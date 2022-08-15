ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Like the ‘Verzuz’ of Illustration Battles, ‘Secret Walls’ Brings Local Artists to the Big Stage

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Hundreds of the country’s best street artists and muralists are hitting the road this summer for the first-ever “ Support Your Local Artist ” tour. The “Verzuz”-style battle pits two teams of artists against each other — and the clock — as they work to create an original, full-scale piece of art in front of a live audience.

The Support Your Local Artist Tour (SYLA) kicked off this past weekend in LA and will run through 35 cities across the U.S., with stops in Vancouver and Toronto, Canada as well. Produced by the LA-based arts and entertainment brand, Secret Walls, the tour will also feature surprise musical performances, DJs, limited-edition merch and more.

The rundown for each event is simple: artists are divided randomly into teams and given markers, paint brushes, spray paint, and paint rollers, in addition to a giant canvas (oftentimes a large wall). The judges reveal the surprise theme or concept for the piece and the teams have exactly 90 minutes to ideate and finish their artwork. The judges — and a decibel meter measuring audience reaction — help to determine the winner of each battle.

Artists taking part in the tour include The Obanoth, Allison Bamcat, LAmour Supreme, Greg Mike, Matt Gondek, Ally Grimm, Sentrock and Woes, with talent spanning genres as diverse as graffiti art, animation, oil painting and sketching, among others.

Secret Walls will also be hosting its “Secret Walls Academy” workshops in select cities, giving attendees a chance to bone up on their illustration techniques while learning about the history and impact of art on pop culture.

Secret Walls founder Terry Guy says this was the perfect time to launch a full-scale tour, having pioneered the live illustration battle phenomenon more than 15 years ago. “We started Secret Walls in 2006 with a mission to support local artists. Over the years we’ve produced over 2,000 battles in more than 50 countries and thanks to our supporters, Secret Walls has grown to become the world’s premier live paint and pixel battle platform,” Guys says, in a press release. “We’re extremely excited to present the SYLA Tour providing artists a unique platform – for themselves and their communities – to gather, celebrate and be inspired.”

Previous Secret Walls events have attracted the likes of Vince Staples, pro skater Paul Rodriguez and soccer legend Thierry Henry. Swizz Beatz and Justin Bieber are also fans of the brand (Bieber was spotted wearing an LA Lakers hat collab from Secret Walls and the artist OG Slick).

Tickets to the Secret Walls Support Your Local Artist Tour are on sale now at secretwalls.world . General Admission tickets are $25 with limited VIP Admission available for $99, which includes early entry, limited-edition merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with the artists. You can also head to the Secret Walls website for a full rundown of participating artists and tour dates.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Rising Artist Aleesha Teams Up With Dembow Heavy-Hitters Haraca Kiko and El Cherry Scom for ‘Melacomo’

Newcomer Aleesha has been playing with a wide sound palette: The up-and-coming singer might be known for silky R&B experiments, but recently, she’s been doing everything she can get her hands on. She jumped headfirst into lo-fi rock on the track “Amigos” last month, and she showed off her sleek balladry on “MIA.” Now, she’s teamed up with Dominican mainstays Haraca Kiko and El Cherry Scom for the dembow track “Melacomo.” Aleesha, whose based in Barcelona and grew up in Ibiza, says that she came up with the song while visiting the island. “I wanted to try something new,” she...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

C’mon Guys, Kanye West Isn’t Selling Clothes Out of Garbage Bags — They’re Obviously Construction Bags

Kanye West popped up on — where else? — Fox News to clear up some ostensible confusion about how he’s selling his new Yeezy Gap collection. The various items, the rapper/designer insisted, aren’t being sold out of large trash bags (even though that’s exactly what it looks like). They’re being sold out of large construction bags. According to reporter Eric Shawn, West rebuffed allegations that by selling his clothes out of the large bags, he was going full Mugato/“Derelicte” in Zoolander and mocking unhoused people. Instead, according to Shawn, Ye’s aim was to make clothing that was more egalitarian and...
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations

What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
U.S. POLITICS
architecturaldigest.com

