CICERO, N.Y. — A Cicero man is in critical but stable condition this morning, after being stabbed late Wednesday night. On August 17th, Cicero Police responded the 6200 block of Pebble St. in the Town of Cicero for reports of a stabbing just before 8:30 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found a man, 40 year-old Mark A. Crawford of Cicero, lying unconscious on the floor. Medical care was immediately administered, and Crawford was transported to Upstate Hospital in life-threatening condition. As of 2:30 AM, his condition has been updated to critical but stable.

CICERO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO