Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Missing Brazos Valley girl found, suspect in custody
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The missing girl from the Brazos Valley has been found. The Bryan Police Department confirmed on Wednesday night that seven-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina was safely found in Jim Hogg County, and the suspect is in custody. This comes after a regional...
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl abducted from College Station hospital found safe
A 7-year-old girl was abducted from a College Station hospital and is in serious danger of death or bodily injury, according to an AMBER Alert. She was later found okay.
wtaw.com
Motorcyclist Sustains Serious Injuries In A College Station Crash
A Tuesday night crash in College Station at Texas and Southwest Parkway sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries. Social media from College Station police states the southbound motorcyclist was struck by a northbound pickup that was making a left turn on a flashing yellow signal. The driver...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 11:30 p.m. update: College Station Police have cleared the intersection of the accident at Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway. 10 p.m.: A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station. Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared...
Falls County father uses app to save son from accident
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off of Highway 6. The […]
kwhi.com
7-YEAR-OLD GIRL FROM BRYAN FOUND SAFE AFTER AMBER ALERT; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
Update @ 6:20 a.m. Thursday: The Bryan Police Department reports 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina has been found safe in Jim Hogg County, near the U.S./Mexico border. The suspect, 36-year-old Pedro Aranda Jimenez, is now in custody for a warrant in relation to the case. Original Story @ 4 p.m....
1 Person Injured In Motorcycle Accident In College Station (College Station, TX)
Official reports indicate that a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway Station. The incident reportedly took place a little after 10 PM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 3:30 a.m. update: College Station Police say the scene is clear and the roadways are back open. 11:30 p.m. update: College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. The incident is happening on...
navasotanews.com
Convicted child rapist who took Grimes County deputies on chase in 2020 sentenced to 40 years
A paroled convict who took Grimes County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase in December 2020, and was the subject of a Trinity County man hunt in July 2021, was sentenced to almost half a century behind bars on Wednesday. The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office says they sentenced...
KBTX.com
Grimes County DA sends convicted child rapist back to prison
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office this week sent a convicted child rapist back to prison after he was released on parole. In December 2020, Scott Hunter Colley, 57, led Grimes County law enforcement on a chase after they responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. Following the pursuit he was taken into custody in Walker County and on Wednesday of this week he pled guilty to a charge of Evading Detention in a vehicle.
wtaw.com
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY
Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Navasota Examiner
FBI assisting with bank robbery
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with Navasota Police Investigators to identify and capture suspects wanted in connection with a bank robbery from Nov. 2, 2021. Photos of the two suspects wanted in connection with robbing PNC Bank, 603 E. Washington Avenue, were released. Investigators believe they are in their late teens to early 20’s. They allegedly escaped in a 2009 HondaAccord, black in color.
wtaw.com
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Deploy SWAT And Hostage Negotiation Teams To What Turned Out To Be A Welfare Concern
A College Station police report of someone who barricaded themselves Monday night was explained Tuesday afternoon as a welfare concern where the public was not in danger. According to CSPD social media, members of their SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were involved in an operation that closed Welsh Avenue for five hours between Southwest Parkway and Nevada.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE
One person was arrested early Sunday morning after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 4:40, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 400 block of East Alamo Street for a disturbance. After investigation, Gisella Rios-Aguilar, 22 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
New safety features being constructed along Highway 6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Highway 6 in Brazos County may notice some roadwork that’s happening. TxDOT said it’s all part of a new safety feature that’s being put into place. The construction is part of a Cable Median Barrier Project that started in June and...
Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down
BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
Comments / 1