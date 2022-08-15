ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

After six days of silence from Vera House, former board member speaks out

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After six days of silence and not responding to questions from our news team, Vera House told CNY Central to expect some answers. CNY Central sent an inquiry to Vera House's co-executive directors and board president on Wednesday asking if they had known about Marcus Jackson’s 2006 third-degree assault conviction.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
cnycentral.com

Auburn man charged with murder after stabbing, killing acquaintance, police say

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 58-year-old Auburn man has been charged with murder after Auburn Police say he stabbed another man, killing him on August 7. Officers responded to a call at 49 Grant Avenue in Auburn on August 7 for reports of a dead man with multiple stab wounds. He was later identified as Michael Dennison of Auburn.
AUBURN, NY
cnycentral.com

East Syracuse-Minoa student, 18, arrested for making threat with gun on school bus

MANLIUS, NY — Manlius Police have arrested an 18-year-old student for bringing a loaded firearm onto a school bus and threatening violence. On Tuesday, Manlius Police were informed by the East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District that a witness saw a student with the firearm on the bus following a summer school program at the high school, police said.
MANLIUS, NY
cnycentral.com

Cicero man in critical condition after being stabbed

CICERO, N.Y. — A Cicero man is in critical but stable condition this morning, after being stabbed late Wednesday night. On August 17th, Cicero Police responded the 6200 block of Pebble St. in the Town of Cicero for reports of a stabbing just before 8:30 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found a man, 40 year-old Mark A. Crawford of Cicero, lying unconscious on the floor. Medical care was immediately administered, and Crawford was transported to Upstate Hospital in life-threatening condition. As of 2:30 AM, his condition has been updated to critical but stable.
CICERO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Jackson
cnycentral.com

29-year-old man shot in the arm near Highland Park in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a shooting with injuries call at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Highland Street in the city’s near northside. When officers arrived,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Search underway for missing man in Oneida County

BOONVILLE, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's assistance with locating David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville. According to authorities, Talerico's last possible location was at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Village of Boonville. He was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 15, around 6 p.m., walking on foot.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Tuesdays: Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse awarded $2,000

Syracuse, NY — The Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The group is not a rescue or a shelter, but an advocacy group. One of its programs involves volunteers going to court to observe and advocate for animals in abuse or neglect cases. You can watch the story above.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Sex Abuse#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Vera House#Cny Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cnycentral.com

EEE virus detected in Onondaga County mosquito pool

CICERO, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department said Tuesday that mosquitos from a trap in the Cicero Swamp on Route 298 have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV). EEEV is a virus that can be spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, sometimes causing EEE,...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Professional theatre company Syracuse Stage to hold auditions for local actors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Professional theatre company Syracuse Stage will host general auditions for local actors on Thursday, September 8, and Saturday, September 10 as they seek actors for several upcoming opportunities. The company is seeking both local equity and non-equity actors for opportunities as part of its Cold Read...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Stormwater and partially treated wastewater in Owasco River prompt warning

AUBURN, NY — The Cayuga County Health Department is advising members of the community to not swim in the Owasco River due to the discharge of stormwater and partially treated wastewater into the river. Health officials say due to excessive rain on Tuesday, two combined sewer overflow facilities in the City of Auburn discharged the partially treated wastewater into the river. These combined sewer overflows are permitted to discharge by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, health officials said.
AUBURN, NY
cnycentral.com

The $800K Airport Update that you may not notice

Syracuse, NY — When the press release arrived in our newsroom we didn’t know what to think. So we started with a simple question; what is an “airfield guidance sign?”. A Google image search revealed some of the same images that the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Communications Team would later provide to us. (You can see in the gallery posted above)
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy