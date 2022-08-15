Read full article on original website
Related
Oshi no Ko Chapter 90: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Manga Online
Oshi no Ko began from Kaguya-sama: Love is War author Aka Akasaka’ begin manga serialisation in Shueisha’s seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Jump in April 2020. The manga is illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, who is known for her work in Scum’s Wish. The acclaimed manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.
Max Level Hero Has Returned Chapter 96 Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers
The Max Level Hero Has Returned Chapter 96 will release on December August 5, 2022 at 12:00 am Korean Standard Time. The raw scans will be available a day before and english translations will release on July 19, 2022. That’s for the summary, now let’s talk about everything in detail.
Ruri Dragon Chapter 7 Delayed: Release Date, Raw, Spoilers, Hiatus Status
Ruri Dragon is the latest new edition to ShonenJump’s catalogue which is collecting praises from left and right including industry giants like One Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata recommending the series. The series started around 2 months ago and only has published 6 chapters so far due to its...
Blue Lock Chapter 183: Spoilers and Raw Scans Out
Hey there! Today we will update you on Blue Lock Chapter 183 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and through where you can read the new chapter. Blue is one of the most read...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trash of the Count’s Family Chapter 93 Delayed: Release Date and Updates.
This article will cover, everything you need to know about Trash of Count’s Family Chapter 93. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on manga like Second Life Ranker.
Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Countdown, English Dub
The previous episode of Overlord Season 4 just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next episode. In this article, we’ll talk about everything you need to know about the Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 like the release date, countdown, spoilers, and where to watch online. The previous...
Doom Breaker: Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God Chapter 61: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers
Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God also known as Doom Breaker just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Doom Breaker chapter 60. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Battle Ends in 5 Seconds Season 2.
The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 44: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularised by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Delayed: New Release Date, Leaks, Spoilers and Raw Scans
Did we really just witness the death of one of the most popular characters in the series or it is set up for a huge emotion-driven powerup for Deku and now fans are very excited for the next chapter of My Hero Academia manga. So without any more delay let’s take a look at chapter 363 of My Hero Academia where we will discuss everything about it including its release date, raw scans, leaks, spoilers and other important information.
Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok Chapter 66 Out: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Leaks, Where to read online – Nikola Tesla vs Beelzebub
Hey there! Today we will update you on Record of Ragnarok Chapter 65 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and through where you can read the new chapter. Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok...
[Delayed] Boruto Chapter 72: New Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Countdown Leaks, Read Online
The previous chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next chapter. In this article, let’s examine everything you need to know about the Boruto Chapter 72 like some information about the raw scans, English release date, and spoilers. At the end...
Ao Ashi Episode 19 Delayed: New Release Date, Time, Countdown, Preview
The previous episode of Ao Ashi just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next episode. In this article, we’ll talk about everything you need to know about Ao Ashi Episode 19 like the release date, countdown, spoilers, and where to watch online. Ao Ashi follows Aoi Ashito...
Hogwarts Legacy game has been delayed with a new release date confirmed
Fans of upcoming Harry Potter-themed video game Hogwarts Legacy will have to wait a little bit longer to get their hands on a copy, after developers announced that the release date has been delayed - again. Watch the trailer here:. The open world game, which will eventually be playable on...
Omniscient Reader Viewpoint Chapter 120: Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, Where to read online
Omniscient Reader Viewpoint Chapter 120 will release on August 18, 2022, at 12:00 am Korean Standard Time. The raw scans will be available a day before and English translations will release on August 19, 2022. That’s for the summary, now let’s talk about everything in detail. This article...
ComicBook
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date
The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
dotesports.com
Alive and well: Dead Island 2 release date, pre-order details hit Amazon store early
Dead Island 2 is alive and well—leaks have surfaced on Amazon this week confirming the long-awaited sequel is coming, and revealing a release date. The long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s beloved Dead Island is available for pre-order for $69.99, according to the accidental Aug. 17 retail listing, and looks like it might give the old game a run for its money.
epicstream.com
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 Leaked Spoilers: Momoshiki Appears Again
After a month-long hiatus, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series by Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto will finally return with Chapter 72 on Aug. 19, and some major spoilers have already leaked online. As expected, this chapter will see Amado, Eida, and Daemon go to Konoha after Amado revealed his secret to Eida in the previous chapter, but there are also big surprises that fans will surely hype fans of the popular shonen series.
IGN
Roadwarden - Release Date Reveal Trailer
Roadwarden launches on Steam with support on Windows PC, Mac, and Linux on September 8, 2022. Watch the teaser trailer for this upcoming illustrated text-based RPG. A demo for the game is available now on Steam.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Responds to Those Big Chapter 87 Spoilers
Being a manga creator is hard work, and few people know that better than Toyotaro. The artist is the one overseeing Dragon Ball Super, and their work with Akira Toriyama is put under the microscope month after month. The stress can be wild, but in the past, Toyotaro has assured fans he loves his job more than anything. But after a set of leaks hit social media, the artist admits he's feeling rather upset right now.
Anime News And Facts
554
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT
Anime News And Facts brings you latest updates from your favorite anime, manga and Webtoon and their Release date along with juicy facts about your favourite series.https://animenewsandfacts.com
Comments / 0