'Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland Reveals How Wife Brittany Snow Feels About Him Being on the Show (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Dating 29-Year-Old Wilmer Valderrama As A Teenager In Scathing New Song
Demi Lovato – who recently confirmed that she will now also be using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them – didn’t hold back when it came to talking about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29,” taken from her upcoming new album “Holy Fvck” which is out on August 19th.
RHOBH’s Kyle Richards and Husband Mauricio Umansky’s Relationship Timeline
A Real Housewives success story. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been married for more than two decades — and reality TV hasn’t dimmed their spark. The Halloween star was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie from 1988 to 1992. Before calling it quits, the pair welcomed daughter Farrah in October 1988. The ER alum met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months pregnant with daughter Alexia when she and the Mexico native walked down the aisle.
As New Romance Blooms, Ryan Seacrest Explains Why Marriage And Kids Aren’t A Focus
As his new romance continues to bloom, Ryan Seacrest explained why marriage and kids aren't a focus.
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt
Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week. Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
Miranda Lambert Shows Off PDA With Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Epic Wild West Road Trip
Happy trails, indeed! Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin capped off their wild west road trip with a sweet smooch, sharing a romantic pic of their PDA to Instagram on Tuesday. "Meet me in Montana forever," the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer captioned her post, calling her latest adventure...
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals major career announcement after co-host Hoda Kotb returns to show
THE TODAY Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager made a huge career announcement on Monday's show. This came after Hoda Kotb returned to the show amid her feud with Savannah Guthrie. Jenna and Hoda hosted the Jenna's Bookclub series and they interviewed author Jamie Ford. He was there to promote his...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. Kathy Hilton's sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looks like it will be anything but hunky dory. Bravo just released the explosive mid-season trailer for RHOBH season 12 on July 21 and Kyle Richards' big...
'Better Call Saul' Series Finale: Fans React to Saul Sacrificing Himself to Save His Ex-Wife Kim
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Monday’s series finale of Better Call Saul!. Better Call Saul aired its series finale Monday night and fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the many twists and turns during the final one-hour episode of the Breaking Bad prequel.
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Today host Hoda Kotb reveals major personal news in tell-all interview amid ‘feud’ with co-host Savannah Guthrie
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has revealed some major personal news in a tell-all interview released on Tuesday. The 58-year-old has returned to work this week after taking a few days off for her birthday, with her absence coming amid her alleged feud with co-host Savannah Guthrie. In a new interview...
Kyle Richards Says She “Would Give Anything” To Have Teddi Mellencamp Back On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
There are a lot of reasons to dislike Kyle Richards – especially on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one thing I will never forgive her for is her insistence on making Teddi Mellencamp happen. Despite being booted from the show back in 2020, Teddi has still made multiple guest appearances. And I’m sure that’s all thanks to Kyle’s friendship with the so-called accountability coach.
Are LPBW’s Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Still Together? Find Out Their Relationship Status
Going strong? Fans of Little People, Big World watched Amy Roloff fall in love with Chris Marek and eventually tie the knot. Keep scrolling to find out Amy and Chris’ relationship status today. Are Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Together Today?. Amy and Chris are still happily married today.
Is Chrisley Knows Best scripted and are they even a real family?
USA Network viewers have become well acquainted with the Chrisley family since their show premiered in 2014. From Nanny Faye’s gambling and Grayson and Savannah competing to be their dad’s favorite to Chase’s pranks and Todd’s hilarious reactions, it’s no wonder Chrisley Knows Best has had viewers hooked for more than eight years. Perhaps it’s too good as, in 2022, some fans are starting to ask whether Chrisley Knows Best is scripted?
Kristin Cavallari has accused a former 'Hills' producer of bribing cast members to say she had a drug problem
Kristin Cavallari claimed Adam DiVello bribed cast members on "The Hills" to say she had a drug problem on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Announces Engagement to a Woman
Tommy Dorfman is engaged! The actress revealed the news that she's engaged to a woman, whom she did not identify by name, during a recent episode of the Broad Ideas podcast. Speaking with host Rachel Bilson, the 13 Reasons Why actress -- who came out as transgender last Summer -- kept the details of the relationship to a minimum but said that her new fiancée is a cis woman whom Dorfman playfully said was "just a gay girl."
Dorit Kemsley Slams Rumor That She and Kyle Richards' Husband Are Having an Affair
Dorit Kemsley is not here for rumors suggesting that she's having an affair with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky. Dorit commented on a RHOBH commentator and former friend to the show's Instagram post Sunday, which featured a photoshopped movie poster of Dorit and Mauricio in a loving embrace with the words, "An Affair to Remember" written over it.
MTV Announces ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Cast and Premiere Date: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Teen Mom” universe is expanding once again. MTV’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” will follow franchise stars Amber Portwood (“OG”), Ashley Jones (“Teen Mom 2”), Briana DeJesus (“Teen Mom 2”), Catelynn Baltierra (“OG”), Cheyenne Floyd (“OG”), Jade Cline (“Teen Mom 2”), Leah Messer (“Teen Mom 2”) and Maci McKinney (“OG”), Variety can exclusively announce. The series will premiere on Tuesday, September 6, at 8 p.m. ET. The 15-episode show unites the casts of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” and will follow the moms as they face the reality of parenthood as each are in many different stages. While some...
