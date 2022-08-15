Read full article on original website
Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in 71-foot fall from drawbridge after hanging "onto the railing for 1-2 minutes," coroner report says
A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Milwaukee police were notified around 1:45 a.m. that West Allis police were setting up a high-risk stop on eastbound I-94 at 84th Street. Squads responded to the area and were unable to locate the stop. It was eventually picked up eastbound through the Zoo Interchange.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officials work to ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police were dispatched to the vacant building, located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street, around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Commercial building fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday, Aug. 18 responded to the scene of a fire at a commercial building in the area of Commerce and Pennsylvania in Sheboygan. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as police are blocking off nearby streets. No additional details have been released – including...
Metal detector hobbyist visits dozens of Milwaukee homes searching for treasure
Bruce Ratwkowski is a metal detector hobbyist. He searches Milwaukee homes for buried treasure. After all, one man's trash is another man's treasure.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee bus driver saves dog, nearly struck by vehicles
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver is being hailed a hero – for rescuing a dog from the hazards of traffic. In May 2022, while driving Route 19 on MLK Jr. Drive & Concordia Avenue, MCTS driver, Rachel, noticed a dog running in the street near her bus, narrowly avoiding being struck by numerous cars.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drainage tunnel drownings, fencing installation planned
MILWAUKEE - Fencing will be installed Monday, Aug. 15 along Milwaukee's drainage tunnels near 27th and Loomis, where two men and a 10-year-old boy drowned in June. Officials with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District said more than four miles of fencing will go up along the concrete-lined waterways "to keep people away from the concrete channels, especially after heavy rain when currents become extremely dangerous."
Man, 77, visiting Milwaukee with his wife falls to his death after drawbridge opens
A 77-year-old man visiting Milwaukee with his wife was killed this week when the drawbridge he was walking across began to open, causing him to plunge to his death. Richard Charles Dujardin, of Providence, Rhode Island, was about halfway across a bridge near Kilbourn Avenue and Riverwalk Walk on Monday when it began to rise, according to a Milwaukee County medical examiner's report.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Freeway shooting: Highway 145 reopens
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down Highway 145 near 76th Street for a report of a shooting from one vehicle into another early Thursday afternoon. It has since reopened. No injuries have been reported. Deputies were on the scene seeking evidence. FOX6 is working to bring you...
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addresses deadly Kilbourn bridge accident
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed for the first time the tragic accident that resulted in an elderly man falling to his death from a raised Kilbourn bridge in the city's downtown on Monday.
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
CBS 58
Burlington woman killed in collision with box truck in Village of Rochester
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington woman has died following a crash in the Village of Rochester. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities responded to the scene for a two-vehicle accident involving one vehicle that rolled over on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
WISN
Milwaukee Ale House to close
MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rochester crash, Burlington woman dead: sheriff
ROCHESTER - A Burlington woman died of her injuries after a crash in the village of Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Racine County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash scene near Plank Road and English Settlement Avenue around 3:45 p.m. A 22-foot box truck hit a car, which came to a stop off the roadway.
1 person killed in sedan vs truck crash in Racine County
The Racine County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.
