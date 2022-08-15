Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Laredo employers looking to hire
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several local organizations are looking for new employees. 17 local employers gathered for a hiring event at Workforce Solutions for South Texas. Potential candidates were able to meet with the employer and interview on the spot. Some of the jobs available range from drivers, forklift operators, stockers, and medical positions.
kgns.tv
Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition announces 26th annual conference
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, August 17, the Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition announced their annual conference that raises awareness for victims of abuse. This will be the first time the conference will take place in person after the COVID pandemic. This year will mark the 26th year county officials and local agencies such as the Area Health Education Center and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office speak out against domestic violence in our community.
kgns.tv
District Three Councilmember announces candidacy for mayor
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A current city councilmember is throwing his hat into the ring in the race for mayor of Laredo. Surrounded by family and friends, Mercurio Martinez III made the announcement this morning at San Augustin Plaza. Martinez says during his time as a councilmember, he has been...
Laredo Confronts Drought and Water Shortage Without a Wealth of Options
LAREDO, Texas—A mounting water supply crisis in scorching far South Texas has left local governments pressed to respond. Two major cities, Brownsville and McAllen, rolled out watering restrictions in recent weeks and their counties made disaster declarations, seeking emergency state funds. The reservoirs that support the region are lower than they’ve ever been.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo working on waterline break in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Hundreds of residents living off Highway 359 have been without water services for hours. The City of Laredo advised that on Tuesday morning there was a waterline break in area. Crews are onsite responding to the leak and are looking to have water restored by 11...
kgns.tv
Laredo woman who garnered national support as a teen dies of cancer
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredoans prepare to say their last goodbye to Nicole Lauren Pfister who after battling leukemia passed away on July 29 at the age of 21. Nicole’s battle with cancer garnered national attention after being a victim of bullying at the age of 14. People across the country rallied behind her. That support quickly turned into a large social media following.
kgns.tv
Tracking COVID-19 in Laredo’s wastewater
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your feces can tell you a lot about your health such as if you have digestive issues or infections. The distributing factoid is the reason why the federal government is now detecting viruses through stool. It’s a program that is being used in Laredo. Whatever...
kgns.tv
Rain helps restore water levels at Lake Casa Blanca
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Before the rain, the drought was drying up several lakes in south Texas including Lake Casa Blanca. Officials at the state park announced on social media that the lake is full. They ask the public to use caution when it the water. Due to the debris...
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
Official reports state that a United ISD school bus occupied by over 35 students was involved in a multi-vehicle collision at about 7:48 AM on Wednesday. First responders stated that the incident is reported to have taken place on Bob Bullock Loop.
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo issues mandatory water conservation order
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite the rainfall we have experienced over the past couple of days, Laredo is still under a persistent drought. As a result, the Laredo City Council enacted the next stage of the water conservation plan, which mandates residents follow a strict irrigation schedule. According to Laredo...
kgns.tv
Border Heritage Museum to hold Cantinflas tour and photo contest
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a successful opening to its Cantinflas exhibit, the Border Heritage Museum is now hosting a guided tour as well as a whole slew of events for the community. Freddy Peralta, the exhibit collector will be conducting a tour of the movie posters and talking about...
kgns.tv
Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The storms may be over for now, but the devastation and its aftermath are left behind. Hundreds of people were affected by Monday, August 15′s flooding. People who live in east Laredo were hit hard. They say they are heartbroken to see the damage left to their homes.
Mexican Drought Spurs a South Texas Water Crisis
This story is a collaboration between The Texas Observer and Inside Climate News. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two bi-national reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tropical low brought much needed rain to South Texas
James Taylor once sang: “I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain. I’ve seen sunny days that I thought would never end.”. We welcomed a significant amount of water in many dusty rain gages all across south Texas as a weak tropical disturbance from the gulf moved inland over the weekend.
kgns.tv
Rio Bravo residents assess damages left by storm
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Massive rain hit south Texas Sunday and Monday leaving many residents in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo to pick up the pieces. A broken washer and dryer, an unusable bed and some destroyed plants are some of the damages the Carranza Family now must deal with after Monday’s storm.
