Public Safety

cnycentral.com

Soares "reviewing" request to investigate Zeldin on accusations of petition fraud

The Albany County District Attorney's Office tells CBS 6 it is currently reviewing a request from a Democratic state senator to investigate the campaign of New York's Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin over accusations of signature fraud. In a statement Wednesday, the Zeldin campaign denies the allegations. We’re also hearing from a legal expert explaining who could potentially face charges, if anyone.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS Department of Labor inspecting amusement park rides ahead of 2022 NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced Wednesday that safety inspections of amusement rides across the state have been underway as the peak of fair season approaches. With the Great New York State Fair starting on August 24, the NYSDOL inspectors have been on...
cnycentral.com

1911 announces name of new State Fair drink: The Mermaid Melonade

Syracuse, N.Y. — 1911 has announced its drink creation for the 2022 New York State Fair. The Mermaid Melonade has hard rock candy at the bottom, frozen lemonade in the middle, and honeymelon vodka, according to a description on 1911's Instagram page. It also has gummy fish candies and...
cnycentral.com

NY approves licenses for state's first adult-use cannabis processors

New York State (WRGB) — New York is taking another step towards the first state-regulated retail sales of recreational marijuana. On Monday, the state's Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved 15 adult-use cannabis conditional processor licenses - five of which are in the Capital Region, including Jenny's Baked at Home Company, LLC. in Columbia County.
cnycentral.com

Youngkin headed to Michigan to campaign for GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is headed to Michigan to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. WJLA learned Tuesday morning that Youngkin will visit Michigan to campaign for Dixon who was recently nominated by the Michigan Republican Party to face off against current Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
cnycentral.com

'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
Public Safety
Public Safety
cnycentral.com

Soul-pop band Lawrence to make Great New York State Fair debut

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Soul-pop band Lawrence will make its Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 28. The eight-piece New York City band is fronted by siblings Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. New Yorkers may recognize their recent hit “Don't Lose Sight,” which they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

