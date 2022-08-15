Read full article on original website
SoCal to see some morning clouds Thursday, with warm temperatures in the afternoon
Temperatures will drop by a few degrees in Southern California and many communities will see some morning cloud cover on Thursday.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 451 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Desert Center, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Desert Center. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 90 and 106. CA Route 177 near mile marker 1. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KESQ
Mountain and high desert storms firing up again this afternoon
A string of thunderstorms ranging from eastern Riverside County to the mountains of San Bernardino county has prompted a Flash Flood Warning until 2:45 p.m. In addition, a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Riverside County covering the burn scars from the Apple and El Dorado fires has been issued until 4:15 p.m. for heavy rains and runoff that could trigger mudslides in those burn scar areas.
Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash
Motorists who usually take Indian Canyon Drive to get from Interstate 10 into the city of Palm Springs were surprised Wednesday to find the busy roadway closed. Crews shut it down at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road due to flooding. The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that the flooding was The post Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash appeared first on KESQ.
Bronco Fire prompts SigAlert in Cajon Pass
A brush fire burning in the Cajon Pass prompted a SigAlert along the highway Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The Bronco Fire had burned about 20 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, though by about 5:30 p.m., that number had been updated to under 100 acres and 20% containment. The No. 3, 4 […]
WATCH: 'Massive' Mudslide Plows Through California Mountain, Closes Roads
It carried large trees and tree trunks.
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
foxla.com
Mudslides, flooding close road in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Mudslides forced road closures in the Forest Falls area of San Bernardino County this weekend after heavy rains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. As of Sunday afternoon, crews are still working to reopen the road. Officials reported that Falls Drive in Forest...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
Algae blooms prompt warnings at Lake Elsinore, Big Bear Lake
State and regional water managers are urging people to stay out of Lake Elsinore and Big Bear Lake due to dangerous algal blooms. Elevated levels of algae were detected by both lab results and visual observations, according to the State Water Resources Control Board and Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board. “WARNING” signs have […]
Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman
Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
Residents of troubled Oasis Mobile Home Park now dealing with power failures amid high temperatures
For three years, the residents at the Oasis Mobile Home Park in the east valley have been without clean water. On multiple occasions, the EPA has found high levels of arsenic in the park's water system. The issue continues to this day, but now some of the park's residents are dealing with another major issue The post Residents of troubled Oasis Mobile Home Park now dealing with power failures amid high temperatures appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
One Person Flown From Semi Rear-Ends Another Semi On I-40 Monday Afternoon
LUDLOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was flown and another transported by ground from a rear-end crash involving two semis on Interstate 40. California Highway Patrol, Clark County Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving two semis. The crash took place at about 3:14pm August 15, 2022. The location was about 7 miles before Crucero Road in the westbound lanes of I-40.
Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person
A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today. Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk
Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
Mic
California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study
California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
onscene.tv
7 Rescued After Flash Flood Leaves Them Trapped | Forest Falls
08.13.2022 | 3:30 PM | FOREST FALLS – 4 children and 3 adults were rescued after a flash flood left them stranded on the other side of the floodwaters. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue team responded to the scene and started rescue operations. SAR members utilized a rope system to safely and effectively guide the stranded victims through the flood waters. One person at a time shuffled through the flowing waters with guidance from SAR members to safety. The rescue operation took approximately 1 hour 30 minutes to complete. No injuries have been reported and all victims are safe. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
