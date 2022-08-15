ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

fox44news.com

Missing Brazos Valley girl found, suspect in custody

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The missing girl from the Brazos Valley has been found. The Bryan Police Department confirmed on Wednesday night that seven-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina was safely found in Jim Hogg County, and the suspect is in custody. This comes after a regional...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Motorcyclist Sustains Serious Injuries In A College Station Crash

A Tuesday night crash in College Station at Texas and Southwest Parkway sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries. Social media from College Station police states the southbound motorcyclist was struck by a northbound pickup that was making a left turn on a flashing yellow signal. The driver...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Grimes County DA sends convicted child rapist back to prison

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office this week sent a convicted child rapist back to prison after he was released on parole. In December 2020, Scott Hunter Colley, 57, led Grimes County law enforcement on a chase after they responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. Following the pursuit he was taken into custody in Walker County and on Wednesday of this week he pled guilty to a charge of Evading Detention in a vehicle.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY

Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
Navasota Examiner

FBI assisting with bank robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with Navasota Police Investigators to identify and capture suspects wanted in connection with a bank robbery from Nov. 2, 2021. Photos of the two suspects wanted in connection with robbing PNC Bank, 603 E. Washington Avenue, were released. Investigators believe they are in their late teens to early 20’s. They allegedly escaped in a 2009 HondaAccord, black in color.
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Deploy SWAT And Hostage Negotiation Teams To What Turned Out To Be A Welfare Concern

A College Station police report of someone who barricaded themselves Monday night was explained Tuesday afternoon as a welfare concern where the public was not in danger. According to CSPD social media, members of their SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were involved in an operation that closed Welsh Avenue for five hours between Southwest Parkway and Nevada.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

ONE PERSON ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE

One person was arrested early Sunday morning after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 4:40, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 400 block of East Alamo Street for a disturbance. After investigation, Gisella Rios-Aguilar, 22 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

New safety features being constructed along Highway 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Highway 6 in Brazos County may notice some roadwork that’s happening. TxDOT said it’s all part of a new safety feature that’s being put into place. The construction is part of a Cable Median Barrier Project that started in June and...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down

BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
BRYAN, TX

