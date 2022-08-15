Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Michigan woman provided tip that led to Sherrard dog hoarding arrest
A woman from Michigan turned out to be the key for Mercer County deputies in finding almost 200 dogs trapped in a hoarding situation. Lauren Strickland, a woman from southwest Michigan, contacted the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Mercer County Animal Control after she feared her dogs had been stolen by a woman living in Sherrard. That tip led to the arrest of 59-year-old Karen Plambeck, who now faces three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and up to three years in prison.
ourquadcities.com
Rain doesn’t wash out the fun at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair started off with cloudy, then rainy, skies on Monday. A great place to get out of the rain and take the kids is the Paul Knapp Learning Center. There were lots of baby animals, including chicks hatching from the egg, before going under a heat lamp. Baby ducklings swimming in a pond, and a sow pig nursing her little ones. All something for kids to see indoors. The building is run by the Southeast Polk FFA.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport dancer advances in Iowa State Fair Talent Search
Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, August 18, Friday, August 19 or Saturday, August 20. Among the acts is Kenna Whitacre, 12, Lyrical Dance Solo;...
ourquadcities.com
Northern Lights possible near Quad Cities – Wednesday and Thursday night
Heads up for everyone around the Quad Cities! There’s a chance we could see the Northern Lights this week!. The sun produced multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and those are heading toward the Earth right now. A G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. Initially this was predicted to be a G2 storm, but it now looks to peak at G3 levels which translates to the possibility of seeing the aurora around the Quad Cities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Iowa State Fair carries new meaning for Winterset teen
DES MOINES, Iowa– The State Fair is an annual tradition for many Iowa families. “Ever since I can remember I’ve only missed one fair and that was because I had a surgery,” said Addie Burkett of Winterset. Whether the 17-year-old is hosting 4-H events or competing for...
ourquadcities.com
QC works on rebuilding regional film scene
Two highlights of this coming weekend’s Alternating Currents festival are all about film. And like all the 120+ events over Aug. 18-21 in downtown Davenport and Rock Island, they’re free. First, film veterans Norm Coyne and Doug Miller will discuss building a Quad Cities film scene, Thursday from...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf competitors cream of the crop at state fair contests
Farm crop aficionados from across the state gathered to have their crops judged Thursday, Aug. 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Hybrid Commercial, Standard Bushel Basket Ear Field Corn. 1) David Klindt, Bettendorf. 2) James Klindt, Bettendorf. 3) Darrell Jamison, Van Meter. Hybrid Commercial, First Time Exhibitors, Yellow Corn.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa State Fair announces this year’s best new food
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food delight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Iowa crop conditions downgraded by drought again
IOWA — Another week of little-to-no rainfall for most of the state is stressing crops and downgrading their condition. According to the latest weekly crop report from the USDA, fewer than two-thirds of the state’s corn and soybeans are now considered good-to-excellent. The news is better in the...
ourquadcities.com
QC performers advance to next round of Bill Riley Talent Search at fair
Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) and six Senior division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Senior acts include:. Brooklyn Frantz, 14, Solo Tap Dance;...
ourquadcities.com
JB Pritzker agrees to Nexstar-hosted Illinois governor debates
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October. Republican nominee Darren Bailey has not yet confirmed he will participate. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4 at Braden Auditorium on the...
ourquadcities.com
Trio of suits target Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A trio of lawsuits target a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education, the latest filed Thursday by college professors and students claiming it is blatantly unconstitutional. Known as the “Stop WOKE” act,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DAMIAN PATE, 27, 5’9”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
Comments / 0