Meet the Spanish Artist Transforming Architecture Through Wall Paintings

“You can easily change the perception of your own house,” explains Elvira Solana, a Spanish architect and decorative painter based in Santoña, a seaside town near Bilbao. She has recently given her apartment (pictured) what she calls a “virtual extension,” using brushstrokes to add the clever illusion of curtains, a colonnade, a terrace with an ocean view, and another room. “Sometimes you don’t need to walk into it; you just need to know that it exists,” she muses. “Just sit down and watch your new horizon.” Solana was working as an architect when the 2008 financial crisis prompted her to try something new. She doesn’t recall exactly why she began painting on walls, only that paper felt too small. (“I was looking for the scale that I was used to working with—the house, the human being.”) Mural making felt natural. Researching the history of the art form, she began to play with how two-dimensional images could alter one’s understanding of three- dimensional interiors. Over the years, commissions have rolled in: a pastoral tableau for a French country house; a tropical vista for a villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; ceilings inspired by children’s stories for an apartment in Lisbon. In her own residence, where imagined objects adorn trompe l’oeil shelves and make- believe architecture appears on walls, she has realized her most conceptual work—dramatically rethinking space through surface intervention alone. “In a world that has so many problems, we need to think about ways of transforming architecture without breaking walls,” she explains. “That’s what I want to do—create something new without creating something new.” elvirasolana.com.
DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
ARTnews

Artist Barbara Bloom and Writer Ben Lerner Invent a New Kind of Book

Click here to read the full article. The relationship between writers and artists tends to be a one-way street. Artists make, writers critique. But in Gold Custody, a new book by artist Barbara Bloom and poet/novelist Ben Lerner, response and creation is a simultaneous, collaborative process. Gold Custody is slight; it’s no gargantuan coffee table book, but it’s no slim novel either. It is composed of a series of 13 prose-poems by Lerner, which are framed and partially inspired by Bloom’s photographs, which in turn were pulled out and regathered in response to Lerner’s texts. Bloom’s photographs from the book...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable’: Kehlani Ends Show Early After Fans Seemingly Pass Out in Crowd

Kehlani is prioritizing the safety of her fans. On Monday night, the R&B singer cut her performance in Philadelphia short after several fans in the crowd appeared to pass out during the show. An official at the venue tells Rolling Stone that the show ended only “about 5 minutes early” and that no attendees were transported to the hospital. “I can’t have this. This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now,” Kehlani said before walking offstage at The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage in videos captured on TikTok. “I love you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Thierry Henry
ARTnews

Fashion Legend Hanae Mori Dies at 96, ICA Philadelphia Hires Chief Curator, and More: Morning Links for August 18, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HANAE MORI, THE JAPANESE FASHION DESIGNER who blazed a trail to the upper-most echelon of her industry, has died at 96, the New York Times reports. During a career that began in the early 1950s with an atelier in the Shinjuku area of Tokyo and ended formally with a farewell Paris show in 2004, Mori won fame—and big business—for styles that Japanese motifs with Western staples. In 1977, she was accepted by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, making her “the first Asian woman to join the Paris guild of the world’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ARTnews

The Hamptons’ Most Anticipated Art Party Was a Strange, Imaginative Celebration of Whimsy

Click here to read the full article. There was a tinge of the occult in the air as guests of the Watermill Center’s STAND Benefit walked in file through the woods, on a path strewn with pine needles, surrounded on all sides by tiki torches and lined with performance works. For the first piece, a man peeked his head out of a large egg sculpture and whispered, cackled, and sang, “Welcome to the Watermill Center!” in a voice that my companion described as “Minion-like, but more sinister.” Statues by Liz Glynn stood dead center, parting the photo-taking crowd. The fire threw...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

New Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting Findings Emerge as Actor Continues to Defend Himself

Ten months after Alec Baldwin shot and killed Halyna Hutchins while filming Rust in New Mexico, more details about the circumstances surrounding her death have emerged. In the past week, two new reports have provided additional insight into how the tragedy might have happened. On Monday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office released the medical investigator’s report, officially declaring the shooting an accident. “Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set,” read the postmortem examination report, signed Aug. 9, and obtained by Rolling Stone. “Based on all available information,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

