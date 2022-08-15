Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs free agency options for 2023
Who are some potential options for the Chicago Cubs when free agency opens?. The Chicago Cubs have less than 50 games remaining in the regular season. Their record has fans already looking towards next season. It appears that the Cubs will be ready to spend once the offseason rolls around. The front office will be looking to continue building the next core. Their biggest deals from the last free agency period included Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman.
ESPN
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, Antonio Senzatela injured vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon and pitcher Antonio Senzatela both left Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning because of apparent leg injuries. Blackmon ran awkwardly to first base while beating out an infield single in the top of the first inning. The four-time All-Star stayed...
numberfire.com
Seiya Suzuki sitting for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Chicago Cubs. Suzuki will take a seat for the day game after a night game, breaking a streak of 11 straight starts. Nelson Velazquez will cover right field and hit sixth.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will start behind the plate after Yadier Molina was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Knizner to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep. “We’re playing right now, I think the way that we...
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Sign Elvis Andrus
The Chicago White Sox signed former Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus. The White Sox expect Andrus to join the team in Cleveland tomorrow ahead of the series against the Guardians. Who Is Elvis Andrus?. Andrus spent the last two seasons with Oakland. Though recently, he found himself not in the...
FOX Sports
Rockies pitcher Senzatela, OF Blackmon exit with injuries
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon both left Colorado's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning Thursday because of leg injuries. Senzatela crumpled to the ground after awkwardly attempting to cover first base on an infield single by...
NBC Sports
Report: Andrus clears waivers, agrees to sign with White Sox
Elvis Andrus found himself a new home rather quickly. After the Athletics released the veteran shortstop on Wednesday, Andrus cleared waivers and signed with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing sources. The 33-year-old hit just .237/.301/.373 with 8 home runs and 30 RBI in 106...
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Thursday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Chicago Cubs. Wisdom will take a seat after going hitless on Wednesday. Zach McKinstry will move to third base and bat eighth while Nick Madrigal will return to second base and the leadoff spot. P.J. Higgins will make another start on first and bat seventh.
numberfire.com
Luis Gonzalez starting in left field for San Francisco Monday
The San Francisco Giants will start Luis Gonzalez in left field for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez will hit ninth and start in left field Monday while Joc Pederson catches a breather. Gonzalez, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, comes out at 7.7 fantasy points in numberFire's...
Report: White Sox are 'likely' to land Elvis Andrus
Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the premiere talking stages of agreeing to a deal. A contract between the two is "likely," according to Jon Heyman. Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, sending him into free agency. He was on a one-year deal worth around $6 million.
Yardbarker
Cubs Activate Brault, Option Espinoza on Wednesday
Brault spent the early portion of the season on the IL while rehabbing a tricep injury. However, he was activated roughly one month ago and pitched well before returning to the IL. The 30-year-old south paw has yet to allow a run in five appearances and 5.2 innings of work. He has yielded three walks and three hits while striking out five.
Nationals Reportedly Issue Five-Year Ban to Pair of Fans for Heckling Cubs’ Willson Contreras
Two Washington Nationals fans won’t be returning to the team’s home ballpark anytime soon. A heckling incident with Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras led to a five-year suspension for the offenders. The incident occurred in the top of the 10th inning in Tuesday night’s game between the Cubs...
