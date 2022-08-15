Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Port Arthur Memorial Titans
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Titan Tempo was on full display last season, with quarterback Jah'mar Sanders leading the offense to nearly 37 points per game. Now that he's moved on to the University of New Mexico, there are big shoes to fill in Port Arthur. Coach Brian Morgan says...
$1 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket claimed by Southeast Texan
What would you do with $1 million? Buy a fish tank filled with exotic fish? Maybe, fill your closet with every professional Texas sports team's merch? Well, someone in Texas has to think about this after claiming a seven-figure prize.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims Top Prize In Scratch-Off Lottery Game
One lucky Texas resident is now a millionaire!
Lucky Groves resident wins $1M on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket
GROVES, Texas — There's a new millionaire in Groves this week!. A lucky Groves resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million from the Texas Lottery's scratch ticket game "$1,000,000 FRENZY" according to a news release Wednesday from the Texas Lottery. The Groves winner, who has chosen to remain...
Orange Leader
Mustangs coming off dominating performance; ready for physical test in Vidor scrimmage
WEST ORANGE – With one scrimmage down and one more to go, West Orange-Stark head coach Hiawatha Hickman likes what he has seen from the Mustangs. The Mustangs were quite impressive in their first scrimmage against Woodville as the defense recorded a shutout of the Class 3A Eagles, keeping them out of the end zone.
KFDM-TV
Serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley denied medical parole, remains at Stiles Unit
The health of Elmer Wayne Henley, one of Texas' most infamous serial killers, may be worsening. Families of his victims recently told Houston CBS affiliate KHOU that they'd received notifications Henley's case would be reviewed for possible medical parole. According to online records, Henley is currently housed at the Stiles Unit in Jefferson County.
Suspects accused of leading deputies on chases in trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are facing multiple charges after deputies in Chambers County recovered two trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont and welding machines stolen out of Orange. It happened on August 15, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office saw two pickup trucks, a...
Orange Leader
ASK A COP — Can you be ticketed for wearing a seatbelt incorrectly?
Tammie from Orange asks: I’m loving the column on Wednesdays in the Orange Leader. I’m hoping you can assist me with a seatbelt question. I always wear my seatbelt off my shoulder because of a surgical procedure I had more than five years ago. The seatbelt seems irritate the area. My grandson took a driving class you taught him three years ago and told me he remembered you saying that wearing your seatbelt incorrectly was illegal. I can clearly prove my procedure to any officer, but is it illegal to wear my belt off my shoulder if I’ve clicked it and I’m actually wearing the seatbelt?
MySanAntonio
Fire investigators have a theory on cause of fire at Earl Thomas' home
The cause of a fire that destroyed Earl Thomas' home might not be determined for months, but investigators in Orange County have a working theory. Thomas' residence on Bear Path Drive in Orange was deemed "a total loss" after a fire broke out at the former NFL star's home around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11. It took firefighters hours to control the blaze as parts of the home's roof began to cave.
TxDOT asking Texas drivers to take survey to help them prepare for future I10 projects
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans and beyond have a chance to share their opinions concerning Interstate 10 thanks to a Texas Department of Transportation survey. To get around Southeast Texas, most drivers usually ride on Interstate 10. Those who drive on major highways are well aware of the issues the road can sometimes have.
kogt.com
Two Shot In Silsbee
Two men were shot in a home in Silsbee in the early morning hours of August 16 and one of them is from Orange. The report says shots were fired into the home on Kirby Street from outside. A 22 year old from Silsbee was shot and a 19 year old from Orange.
Orange Leader
Subcontractor dies from probable electrocution at the Sabine River Authority
A 37-year-old subcontractor is dead from what authorities believe is electrocution. The victim is from Missouri and was working Thursday morning in construction at the Sabine River Authority of Texas, 12777 N. Texas 87 in Orange County. Orange County Sheriff Capt. Joey Jacobs said one of the man’s coworkers found...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches Police Chief announces plans to retire, reflects on career
PORT NECHES — After almost 38 years in law enforcement, one of the longest-serving local lawmen is ready to hang up his badge. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine made the city aware of his intent earlier this year, and the job position was posted last week. City Manager...
KLTV
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator
ORANGE, Texas — Officials are indicating that a lightning strike is what likely caused the fire that devastated the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The fire that destroyed Thomas' house happened on August 11, 2022. His home is located at FM...
Investigator says lightning strike may have caused fire that destroyed former NFL player Earl Thomas' home in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Officials are indicating that a lightning strike is what likely caused the fire that devastated the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The fire that destroyed Thomas' house happened on August 11, 2022. His home is located at FM...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone
A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
MySanAntonio
Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon
Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
Port Arthur News
Remains found in Port Arthur to be sent to morgue to help with identification
Human remains found in a submerged vehicle soon will be heading to the Jefferson County morgue. The remains, which were in a vehicle pulled from a local canal Aug. 9 in Port Arthur, have been at the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab, Capt. Jesse Fournet said. If they can’t be...
Members of Beaumont community mourning loss of beloved 104-year-old World War II veteran
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are mourning the loss of a beloved World War II veteran. Peter Graves Byrd Jr, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home in Beaumont. Byrd was 104 years old when he died and was born on September 17, 1917.