‘She’s a Business Bitch:’ How Katy Perry Found Her Footing in Fashion (and Entrepreneurship)

As the daughter of traveling preachers who often relied on church donations to provide for their family, Katy Perry didn’t always have the most fashionable clothes in her closet growing up. But she always had style. Her religious parents considered designer labels to be worldly — not to mention overpriced for the family’s modest lifestyle — so Perry would comb through racks of clothing and shoes at the local thrift store to put together her own looks. Even as she eventually moved to L.A. to pursue a music career, her eclectic, self-spun sense of style stayed intact. Her most prized possession:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illustration#Verzuz#Graffiti Art#Street Artists
Rolling Stone

Trump’s CFO Allen Weisselberg Will Implicate Trump Companies in Guilty Plea

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s finance chief, will say in Manhattan court Thursday that he conspired with several of the ex-president’s companies when he pleads guilty to state tax crimes, two sources familiar with the case tell Rolling Stone. As part of Weisselberg’s plea deal, he has agreed to testify against The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation at trial, which is scheduled for October. If called to the witness stand during trial, Weisselberg will provide testimony that is the same as what he admits to in court this week, the source said. One of the sources said that while...
MANHATTAN, NY
Rolling Stone

Anitta and Missy Elliott Check Into a Dream Hotel on Long-Awaited Mega-Collab ‘Lobby’

A few weeks ago, Anitta announced that she was preparing to drop the deluxe edition of her album Versions of Me, which would feature a few unreleased songs — including a huge, highly anticipated collab with the icon Missy Elliott. Even Anitta couldn’t contain her excitement: “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” she posted on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the two of them together. Now, their song is finally here, and it’s a major moment. Sleek and upbeat, “Lobby” starts with Anitta’s bouncy chorus before Missy Elliott eventually takes over for a playful verse. The video,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

An Exhibit on Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America Weaves Lessons Through Textiles

Click here to read the full article. Step back 300 years into colonial Latin America and the textiles are lavish, fashions often akin to couture, and who wore what was determined not just by what they could afford, but by class and race, too. It’s a setting the exhibit “Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America,” opening Aug. 14 at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, will surround its visitors with.More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look at the Grand Reopening...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
Place
Vancouver, CA
Rolling Stone

Jack White Has Some ‘Important Questions’ About Snoop Dogg’s New Cereal Brand

Jack White has spoken on behalf of all music fans in a new Instagram post that ponders some “important questions” about Snoop Dogg’s new cereal, Snoop Loopz. Snoop Loopz, made by the rapper’s company Broadus Foods, are described as a gluten-free, multigrain cereal that contains “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows.” It’s that last element that has perplexed White enough to generate an entire lengthy post.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Abortion Is Legal in This State. That’s Not Stopping These Rogue Prosecutors

MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan — Renee Chelian was on the first vacation she’d taken since Roe’s reversal when she learned one of the abortion clinics she operates was suddenly under legal threat. First, Chelian called her attorneys. Next, a conference call with her doctors. “The patients are terrified, they don’t know what to do — are they going to get their abortions today?” the doctors relayed. Terrified, too, were the clinic staff, concerned they would be charged for providing abortions under a 91-year-old law that hadn’t been enforced for nearly 50 years. Abortion rights have been protected in Michigan at the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

Trixie Mattel Becomes a Playboy Bunny in ‘White Rabbit’ Video

Trixie Mattel is a Playboy bunny, a bandleader, and a fashion model in the new video for “White Rabbit.” The power-pop tune appears on Mattel’s double release The Pink and Blonde Albums, which came out in June. The colorful clip plays on the song’s title, which uses an Alice in Wonderland metaphor to describe a flighty lover. “Well, time keeps tickin’ and you’re thinkin’ you should run, rabbit, run,” Mattel sings. “It’s a song about being the person who was always looking at the exit in a relationship and planning for the worst,” Mattel says. “It can be kind of damaging and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

73K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy