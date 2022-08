Cambridge/Fort Atkinson girls co-op tennis team begins season at East Troy Quad

The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team opened its season with a pair of losses at the season-opening East Troy quadrangular on Monday, August 15.

The Blackhawks fell 5-2 to Delavan-Darien and lost to Edgerton 5-2.

The Comets swept singles play. In doubles, Fort/Cambridge’s Mya Nysted and Leah Kincaid defeated Tia Bethke and McKenzie Mohr 6-3, 6-4 at the No. 2 flight.

At the No. 3 flight, the Blackhawks’ Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Emily Lock and Megan Markley.

Fort/Cambridge No. 1 singles player Sierra Jelinek won 6-0, 6-1 over Edgerton’s Brooklyn Skinner.

Reed and Gruennert went 2-0 on the day by defeating Juliet Aleson and Julia Doll 6-2, 6-2.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, FORT/CAMBRIDGE 2

Singles:

No. 1 — Rylee Crull, DELAVAN-DARIEN def. SIERRA JELINEK, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-2

No. 2 — McKenna O’Grady, DELAVAN-DARIEN def. YARETZI TORRES, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 — Sophia Szcap, DELAVAN-DARIEN def. DIANA SAMPAYO, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 4 — Ashlynn Markley, DELAVAN-DARIEN def. MARITZA ALVARADO, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-4

Doubles:

No. 1 — Janelle SiMONS, DELAVAN-DARIEN — Delany Thone, DELAVAN-DARIEN def. HILDE RUE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — LIZZIE ADELMEYER, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 7-5 , 4-6 , 10-6

No. 2 — MYA NYSTED, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — LEAH KINCAID, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Tia Bethke, DELAVAN-DARIEN — McKenzie Mohr, DELAVAN-DARIEN , 6-3 , 6-4

No. 3 — JOSETTA REED, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — KYLIE GRUENNERT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Emily Lock, DELAVAN-DARIEN — Megan Markley, DELAVAN-DARIEN , 6-0 , 6-1

EDGERTON 5, FORT/CAMBRIDGE 2

Singles:

No. 1 — SIERRA JELINEK, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Brooklynn Skinner, EDGERTON , 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 — Lilly Laskowski, EDGERTON def. YARETZI TORRES, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-3

No. 3 — Samantha Aleson, EDGERTON def. DIANA SAMPAYO, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-4 , 6-0

No. 4 — Shyanne Jakubiak, EDGERTON def. MARITZA ALVARADO, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 6-3

Doubles:

No. 1 — Ashley Ulset, EDGERTON — Sylvia Fox, EDGERTON def. HILDE RUE, Fort Atkinson — LIZZIE ADELMEYER, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-3

No. 2 — Zoe Lein, EDGERTON — Isabella Edgington, EDGERTON def. MYA NYSTED, Fort Atkinson — LEAH KINCAID, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-4

No. 3 — JOSETTA REED, Fort Atkinson — KYLIE GRUENNERT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Juliet Aleson, EDGERTON — Julia Doll, EDGERTON , 6-2 , 6-2