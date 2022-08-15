Read full article on original website
Brandon
2d ago
yes I'm in a sober house where I feel they do the same thing video voyurism 2883 congress and 5826 trenton
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.
wbrz.com
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year old arrested after bringing gun to Slidell school
SLIDELL - Police arrested a 15-year-old after he brought a loaded gun to a high school campus Thursday morning. According to the Slidell Police Department, officers searched the teen after he was seen showing off the gun at Salmen High School. A school resource officer found the teen with a 9-millimeter pistol in his waistband.
brproud.com
LPSO: Four suspects accused of stealing items from a store
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects in a recent theft at a sporting goods store. According to LPSO, deputies were dispatched to a sporting goods store off of Juban Road. Four unknown suspects entered...
wbrz.com
Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel
GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two sought in Gonzales Holiday Inn armed robbery investigation
Gonzales Police officers are searching for an individual suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes driven by an unknown second individual around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 14. If anyone has information...
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
83-year-old Louisiana man accused of pointing gun at dog during neighbor dispute
Deputies arrived at the scene and "the complainant advised that the neighbor pointed a gun at her and her dog during a dispute," according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.
brproud.com
81-year-old man charged for abusing elderly woman
BAYOU L’OURSE, La (BRPROUD) — An 81-year-old man is facing abuse charges after officials learned he abused an elderly woman ‘over a period of time.’. According to arrest documents, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a healthcare facility in Morgan City regarding an elderly woman being examined for domestic related injuries on Monday. Officials determined that the woman was allegedly being abused over a period of time by Dewey J. Landry.
theadvocate.com
$1 million bond set for Livingston Parish man booked on 40 counts of video voyeurism
A $1 million bond has been set on a Satsuma man arrested on 40 counts of video voyeurism, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening. Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the voyeurism counts. Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation, which has...
brproud.com
BREC increasing security after rape reported in Baton Rouge park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge police are still on the hunt for a suspect they say brutally attacked a woman at a park. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., the victim told police she was raped at the Forest Community Park off South Harrells Ferry Road. BRPD said they have no new leads on the case and park goers say they feel the need to bring protection to the park.
wbrz.com
Police investigating burglary at LSU dorm
BATON ROUGE - Campus police are looking for a man who burglarized a residential building at LSU. Officials said a man stole a bike from Cedar Hall August 9. Authorities shared photos of the burglar walking into the dorm Thursday. Anyone with information should contact LSU police at (225) 578-3231.
brproud.com
Suspects throw gun, drugs out of vehicle in chase with deputy: EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects are in custody after leading a deputy on a chase in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on a traffic violation before the suspects sped away. A gun and drugs were allegedly thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle during the chase.
brproud.com
Deputies called to reported shooting on Southpark Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge were called to the scene of a reported shooting just off Airline Highway, on Southpark Drive Tuesday (August 16) evening. It was around 5:45 p.m. when officials were called to the scene, and they’ve confirmed that no one was injured...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives seek tips in unsolved October 2013 murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are asking for tips in a Baton Rouge man’s unsolved 2013 murder. Police said 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street on Monday, October 21, 2013. Holmes died days after the shooting in a hospital.
Louisiana man arrested while allegedly going close to 50 mph over speed limit, possessing 150 grams of magic mushrooms
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joshua Alexander Skal, 32, of Baton Rouge, is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop was initiated by an I.C.E. deputy on Wednesday, August 17. The deputy proceeded to speak with the Baton Rouge man. “During that process, […]
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire
A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
wbrz.com
Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
brproud.com
EBRSO: Man allegedly shot brother in groin after verbal argument inside local home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting around 2 a.m. on Monday, August 15. The shooting took place at a home located near Siegen Ln. Deputies arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Briarrose Dr. after...
