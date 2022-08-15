ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Time#Countdown#Spoiler#Time The Tomodachi Manga#Monthly Shonen Magazine#Pacific Time#British
Anime News And Facts

Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Countdown, English Dub

The previous episode of Overlord Season 4 just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next episode. In this article, we’ll talk about everything you need to know about the Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 like the release date, countdown, spoilers, and where to watch online. The previous...
COMICS
Anime News And Facts

Doom Breaker: Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God Chapter 61: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers

Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God also known as Doom Breaker just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Doom Breaker chapter 60. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Battle Ends in 5 Seconds Season 2.
COMICS
Anime News And Facts

The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 44: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularised by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Reddit
Anime News And Facts

My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Delayed: New Release Date, Leaks, Spoilers and Raw Scans

Did we really just witness the death of one of the most popular characters in the series or it is set up for a huge emotion-driven powerup for Deku and now fans are very excited for the next chapter of My Hero Academia manga. So without any more delay let’s take a look at chapter 363 of My Hero Academia where we will discuss everything about it including its release date, raw scans, leaks, spoilers and other important information.
COMICS
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date

The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Alive and well: Dead Island 2 release date, pre-order details hit Amazon store early

Dead Island 2 is alive and well—leaks have surfaced on Amazon this week confirming the long-awaited sequel is coming, and revealing a release date. The long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s beloved Dead Island is available for pre-order for $69.99, according to the accidental Aug. 17 retail listing, and looks like it might give the old game a run for its money.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 Leaked Spoilers: Momoshiki Appears Again

After a month-long hiatus, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series by Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto will finally return with Chapter 72 on Aug. 19, and some major spoilers have already leaked online. As expected, this chapter will see Amado, Eida, and Daemon go to Konoha after Amado revealed his secret to Eida in the previous chapter, but there are also big surprises that fans will surely hype fans of the popular shonen series.
COMICS
IGN

Roadwarden - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Roadwarden launches on Steam with support on Windows PC, Mac, and Linux on September 8, 2022. Watch the teaser trailer for this upcoming illustrated text-based RPG. A demo for the game is available now on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Artist Responds to Those Big Chapter 87 Spoilers

Being a manga creator is hard work, and few people know that better than Toyotaro. The artist is the one overseeing Dragon Ball Super, and their work with Akira Toriyama is put under the microscope month after month. The stress can be wild, but in the past, Toyotaro has assured fans he loves his job more than anything. But after a set of leaks hit social media, the artist admits he's feeling rather upset right now.
COMICS
Anime News And Facts

Anime News And Facts

554
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Anime News And Facts brings you latest updates from your favorite anime, manga and Webtoon and their Release date along with juicy facts about your favourite series.

 https://animenewsandfacts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy