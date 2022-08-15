ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

WITN

Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
WECT

First Alert Forecast: an uptick in rain and storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system high in the atmosphere will keep temperatures below 90 and share higher rain odds before the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 30% overnight Thursday night to 70% Friday. Thanks for staying alert! The pattern is set to stay unsettled through the weekend and early next week.
WECT

First Alert Forecast: 90s stay away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. After many hot weeks, Wilmington and most of the Cape Fear Region has now gone six days without feeling 90+ temperatures. And it looks like more are coming. The muggy summer air will sponsor a 20% chance for...
foxwilmington.com

New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
WECT

Whiteville PD reports water outage on Lee St.

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville PD announced Aug. 18 that crews are responding to a water outage on Lee St. Per the report, the outage spans from Burkhead St. to Wyche St. As of this time, it is unknown what caused the outage. For updates, please visit the Whiteville Police...
WECT

Town of Burgaw to host blood drive

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw will be hosting a blood drive in association with The Blood Connection on Oct. 1. Per their announcement, the drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Burgaw Farmers Market at 100 S. Wright St. Those wishing to...
WECT

New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue receives first international accreditation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Fire Rescue announced Aug. 17 that the Commission on Fire Accreditation International has awarded them with Accredited Agency status. Per the announcement, NHCFR joins approximately 300 agencies around the world in achieving Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and...
WNCT

Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
WECT

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
wcti12.com

Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified

WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
WECT

Port City Jerry Day for the United Way set for Aug. 20

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deadheads will be able to enjoy music while helping a good cause Saturday, Aug. 20. The fourth annual Port City Jerry Day for the United Way will be held at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater beginning at 6 p.m. The event will benefit the United Way of the...
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
