abc27.com
Free dental clinic helps Lebanon residents
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A mobile dental unit, hosted by United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare, stopped in Lebanon on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The dental unit will make a total of 12 stops in eight Pennsylvania cities. On Monday, Aug. 15, the dental event was in Lancaster. Dentists and...
iheart.com
Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center Opening Date Set
>Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center Opening Date Set. (Lancaster, PA) -- Penn State Health has set October 3rd as the opening day for its newest hospital. Spokesperson Barbara Schindo says the facility will be called Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and will be located in East Hempfield Township. The new hospital joins a growing group of medical centers for Penn State Health including two facilities in Cumberland County, the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, a children's hospital in Hershey and the St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading.
WGAL
Bethesda Mission to celebrate grand opening of new women's shelter in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A grand opening will be held for a new shelter in Harrisburg that helps women experiencing homelessness. It's been a community effort to make this new shelter happen, and Bethesda Mission said it wants to thank everyone for their donations and help. The old shelter on...
WGAL
Shortage of teachers in Harrisburg leading to big changes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shortage of teachers in the Harrisburg School District has resulted in significant changes as kids return to school this fall. One middle school in particular is making some pretty big changes to its schedule. News 8's Amber Gerard was in Harrisburg with what parents and students can expect this September. You can watch that story above.
bctv.org
Humane Pennsylvania: Cats of All Ages Free To A Good Home
Due to the critically high number of cats in the shelter, cats of all ages at Humane Pennsylvania’s Berks Shelter, the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving (formally known as the Humane Society of Berks County) are FREE to a good home beginning immediately through Sunday, August 21st. This fee-waived...
Kidney and liver transplants shut down at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center ceased performing kidney and liver transplants earlier this year, and recently, the state health department and federal agencies revealed the results of a survey that found multiple issues with the health center's program. A two-day inspection of the...
WGAL
Dallastown teachers ask to meet with school board as possible strike looms
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The start of the school year is just days away, but the Dallastown School District may be without some of its teachers as many of them are prepared to go on strike. The teachers union, the Dallastown Area Education Association, is asking to meet with...
WGAL
New job training center will benefit York's underserved communities
YORK, Pa. — A new job training center in York will help underserved communities. A former M&T Bank in the 800 block of East Market Street will be the new home of Tec Centro York. The center is a partnership between M&T Bank, the Spanish American Civic Association and...
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
‘Free’ Medicare genetic testing scam could cost victims thousands
YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- The York County Area Agency on Aging issued a fraud alert warning seniors about scammers offering “Free Medicare Genetic Testing”. According to the alert, scammers are offering people with Medicare free cheek swabs for genetic testing. What the scammers are really after is your Medicare information. They can use your stolen number […]
abc27.com
Harrisburg’s Rowland Academy shortening school day due to teacher shortage
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The School District of Harrisburg says students at Rowland Academy will have a shortened school day to start the 2022-23 school year due to a teacher shortage. In a letter sent to parents, district superintendent Eric Turman says the district is facing a “significant teacher...
WGAL
Dallastown school board says it will meet with teachers after strike authorization vote
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The board president in the Dallastown Area School District in York County said the board would sit down with the teachers union after members authorized a strike. Dallastown Area Education Association President Ellen Connelly said the union's membership of more than 400 people overwhelmingly approved...
WGAL
Little Chiques Bridge to reopen in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Little Chiques Bridge on Cloverfield Road in Lancaster County will reopen on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting will be held for the recently remodeled bridge, which crosses over the Little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy townships. The bridge was originally slated for demolition...
WGAL
Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride
Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
WGAL
Teachers in York County school district vote to authorize strike
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Teachers in the Dallastown Area School District in York County have voted to authorize a strike. The Dallastown Area Education Association said that means the bargaining team can call a strike at any time, as long it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
PGCB: Two people banned from PA casinos after leaving kids alone while gambling
HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– Two adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after they left their children alone while they gambled for about an hour. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) held a public meeting that was on Wednesday, and during that meeting the board took action on the parents and also implemented a fine on […]
susquehannastyle.com
8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy
This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
townlively.com
Fund Drive To Repair Gate
Driving along Route 462 in Columbia, one sees a striking feature rise above the horizon. It's the main gate of Glatfelter Memorial Field. "This is a landmark when you come into Columbia," said Bill Kloidt, president of the Glatfelter board of directors. "It's one of the first things you see when you're on Lancaster Avenue, and it's a neat sight to behold." Now, the gate needs your help. Constructed 86 years ago, the structure is in need of repairs, and the Glatfelter Memorial Field Trust is in the midst of a solicitation drive to restore the entryway, located at 1249 Lancaster Ave.
abc27.com
Midstate group helps kids get ready to go back to school
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Another Midstate group is making kids prepared for school. Love Works 91 held a bookbag giveaway on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Park in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27...
