Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 99: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers and Where to Read Online
The English translations for chapter 98 of That Time I got reincarnated as a slime manga came out a few days and fans were definitely taken by surprise due to the latest developments in the story. Now readers are very excited to read the next chapter, that’s why today we...
Read Overgeared Manga Chapter 138: Release Date, Raw, Countdown, Spoilers
Overgeared chapter 138 will release on August 5, 2022. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Overgeared Chapter 138 We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on manhua like Beginning After the End.
Read The Beginning After The End Chapter 155 Delayed: Spoilers, Release Date, Raw Scans
Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of The Beginning After The End just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about The Beginning After The End Chapter 155 We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Battle Ends in 5 Seconds Season 2.
Doom Breaker: Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God Chapter 61: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers
Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God also known as Doom Breaker just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Doom Breaker chapter 60. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Battle Ends in 5 Seconds Season 2.
Trash of the Count’s Family Chapter 93 Delayed: Release Date and Updates.
This article will cover, everything you need to know about Trash of Count’s Family Chapter 93. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on manga like Second Life Ranker.
Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok Chapter 66 Out: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Leaks, Where to read online – Nikola Tesla vs Beelzebub
Hey there! Today we will update you on Record of Ragnarok Chapter 65 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and through where you can read the new chapter. Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok...
Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Countdown, English Dub
The previous episode of Overlord Season 4 just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next episode. In this article, we’ll talk about everything you need to know about the Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 like the release date, countdown, spoilers, and where to watch online. The previous...
Ao Ashi Episode 19 Delayed: New Release Date, Time, Countdown, Preview
The previous episode of Ao Ashi just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next episode. In this article, we’ll talk about everything you need to know about Ao Ashi Episode 19 like the release date, countdown, spoilers, and where to watch online. Ao Ashi follows Aoi Ashito...
Blue Lock Chapter 183: Spoilers and Raw Scans Out
Hey there! Today we will update you on Blue Lock Chapter 183 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and through where you can read the new chapter. Blue is one of the most read...
The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 44: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularised by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
[Delayed] Boruto Chapter 72: New Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Countdown Leaks, Read Online
The previous chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next chapter. In this article, let’s examine everything you need to know about the Boruto Chapter 72 like some information about the raw scans, English release date, and spoilers. At the end...
Alive and well: Dead Island 2 release date, pre-order details hit Amazon store early
Dead Island 2 is alive and well—leaks have surfaced on Amazon this week confirming the long-awaited sequel is coming, and revealing a release date. The long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s beloved Dead Island is available for pre-order for $69.99, according to the accidental Aug. 17 retail listing, and looks like it might give the old game a run for its money.
Sonic Frontiers: Everything we know about the open-world platformer
Sonic is back soon and looks bigger than ever
Upcoming PS5 games: All the new PS5 games for 2022 and beyond
Here's the upcoming PS5 games line-up, from God of War Ragnarok to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
An Introduction to Digital Collectables and Anime NFT
Recent years have seen a tremendous rise in the popularity of anime. The anime-Metaverse space is now a blossoming area with enormous potential, particularly in regard to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Anime fans have entered the growing digital collectibles landscape, creating anime-inspired characters. This development has been described as the most interesting advancement since its sudden popularity last year and it is expected to continue in the coming years. In this article, you will learn what are digital collectibles and how they are shaping the future of Anime art.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date
The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
Naruto: Everything you should know about Momochi Zabuza
Although it’s not very common, some early shonen series villains manage to get the job done so well that they are considered by fans to be one of the greatest villains even decades later. And although Zabuza is only present in the story in the Land of Waves arc,...
Dead Island 2 Release Date, New Details, and Screenshots Leak on Amazon
Dead Island 2 appears to be alive, much to the surprise of gamers everywhere. Dead Island is an open-world RPG that was released in 2010 and allowed players to fight the undead on a tropical island. It received a sequel of sorts in 2013, but it felt more like an expansion than anything else and largely underwhelmed fans and critics alike. A more traditional sequel was announced in 2014, but after a reveal trailer, it largely vanished. Although development updates such as developer changes continued to happen, many believed that the game was canceled or in development hell, never to see the light of day. However, it looks like the game is making a comeback and will be here sooner than you might expect.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which fans of the franchise have been waiting for to get an official release date for quite some time, has seemingly gotten a leak for its release date. Officially, so far, we only know that Activision Blizzard has said that the game will come out before 2022 ends. If all goes according to plans, then we should be receiving official details anytime soon. However, a recent leak suggests that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will release globally on November 16.
All contents in MTG Arena Dominaria United pre-order bundles
Wizards of the Coast will offer Magic: The Gathering Arena players two pre-order bundle options leading up to the digital launch of Dominaria United. Starting Aug. 18 and running until the digital release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 1, players in MTG Arena can pre-order up to two bundles. The upcoming Standard-legal set returns to the plane of Dominaria to protect its inhabitants from another full-on Phyrexian invasion. Over 280 cards are in the set, showcasing planeswalkers, mechanics, and legendary creatures.
