San Diego, CA

5 Things California: CARE Court legislation, Feedback on CalAIM implementation, Nurse practitioners & abortion

We are well underway with our agenda development for the upcoming 2022 Los Angeles State of Reform Health Policy Conference on Sept. 22nd! If you haven’t already done so, you can take a look at the Topical Agenda to see the conversations we have lined up. You can register here if you haven’t already—we’d be thrilled to see you there! We’re excited for a fantastic event.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ITUP regional workgroups say DHCS needs to improve communication regarding CalAIM implementation

The Insure The Uninsured Project (ITUP) recently wrapped up their 2022 regional workgroups, which held stakeholder conversations throughout the state to hear about their experiences with the first year of CalAIM implementation. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. ITUP Executive Director...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OHA establishes 4 new Regional Health Equity Coalitions

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced the establishment of 4 new Regional Health Equity Coalitions (RHECs), a program operated by OHA’s Equity and Inclusion division. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. RHECs are autonomous, community-led groups that are non-governmental in...
OREGON STATE
UnitedHealthcare donates $1 million to nonprofits in Washington

UnitedHealthcare is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to 4 community-based organizations in Washington state to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. In...
WASHINGTON STATE
Hawaii emergency licensing rules approved

Governor David Ige this week approved and signed into effect emergency rules authorizing out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaiʻi upon meeting certain requirements without applying for and obtaining a license. Enacted through the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, the rules amend Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules Chapter 16-89, to...
HAWAII STATE

