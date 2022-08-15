Read full article on original website
Related
Recap: OSI Systems Q4 Earnings
OSI Systems OSIS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OSI Systems beat estimated earnings by 0.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.95. Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same...
Recap: Minim Q2 Earnings
Minim MINM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minim missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was down $2.03 million from the same period last...
Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings
Canadian Solar CSIQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar beat estimated earnings by 101.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same...
Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings Beats Estimates, Guides Q4 Above Consensus
Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS reported third-quarter growth of 10% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.34 billion. Communications Solutions Group reported revenue of $970 million (+11% Y/Y), with strength in 5G, O-RAN, 400G, 800G, and high-speed digital applications, and cyber, space and satellite solutions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
A Preview Of Arco Platform's Earnings
Arco Platform ARCE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arco Platform will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Arco Platform bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook
Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
Merck KGaA profit gets boost from dollar, outweighing higher costs
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) saw adjusted earnings rise 13.1% in the second quarter as higher revenues from its biotech lab equipment and its chemicals for semiconductor production were further bolstered by currency tailwinds.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Profit Increases 7.6%
Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stock fell 0.52% (As on August 17, 11:17:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations as the company cited continued strength in demand for home improvement projects. The company stood by its forecast for total and comparable sales to grow about 3% for the year, with comparable sales to be slower in the second half of the year. Same store sales rose 5.8% in the quarter, topping analyst expectations for growth of 4.9%, according to FactSet. Home Depot said transactions slipped during the period, while the average ticket rose, primarily as a result of inflation. For the three-month period ended July 31, total customer transactions slipped to 467.4 million, from 481.7 million a year ago, while average ticket grew 9% to $90.02 from $82.48. Professional contractors tend to make fewer visits and purchase in higher quantities. Sales per retail square foot grew 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter rose to $5.17 billion, up 7.6% from the prior year.
Wolfspeed: Q4 Earnings Insights
Wolfspeed WOLF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wolfspeed posted an EPS of $-0.02. Revenue was up $82.70 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
ZIM Integrated Shipping Shares Down After Q2 Results Miss Street Expectations
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM reported second-quarter sales growth of 44% year-over-year to $3.43 billion, missing the consensus of $3.62 billion. The revenue increase was driven by elevated freight rates, offset by slightly lower volumes. EPS was $11.07 for the quarter, missing the consensus of $12.84. Carried volume in...
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
SpartanNash Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
SpartanNash Co SPTN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.13 billion. The company attributed the growth to net sales increases in all three segments, each of which were favorably impacted by inflation. Net sales for Food Distribution increased 5.9% Y/Y, Retail...
Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) beats analysts’ expectations
Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stock rose 6.37% (As on August 17, 11:18:47 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22 and raises the guidance for the full year. Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.019 billion, a year over year increase of 14% (up 18% on a core basis). LSAG’s operating margin for the quarter was 30.5%. The Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) reported third-quarter revenue of $359 million, a year over year increase of 5% (up 10% on a core(1) basis). ACG’s operating margin for the quarter was 24.6%. The Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) reported third-quarter revenue of $340 million, a year over year decrease of 2% (up 3% on a core basis). DGG’s operating margin for the quarter was 21.5%. Non-GAAP net income was $401 million, during the quarter, compared with $337 million during the third quarter a year ago.
4 Walmart Analysts Raise Price Targets After Q2 Earnings Beat: 'Leader And Market Share Gainer'
Walmart Inc WMT shares traded higher Wednesday after the discount retailer reported impressive second-quarter earnings growth and reiterated its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Walmart reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $152.8 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.62 and $150.8 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 8% from a year ago.
CNBC
Cisco tops estimates on revenue and profit and gives optimistic annual sales forecast
Cisco gave better-than-expected guidance for its full 2023 fiscal year. Management touted strong demand despite a volatile backdrop. Cisco issued fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday that topped analysts' projections and provided a better-than-expected forecast for the coming year. The stock rose about 4.5% in extended trading. Here's how the company...
Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings
Keysight Technologies KEYS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Keysight Technologies beat estimated earnings by 12.29%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.79. Revenue was up $130.00 million from the same...
SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially
SFL Corporation Ltd SFL reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The...
Grindrod Shipping Shares Soar On Q2 Revenue Growth Of 47%, Declares Dividend
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd GRIN reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 47.1% year-over-year to $161.58 million. Adjusted EPS was $2.74, an improvement from $0.99 in 2Q21. The gross margin expanded by 756 bps to 40%. Other operating income increased by 22.7% Y/Y to $4.09 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 70.3%...
Tapestry's Q4 Highlights: Top-Line Miss, Bottom-Line Beat, Challenging External Environment & More
Tapestry Inc TPR, the owner of fashion brands Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.6% year-on-year to $1.62 billion, missing the consensus of $1.64 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.78 beat the analyst consensus of $0.77. Gross profit fell 4% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, with...
Comments / 0