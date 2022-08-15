Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Related
St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ winner picked
Sold out raffle tickets in the St. Louis region to fight childhood cancer and enter the chance to win a brand new home.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Gerber Sandwich
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a successful St. Louis sandwich that’s been mentioned in some prestigious publications. News 4′s Steve Harris tells how the Gerber Special got its name in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
tncontentexchange.com
Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny
On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is the top restaurant in the country
USA Today named our own Chaumette Vineyards and Winery the top winery and restaurant in the country and that was a reader's choice.
northcountynews.org
Longtime business owner passed over the weekend
The local community lost a longtime business owner on Sunday, Aug. 14 as Katheryn Chartrand passed away. Chartrand, and her husband William “Bill” Earl Chartrand, started and ran Chartrand Equipment in Red Bud for over 60 years. It was noted that she was active in both the success and legacy of the family business.
Downtown St. Louis hosts the Shrine Annual Parade
The Shriners Annual Parade is taking place Wednesday in downtown St. Louis.
KMOV
BMW Championship will return to St. Louis in 2026
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) announced Tuesday that St. Louis will host the BMW Championship in 2026. BMW Championship said in a tweet that the tournament will be held at the Bellerive Country Club. This will be the second time the country club has hosted the championship.
RELATED PEOPLE
El Maguey Florissant closes unexpectedly
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food. "The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said. Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way. "Last week,...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
El Maguey Closes Florissant Location
The popular Mexican restaurant El Maguey is closing its Florissant location due to "recent events beyond its control." The restaurant announced its decision on Facebook (see below) on Monday and did not open on Tuesday. KSDK reports that patrons and neighboring business owners were disappointed to find the restaurant shuttered.
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17
ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
Tim’s Travels: MERS Goodwill
ST. LOUIS – It’s back to school time, are your kids ready?. How about their wardrobe? Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor were there Monday morning where they had a back-to-school bargain battle. For more information, please visit MERSGoodwill.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saxophonist goes viral, becomes social media influencer
ST. LOUIS – Saxophonist Rhoda G. was just ranked #9 in TikTok’s Weekly Rankings. She also performed online for actor, comedian, and host Howie Mandel. Rhoda shared how being a new social-media influencer is enhancing her music career. Rhoda G. Revamped. Saturday, October 1. 7 p.m. CDT. .Zack.
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day: Scott Credit Union
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Scott Credit Union pitched in on Wednesday to help with the Playground Project. Scott Credit Union is one of the community sponsors helping to build a playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club. The finished playground will be perfect for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.
Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over
ST. LOUIS – It’s a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We’re talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
FOX2now.com
It’s a big hair affair at Hair Strands Beauty
ST. LOUIS — Extensions, wigs, or whatever – you can find the look you’ve always longed for at Hair Strands Beauty. It’s Wednesday so that means you can get 50% off any texture and length of hair. Stop by to plan out your next style because they are all about personal service and getting you the look, you want.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
KMOV
Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world's best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed...
Man struck and killed by van Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS – A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a van Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State High Patrol, 33-year-old Kevin Brooks was exiting onto Missouri 115 from eastbound I-70 around 8:55 p.m. Investigators said at that time, 68-year-old Donald Nelson was standing in...
Comments / 0