Chronicle
Man Faces Charges After Allegedly Stealing $345K From Elderly Washington Widower in Catfish Scheme
A federal grand jury has indicted a Texas man with stealing more than $345,000 from an elderly Spokane man in a fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington announced on Monday. David J. Osinski, 57, a resident of Arlington, was charged with six counts of...
Texas man facing federal charges for defrauding Spokane woman of $345,000
SPOKANE, Wash.— An Arlington, Texas man is facing charges in Spokane court for his alleged role in defrauding an elderly Spokane woman of $345,000. 57-year-old David Joseph Osinski is accused of making a fake bank account in Dallas that got money from the victim. According to the indictment, Osinski and others tricked the elderly victim, who was identified as a recent widower, through a romance scheme.
Spokane woman loses $345,000 from Texas-based art scam
SPOKANE, Wash. — David Joseph Osinski, 57, based in Arlington, Texas, has been indicted with six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His crimes cost the victim, an elderly woman from Spokane, $345,000 back in 2021. “Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man. Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death. They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July. Ford...
Washington City Paper
Washington Property Crime Revealed: What You Can Do To Safeguard
Although it is regarded as one of the safer states in the US (Washington’s violent crime rate is 28% lower than the national rate), recent statistics released by the FBI have found that Washington’s property crime has jumped in the last decade, with the current rate 39% higher than the US average.
q13fox.com
'It’s absolutely brutal. It's horrible'; Crime Stoppers offers rewards for crimes targeting women
SEATTLE - It’s no doubt crime is rising in nearly every part of Puget Sound, including a pair of incidents where local law enforcement need help identifying criminals focusing women as their targets. First in the South Sound, police are on the hunt for a trio accused of accosting...
Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Roshon Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the...
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
inlander.com
Local leaders need to first restore law and order, then tackle much-needed reforms
Community safety is one reason we have a government, but across Washington state governments are failing to provide this basic service. For crime and safety, Spokane, for example, is ranked in the bottom 3 percent of U.S. cities, according to data compiled by neighborhoodscout.com. Total crime in Spokane is 145 percent above the national average. Property crime is 163 percent above the national average, and violent crime is 55 percent higher. In Spokane, the murder and assault rates are twice the Washington state average, all according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report. These aren't just statistics; they're signs of a weakening community.
Made in the Northwest: Built by Ernie
SPOKANE, Wash. – Ernest Everitt started woodworking at a young age, learning from his dad and brother. They taught him the importance of hard work and that he shouldn’t let his disability keep him from being productive. Ernie was born with Cerebral Palsy, so the 49-year-old is confined...
Nelson, Nowels to face off in Spokane County Sheriff race this November
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The results for one of Spokane County’s most highly-contested primary races started were officially certified on Tuesday, Aug. 16. As of now, John Nowels and Wade Nelson will advance to the November election for Spokane County Sheriff. Nowels received 53.74% of the total votes...
Man pleads guilty to murdering local athlete outside downtown Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Le has pleaded guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a professional track career when he was murdered. Court records showed Ford was dating...
Officers tase, arrest suspect armed with a knife in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police tased, then arrested a man armed with a knife in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the weapons call before 3 p.m. near W. Sprague Ave and Wall St. Officers found a male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, including a contusion and laceration....
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and...
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
'I was just stone' | Victim testifies at former Spokane police officer's rape trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — The rape trial against a former Spokane police officer began Wednesday morning. Nathan Nash, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree rape, third-degree rape, official misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He’s accused of raping two women in 2019 while on duty as a Spokane police officer.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Walmart Bans Man From All Stores for 99 Years
Jacob C. Lockard, 27, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for alleged identity theft, police said.
Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
