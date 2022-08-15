ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in 71-foot fall from drawbridge after hanging "onto the railing for 1-2 minutes," coroner report says

A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Milwaukee police were notified around 1:45 a.m. that West Allis police were setting up a high-risk stop on eastbound I-94 at 84th Street. Squads responded to the area and were unable to locate the stop. It was eventually picked up eastbound through the Zoo Interchange.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks

MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Officials work to ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police were dispatched to the vacant building, located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street, around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Commercial building fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday, Aug. 18 responded to the scene of a fire at a commercial building in the area of Commerce and Pennsylvania in Sheboygan. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as police are blocking off nearby streets. No additional details have been released – including...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee bus driver saves dog, nearly struck by vehicles

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver is being hailed a hero – for rescuing a dog from the hazards of traffic. In May 2022, while driving Route 19 on MLK Jr. Drive & Concordia Avenue, MCTS driver, Rachel, noticed a dog running in the street near her bus, narrowly avoiding being struck by numerous cars.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee drainage tunnel drownings, fencing installation planned

MILWAUKEE - Fencing will be installed Monday, Aug. 15 along Milwaukee's drainage tunnels near 27th and Loomis, where two men and a 10-year-old boy drowned in June. Officials with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District said more than four miles of fencing will go up along the concrete-lined waterways "to keep people away from the concrete channels, especially after heavy rain when currents become extremely dangerous."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fencing#Drainage#Urban Construction
NBC News

Man, 77, visiting Milwaukee with his wife falls to his death after drawbridge opens

A 77-year-old man visiting Milwaukee with his wife was killed this week when the drawbridge he was walking across began to open, causing him to plunge to his death. Richard Charles Dujardin, of Providence, Rhode Island, was about halfway across a bridge near Kilbourn Avenue and Riverwalk Walk on Monday when it began to rise, according to a Milwaukee County medical examiner's report.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Freeway shooting: Highway 145 reopens

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down Highway 145 near 76th Street for a report of a shooting from one vehicle into another early Thursday afternoon. It has since reopened. No injuries have been reported. Deputies were on the scene seeking evidence. FOX6 is working to bring you...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WISN

Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Ale House to close

MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rochester crash, Burlington woman dead: sheriff

ROCHESTER - A Burlington woman died of her injuries after a crash in the village of Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Racine County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash scene near Plank Road and English Settlement Avenue around 3:45 p.m. A 22-foot box truck hit a car, which came to a stop off the roadway.
BURLINGTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy