LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
NASCAR's most controversial driver has been turned into a verb, and it is clear other drivers are tired of the carnage
No matter where Ross Chastain goes, trouble is not too far behind, and it is clear other drivers are tired of it.
Final prediction on Kyle Busch’s landing spot in 2023
Kyle Busch's landing spot for the 2023 season is bound to come out soon and it's time to make a final prediction. Who will Busch be driving for next season?
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rule Change News
NASCAR announced on Wednesday afternoon some updated rule changes for the remainder of the 2022 Cup Series season. FOX reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted out the updated official rule changes for the Cup Series championship push. "NASCAR updated rules for the wrap, quarter windows and the windshield tearoffs as part of...
Autoweek.com
Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley
Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
Daniel Suarez Has a Warning for Kimi Raikkonen at Watkins Glen
Kimi Raikkonen will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut on the road course at Watkins Glen. The post Daniel Suarez Has a Warning for Kimi Raikkonen at Watkins Glen appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR’s Deal With Chicago Is a Nearly Complete Giveaway
NASCAR's deal with Chicago for a 2023 street race is so one-sided that it's laughable. The post NASCAR’s Deal With Chicago Is a Nearly Complete Giveaway appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
NASCAR working to address recent spate of Next Gen fires
NASCAR is continuing to work on finding a solution to the rash of fires that have occurred in Next Gen cars in recent weeks. Chris Buescher’s RFK Racing Ford caught fire before his first pit stop at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he stayed in the car and returned to finish 10th. On that occasion the fire resulted from on-track body-to-body contact with Bubba Wallace, which crushed rocker box pieces on the No. 17 Ford and culminated in the door foam igniting. Team Penske driver Joey Logano ended his day at Indianapolis with his Ford on fire from what appeared to be the same issue.
Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson Could Help Solve a Recent NASCAR Cup Series Problem in 2023
Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson could renew their rivalry in 2023 in the NASCAR Cup Series. The post Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson Could Help Solve a Recent NASCAR Cup Series Problem in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Watkins Glen Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International. This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International below. The metric for the...
FOX Sports
Ryan Blaney signs long-term extension with Team Penske
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Team Penske signed Ryan Blaney to a multiyear contract extension ahead of his final push to make NASCAR's playoffs. Blaney has been part of the Penske organization since he was 19 and ran three races in 2012 in the Xfinity Series. He's been part of the three-car Cup lineup at Penske since 2018 and the team said Wednesday his extension is a “long-term agreement” for him to remain in the No. 12 Ford.
racer.com
IndyCar adds extra practice session at WWTR to aid grip
The NTT IndyCar Series will run an extra session on Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway where a number of drivers will take to the 1.25-mile oval in an effort to work Firestone rubber into the second lane. The voluntary 30-minute session scheduled for 7-7:30 p.m. ET will take place...
Noah Gragson’s Road Rage Pays off for Underfunded Driver Josh Bilicki Chasing His First NASCAR Win
Josh Bilicki can thank Noah Gragson's irresponsible behavior for landing him a sponsor this weekend. The post Noah Gragson’s Road Rage Pays off for Underfunded Driver Josh Bilicki Chasing His First NASCAR Win appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick On Being Right Behind Dale Earnhardt Sr. In Career Wins: “Brings It All Full Circle”
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick is on a bit of a hot streak right now, winning back to back races at Michigan International Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. However, prior to those two wins, the #4 car was on a massive cold streak, going winless in 65 straight races. That being said,...
racer.com
Racing on TV, August 19-21
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
Top 10 drivers on the NASCAR wins list after Kevin Harvick’s win
After winning at Richmond Raceway on Sunday afternoon, Kevin Harvick is now in a ninth place tie on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list. A week and a half ago, Kevin Harvick was still seeking his first NASCAR Cup Series win in nearly two years. But in a span of just eight days, he found victory lane twice, winning at Michigan International Speedway and then at Richmond Raceway.
Harrison Burton Offers Highly Critical Take on His Rookie Season, Discusses Plans for 2023
Harrison Burton hasn't had the smoothest rookie year on the Cup Series circuit, but he's not ready to throw in the towel just yet. The post Harrison Burton Offers Highly Critical Take on His Rookie Season, Discusses Plans for 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Richmond Raceway)
Over the weekend, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Richmond Raceway below. On Saturday, 521,000 tuned in on average to watch the NASCAR Truck Series. That brought a 0.30 ratings for FS1. On...
