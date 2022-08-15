Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
WECT
South Kerr Avenue to partially close overnight for water repair on Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The southbound and center lanes of South Kerr Avenue between Wrightsville Avenue and Park Avenue will be closed to traffic on Thursday, August 18, around 7 p.m. to repair a water main. Park Avenue will also be closed from South Kerr Avenue to South 44 street...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: an uptick in rain and storm chances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system high in the atmosphere will keep temperatures below 90 and share higher rain odds before the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 30% overnight Thursday night to 70% Friday. Thanks for staying alert! The pattern is set to stay unsettled through the weekend and early next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concerns about incidental take permits focus of Marine Fisheries Commission meeting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a busy time for the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission as they are meeting in Jacksonville over the next two days. One item getting lots of attention is incidental take permits for gillnet fishermen along the coast. When fishing with gillnets, bycatch of other species is common, but anglers and […]
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: 90s stay away
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. After many hot weeks, Wilmington and most of the Cape Fear Region has now gone six days without feeling 90+ temperatures. And it looks like more are coming. The muggy summer air will sponsor a 20% chance for...
foxwilmington.com
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Preservation work on Wrightsville Beach bridge to resume Wednesday
The City of Wilmington is set to increase the rates for public parking in the area as listed in its Fiscal Year 2022-2023 recommended budget. All but one council member voted in favor of the first reading of the budget, and the final vote to adopt the budget will be held on June 21.
WECT
Whiteville PD reports water outage on Lee St.
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville PD announced Aug. 18 that crews are responding to a water outage on Lee St. Per the report, the outage spans from Burkhead St. to Wyche St. As of this time, it is unknown what caused the outage. For updates, please visit the Whiteville Police...
WECT
Town of Burgaw to host blood drive
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw will be hosting a blood drive in association with The Blood Connection on Oct. 1. Per their announcement, the drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Burgaw Farmers Market at 100 S. Wright St. Those wishing to...
‘It was all gone in a blink of eye’; Local family loses everything in house fire, reaches out to community for help
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A family in Jacksonville is picking up the pieces after a recent fire destroyed their home and all of their belongings. Charred remains are all that’s left of the family’s home. With school right around the corner, they’re reaching out for help to get back on their feet. “I pretty much […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue receives first international accreditation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Fire Rescue announced Aug. 17 that the Commission on Fire Accreditation International has awarded them with Accredited Agency status. Per the announcement, NHCFR joins approximately 300 agencies around the world in achieving Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and...
Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
Death investigation opens after body of man found on side of NC road early Tuesday, sheriff’s office says
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning in eastern North Carolina. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy 117 was shut down between Carter Street and […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
WECT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
wcti12.com
Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified
WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
WECT
Port City Jerry Day for the United Way set for Aug. 20
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deadheads will be able to enjoy music while helping a good cause Saturday, Aug. 20. The fourth annual Port City Jerry Day for the United Way will be held at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater beginning at 6 p.m. The event will benefit the United Way of the...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
Comments / 1