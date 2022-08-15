LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, August 17, the Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition announced their annual conference that raises awareness for victims of abuse. This will be the first time the conference will take place in person after the COVID pandemic. This year will mark the 26th year county officials and local agencies such as the Area Health Education Center and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office speak out against domestic violence in our community.

1 DAY AGO