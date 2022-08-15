The Weeknd PR rep insists he’s performing with hidden band on ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour

The public relations representative for pop superstar The Weeknd insists that the performer sings along to a live four-piece band during his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour, which hit AT&T Stadium Sunday night.

Although no musicians were shown during the 90-minute show, Kathryn Frazier-Jackman of BIZ 3 management and consulting, insisted to the Star-Telegram on Monday that there are indeed musicians playing live behind the massive stage.

In the Star-Telegram’s review of the show , published earlier Monday, the lack of a visible band was seized upon. Weeknd fans on social media then took issue with the assertion and argued that the band exists and is playing live.

Drummer Ricky Lewis, who has worked with The Weeknd for more than a decade, has posted short video clips showing him playing with a guitarist and keyboardist behind the stage at shows on the tour.

The same short video clip posted on Instagram by drummer Ricky Lewis showing Lewis, a keyboardist and guitarist playing during a show in Tampa, Fla., was posted and reposted hundreds of times as proof that a band does exist and is playing on the tour.

An ecstatic crowd of 60,000 at AT&T Stadium didn’t mind if they never saw them Sunday. They loved every second of The Weeknd’s well-oiled production that was equal parts opera and dance house rave.

Representatives asserted that it was The Weeknd’s “creative choice” to keep his band out of sight.

“There’s absolutely a band,” Frazier-Jackman said in a telephone interview. “He doesn’t lie about that. I wouldn’t lie about that.”

The rep said a guitarist, bass player, drummer and keyboardist are playing live at each show. When asked for the names of the musicians, however, she said she would ask The Weeknd’s tour manager.