school officials. All schools are back to normal operations and parents were notified according to officials. WGXA is working to...
'We're glad to see you here': Macon businesses near Mercer expect profit increase as students return
MACON, Ga. — Nearly 4,200 students are returning to the Mercer University campus for the start of classes next Tuesday. For businesses near the college, that means a big increase in profits. “We see almost a 60 percent drop when students leave,” says Carl Fambro, owner of Francar’s Buffalo...
AOL Corp
Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon
A Macon manufacturing company is planning a $125 million expansion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a press release. YKK AP America, which makes architectural products for homes and businesses, plans to build a new manufacturing facility and install additional equipment in Bibb County. According to the release, the expansion will add 100 new jobs to the 250-person strong workforce already at YKK AP in Macon.
FFN Roundtable: A look at the season ahead with bold predictions and our player of the year picks
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season is upon us as we gear up for the first Football Friday Night of the year. The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss some of the biggest storylines, players and games ahead of the season. Lehgo!!!. Which team...
'It's giving us closure': Central Georgia veterans to get expanded healthcare under new legislation
DUBLIN, Va. — Expanded healthcare for veterans is coming, thanks to a new law called the PACT Act. The legislation applies to veterans with toxic exposures, and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras. The medical director of the Dublin VA says it will help more than...
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
MACON, Ga. — Deputies in middle Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a baby was traveling with their mom and two siblings during the day. When they got home around 4:40 p.m., the baby was not responding, according to investigators.
Central Georgia man arrested on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims
ALLEN PARISH, La. — A Central Georgia man wanted on fraud charges has been arrested in Louisiana. According to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Jimmy Collins Jr., 55, was arrested Monday morning on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. Back in July, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office told...
Senator Ossoff stops in Macon to talk funding, training for police responding to mental health calls
MACON, Ga. — A new bill awaiting the president's signature could help law enforcement better respond to mental health calls. U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff helped get the bill through the House and Senate. He spent time in Macon Tuesday touting the legislation. "We find that far too often, first...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
OSHA: Dollar General Faces Nearly $1.3M in Fines for Safety Violations
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing nearly $1.3 million in penalties against Dollar General after inspectors found multiple safety violations at three Georgia stores earlier this year, the agency announced this week. Violations included obstructed exit routes, unsafely stacked boxes of merchandise and hard-to-access electrical panels, OSHA said.
