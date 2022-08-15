ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

12newsnow.com

409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Port Arthur Memorial Titans

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Titan Tempo was on full display last season, with quarterback Jah'mar Sanders leading the offense to nearly 37 points per game. Now that he's moved on to the University of New Mexico, there are big shoes to fill in Port Arthur. Coach Brian Morgan says...
12NewsNow

Lucky Groves resident wins $1M on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket

GROVES, Texas — There's a new millionaire in Groves this week!. A lucky Groves resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million from the Texas Lottery's scratch ticket game "$1,000,000 FRENZY" according to a news release Wednesday from the Texas Lottery. The Groves winner, who has chosen to remain...
Orange Leader

ASK A COP — Can you be ticketed for wearing a seatbelt incorrectly?

Tammie from Orange asks: I’m loving the column on Wednesdays in the Orange Leader. I’m hoping you can assist me with a seatbelt question. I always wear my seatbelt off my shoulder because of a surgical procedure I had more than five years ago. The seatbelt seems irritate the area. My grandson took a driving class you taught him three years ago and told me he remembered you saying that wearing your seatbelt incorrectly was illegal. I can clearly prove my procedure to any officer, but is it illegal to wear my belt off my shoulder if I’ve clicked it and I’m actually wearing the seatbelt?
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Fire investigators have a theory on cause of fire at Earl Thomas' home

The cause of a fire that destroyed Earl Thomas' home might not be determined for months, but investigators in Orange County have a working theory. Thomas' residence on Bear Path Drive in Orange was deemed "a total loss" after a fire broke out at the former NFL star's home around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11. It took firefighters hours to control the blaze as parts of the home's roof began to cave.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Two Shot In Silsbee

Two men were shot in a home in Silsbee in the early morning hours of August 16 and one of them is from Orange. The report says shots were fired into the home on Kirby Street from outside. A 22 year old from Silsbee was shot and a 19 year old from Orange.
SILSBEE, TX
KPLC TV

Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator

Lake Charles' woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone

A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon

Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
TEXAS STATE

