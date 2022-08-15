Read full article on original website
5 Things California: CARE Court legislation, Feedback on CalAIM implementation, Nurse practitioners & abortion
We are well underway with our agenda development for the upcoming 2022 Los Angeles State of Reform Health Policy Conference on Sept. 22nd! If you haven’t already done so, you can take a look at the Topical Agenda to see the conversations we have lined up. You can register here if you haven’t already—we’d be thrilled to see you there! We’re excited for a fantastic event.
5 Things Utah: Q&A w/ Dr. Amy Locke, COVID health equity gaps, One Utah Health Collaborative
This month’s newsletter features a conversation with University of Utah Health’s Dr. Amy Locke on innovative approaches to health care policy, new data from DHHS on health inequities related to COVID-19, and an update on the work of the One Utah Health Collaborative. Thanks for reading!. Eli Kirshbaum.
ITUP regional workgroups say DHCS needs to improve communication regarding CalAIM implementation
The Insure The Uninsured Project (ITUP) recently wrapped up their 2022 regional workgroups, which held stakeholder conversations throughout the state to hear about their experiences with the first year of CalAIM implementation. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. ITUP Executive Director...
OHA establishes 4 new Regional Health Equity Coalitions
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced the establishment of 4 new Regional Health Equity Coalitions (RHECs), a program operated by OHA’s Equity and Inclusion division. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. RHECs are autonomous, community-led groups that are non-governmental in...
UnitedHealthcare donates $1 million to nonprofits in Washington
UnitedHealthcare is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to 4 community-based organizations in Washington state to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. In...
5 Things Alaska: Workforce grants, Health care spending, Overdose death increase
My name is Eli Kirshbaum and I’m a Senior Reporter/Editor here at State of Reform. Emily is out on vacation this week, so I’m stepping in to write her newsletters while she’s gone. Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions or comments during her time off—I’d be happy to connect!
Hawaii emergency licensing rules approved
Governor David Ige this week approved and signed into effect emergency rules authorizing out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaiʻi upon meeting certain requirements without applying for and obtaining a license. Enacted through the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, the rules amend Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules Chapter 16-89, to...
Families of Utahns who died from COVID-19 receive $13.4 million in federal funeral assistance
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the State of Utah received $13.4 million in federal aid to assist individuals and families with COVID-19-related funeral costs. Since FEMA launched the COVID-19 funeral assistance program in April of 2021, Utahns submitted 2,448 applications, 1,978 of which were approved. The funds...
