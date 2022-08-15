Read full article on original website
Onondaga County Deputy charged with unlawful surveillance after secretly recording woman
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, a newly hired Onondaga County Police deputy was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident on Tuesday, August 16 at a home in Brewerton. 29-year-old deputy Brandon Coogan of Syracuse was charged with unlawful surveillance. According to the Sheriff’s...
Eight officers injured in attack at Auburn correctional facility, Police association said
Auburn, NY — Eight officers were injured at Auburn Correctional Facility on August 10 after two inmates provoked an attack, the New York State Police Benevolent Association said. In a release, the association said two officers were escorting a disruptive inmate from the facility mess hall when the 31-year-old...
After six days of silence from Vera House, former board member speaks out
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After six days of silence and not responding to questions from our news team, Vera House told CNY Central to expect some answers. CNY Central sent an inquiry to Vera House's co-executive directors and board president on Wednesday asking if they had known about Marcus Jackson’s 2006 third-degree assault conviction.
NYC man pleads guilty for intent to distribute fentanyl as part of drug deal in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 31-year-old New York City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a kilogram of fentanyl with intent to distribute it, according to the Department of Justice. As part of his guilty plea, Marvin Antonio Lantigua admitted that in early November 2021, he was in contact with...
Auburn man charged with murder after stabbing, killing acquaintance, police say
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 58-year-old Auburn man has been charged with murder after Auburn Police say he stabbed another man, killing him on August 7. Officers responded to a call at 49 Grant Avenue in Auburn on August 7 for reports of a dead man with multiple stab wounds. He was later identified as Michael Dennison of Auburn.
NYS Police seeking to identify woman caught on surveillance photo cashing fraudulent check
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Police in North Syracuse are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who was caught on surveillance photos in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Troopers say the woman was captured on a bank surveillance camera cashing a fraudulent check. If...
East Syracuse-Minoa student, 18, arrested for making threat with gun on school bus
MANLIUS, NY — Manlius Police have arrested an 18-year-old student for bringing a loaded firearm onto a school bus and threatening violence. On Tuesday, Manlius Police were informed by the East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District that a witness saw a student with the firearm on the bus following a summer school program at the high school, police said.
Cicero man in critical condition after being stabbed
CICERO, N.Y. — A Cicero man is in critical but stable condition this morning, after being stabbed late Wednesday night. On August 17th, Cicero Police responded the 6200 block of Pebble St. in the Town of Cicero for reports of a stabbing just before 8:30 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found a man, 40 year-old Mark A. Crawford of Cicero, lying unconscious on the floor. Medical care was immediately administered, and Crawford was transported to Upstate Hospital in life-threatening condition. As of 2:30 AM, his condition has been updated to critical but stable.
29-year-old man shot in the arm near Highland Park in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a shooting with injuries call at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Highland Street in the city’s near northside. When officers arrived,...
23-year-old woman hospitalized after being shot near Skunk City neighborhood of Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 23-year-old woman has been hospitalized after being shot in her foot and stomach near the Skunk City neighborhood of Syracuse on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., Syracuse Police say. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West Onondaga Street Wednesday for reports of a shooting with...
Search underway for missing man in Oneida County
BOONVILLE, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's assistance with locating David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville. According to authorities, Talerico's last possible location was at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Village of Boonville. He was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 15, around 6 p.m., walking on foot.
CNY Tuesdays: Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse awarded $2,000
Syracuse, NY — The Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The group is not a rescue or a shelter, but an advocacy group. One of its programs involves volunteers going to court to observe and advocate for animals in abuse or neglect cases. You can watch the story above.
Breaking down barriers: CNY man with down syndrome earns 5th-degree black belt
Eric Scharoun doesn't set limits for himself. This past weekend, the 59-year-old received his 5th-degree black belt in karate. The rank is believed to be the highest for a person with down syndrome in the United States. Scharoun trains at Lawrence World Class Karate in Fayetteville under Randy Lawrence. Eric...
Over 4K former ITT college students in NYS to have $78 million in student loans canceled
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 4,400 New Yorkers will have their federal loans cleared as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s group discharge for borrowers who attended for-profit colleges run by ITT Educational Services, Inc. Between 2005 and September 2016, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
NYS launches $150 million expansion of Tuition Assistance Program for part-time students
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) has launched a historic $150 million expansion, meaning TAP will now be provided to 75,000 additional part-time students who are pursuing degrees. Expanding part-time TAP to fully part-time learners creates pathways to affordable education for individuals of...
Syracuse City School District to distribute free school supplies to students, teachers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As inflation weighs on families and teachers during the back-to-school season, the Syracuse City School District announced Tuesday they will be purchasing school supplies for students and teachers ahead of the 2022-23 school year, as well as distributing a $250 stipend to teachers to help with classroom supplies.
EEE virus detected in Onondaga County mosquito pool
CICERO, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department said Tuesday that mosquitos from a trap in the Cicero Swamp on Route 298 have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV). EEEV is a virus that can be spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, sometimes causing EEE,...
Professional theatre company Syracuse Stage to hold auditions for local actors
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Professional theatre company Syracuse Stage will host general auditions for local actors on Thursday, September 8, and Saturday, September 10 as they seek actors for several upcoming opportunities. The company is seeking both local equity and non-equity actors for opportunities as part of its Cold Read...
Stormwater and partially treated wastewater in Owasco River prompt warning
AUBURN, NY — The Cayuga County Health Department is advising members of the community to not swim in the Owasco River due to the discharge of stormwater and partially treated wastewater into the river. Health officials say due to excessive rain on Tuesday, two combined sewer overflow facilities in the City of Auburn discharged the partially treated wastewater into the river. These combined sewer overflows are permitted to discharge by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, health officials said.
The $800K Airport Update that you may not notice
Syracuse, NY — When the press release arrived in our newsroom we didn’t know what to think. So we started with a simple question; what is an “airfield guidance sign?”. A Google image search revealed some of the same images that the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Communications Team would later provide to us. (You can see in the gallery posted above)
