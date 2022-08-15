ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

gwinnettcitizen.com

Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia

Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
wgxa.tv

Breaking: Warner Robins Code Yellow lifted

The Code Yellow is lifted for Warner Robins High, C. B. Watson Primary, Pearl Stephens Elementary and the Houston County Transition Academy after an incident in the neighborhood according to school officials. All schools are back to normal operations and parents were notified according to officials. WGXA is working to...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
AOL Corp

Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon

A Macon manufacturing company is planning a $125 million expansion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a press release. YKK AP America, which makes architectural products for homes and businesses, plans to build a new manufacturing facility and install additional equipment in Bibb County. According to the release, the expansion will add 100 new jobs to the 250-person strong workforce already at YKK AP in Macon.
MACON, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

OSHA: Dollar General Faces Nearly $1.3M in Fines for Safety Violations

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing nearly $1.3 million in penalties against Dollar General after inspectors found multiple safety violations at three Georgia stores earlier this year, the agency announced this week. Violations included obstructed exit routes, unsafely stacked boxes of merchandise and hard-to-access electrical panels, OSHA said.
GEORGIA STATE
