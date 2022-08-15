ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

ComicBook

Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look

One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Anime News And Facts

The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 44: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularised by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
Anime News And Facts

Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Countdown, English Dub

The previous episode of Overlord Season 4 just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next episode. In this article, we’ll talk about everything you need to know about the Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 like the release date, countdown, spoilers, and where to watch online. The previous...
dotesports.com

Alive and well: Dead Island 2 release date, pre-order details hit Amazon store early

Dead Island 2 is alive and well—leaks have surfaced on Amazon this week confirming the long-awaited sequel is coming, and revealing a release date. The long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s beloved Dead Island is available for pre-order for $69.99, according to the accidental Aug. 17 retail listing, and looks like it might give the old game a run for its money.
Comics
Spoilers
epicstream.com

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue to Stream Worldwide This September

Following its release date reveal, it was announced that the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue will be streamed worldwide this September. Specifically, the anime’s official website revealed that the prologue will release on September 1 outside Japan through YouTube. Meanwhile, it will be available in Japan...
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date

The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Artist Responds to Those Big Chapter 87 Spoilers

Being a manga creator is hard work, and few people know that better than Toyotaro. The artist is the one overseeing Dragon Ball Super, and their work with Akira Toriyama is put under the microscope month after month. The stress can be wild, but in the past, Toyotaro has assured fans he loves his job more than anything. But after a set of leaks hit social media, the artist admits he's feeling rather upset right now.
IGN

Roadwarden - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Roadwarden launches on Steam with support on Windows PC, Mac, and Linux on September 8, 2022. Watch the teaser trailer for this upcoming illustrated text-based RPG. A demo for the game is available now on Steam.
Anime News And Facts

An Introduction to Digital Collectables and Anime NFT

Recent years have seen a tremendous rise in the popularity of anime. The anime-Metaverse space is now a blossoming area with enormous potential, particularly in regard to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Anime fans have entered the growing digital collectibles landscape, creating anime-inspired characters. This development has been described as the most interesting advancement since its sudden popularity last year and it is expected to continue in the coming years. In this article, you will learn what are digital collectibles and how they are shaping the future of Anime art.
Anime News And Facts

The Impact of Anime on the World and the Gaming Industry

Anime is hugely popular, but you might not know exactly what it is. The word is used outside of Japan to refer to cartoons produced within Japan. This is a little confusing, however, as “anime” is also the Japanese word for animation. The nation uses it to describe all animation, regardless of which country it comes from.
TechRadar

Dead Island 2 is back from the grave and has a release date

The reanimated body of Dead Island 2 has appeared after years of silence, and looks set to shamble onto shelves early next year. Hints that the elusive zombie-basher is still in development have appeared sporadically in the eight years since it was first announced, but a fresh Amazon listing (opens in new tab) suggests the game will finally release on February 23 next year. As spotted by Twitter sleuth Wario64 (opens in new tab), the listing’s accompanying description (which has since been removed) also confirms a handful of old and new details.
Anime News And Facts

Anime News And Facts

ABOUT

Anime News And Facts brings you latest updates from your favorite anime, manga and Webtoon and their Release date along with juicy facts about your favourite series.

 https://animenewsandfacts.com

