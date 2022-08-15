ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Longhorns S Quandre Diggs Cracks NFL Top 100 Players List

By Connor Zimmerlee
 3 days ago

Diggs continues to ascend as he defines a new era of defense for the Seahawks.

As the Seattle Seahawks embark on a rebuild in the post Russell Wilson era, they do so having at least one position on defense locked down for the foreseeable future.

The safety position for the Seahawks is one of the better safety tandems in the NFL with Jamal Adams and former Texas Longhorns standout Quandre Diggs. Since Diggs' arrival to the Seahawks from the Detroit Lions in a trade, he has helped give the Seahawks a new identity.

Last season for the Seahawks, Diggs would rack up 94 total tackles, 66 of which were solo. He would also flash his ability to ballhawk away, bringing in five interceptions in 17 games played.

As a result of his successful 2021 season, Diggs finds himself once again cracking the NFL's top 100 player list, even moving up five spots from No. 77 overall last season to No. 72 ahead of this season.

72. Quandre Diggs - Seattle Seahawks S

The first member of last year’s Top 100 thus far to improve upon his ranking in the 2022 list, Diggs has taken his game to a new level since being shipped midseason to Seattle as a casualty of Detroit’s Matt Patricia era. A Pro Bowler in each of his two full seasons with the Seahawks, the safety has meshed seamlessly with fellow trade acquisition Jamal Adams. Diggs will look to fully bounce back from injury in the coming season after suffering a dislocated ankle and broken fibula in Week 18 of last year.

Diggs' success is not a shock Longhorns' fans anywhere, as for four years while donning the burnt orange and white Diggs was one of the best defenders on the field. In his four seasons as a Longhorn Diggs would rack up 220 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also pulled in 11 interceptions, showcasing the skill set that has seen him do so well in the NFL.

There is no telling how the season will go for the Seahawks as they move forward with a rebuild and a new identity as team. However, with Diggs patrolling the secondary, Seattle can have confidence in the fact they have two premier safeties for the foreseeable future to count on defensively.

