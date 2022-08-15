Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
2 teens charged in armed, robbery police chase and crash in Wilmette, officials say
Wilmette police arrested three people just minutes after they allegedly committed an armed robbery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
6-year-old recovering after Woodlawn shooting
A 6-year-old boy was among six children who were shot in a nine-hour period Wednesday across Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Arlington Heights man accused of luring minors into apartment, takes off clothes in front of them
CHICAGO - A 54-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing after luring two children into his apartment in Arlington Heights. James Krook was charged with kidnapping and child luring following an incident on Aug. 9. At about 2 p.m., Arlington Heights Police officers responded to an apartment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery. Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.
9-year-old girl bites, escapes attempted kidnapper outside of West Ridge grocery store
CHICAGO — A 9-year-old girl was able to escape after a man tried to kidnap her outside of a West Ridge grocery store. The girl was walking with a woman near the Cermak Fresh Market on the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday when a man picked her up and […]
fox32chicago.com
Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette
WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
Woman carjacked at River North gas station; security guard fires shots at fleeing suspect
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gas station security guard fired shots at a carjacker who drove off with a woman's car as she was pumping gas Tuesday evening in River North.Police said a 34-year-old woman left the driver's side door open as she was pumping gas in the 600 block of North LaSalle Street around 6:45 p.m., when someone got into the car and drove off.The driver's side door hit the woman as the car sped off, causing a laceration to her left knee. The hose from the pump the woman had been using could be seen lying on the ground, torn off the pump. A security guard at the gas station pulled out a gun and fired shots at the fleeing carjacker.The woman refused medical attention. No other injuries were reported.Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.The victim's vehicle later was recovered near 66th and Champlain in Woodlawn.No one was in custody Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and […]
Chicago police seek to identify 2 individuals in carjacking
Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two male suspects who committed a carjacking and aggravated battery.
Vehicle fleeing from police crashes into pole, driver killed
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a suspect fleeing from police crashed his vehicle into a pole, resulting in his death.
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
fox32chicago.com
Holly Staker murder: New lead gives Waukegan police hope in solving cold case
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - It’s been 30 years since the brutal murder of an 11-year-old babysitter made headlines out of Waukegan. In a FOX 32 Special Report, we take another look at the unsolved case of Holly Staker. "It’s the case that for a good reason, community members are never...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Juvenile wounded; possible suspect vehicle fled
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 near 18th Avenue and 65th Street. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Police say a juvenile was shot in the hand. Police pursued a possible suspect vehicle from the area of the shooting into Racine. The vehicle eluded police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
Chicago crime: 6-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side apartment
SkyFOX was over the scene after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon. He is listed in critical condition.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0