Las Vegas, NV

SFGate

Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
LAS VEGAS, NV

