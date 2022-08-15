ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd PR rep insists he’s performing with hidden band on ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour

By Stefan Stevenson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iPSV_0hIKryMT00

The public relations representative for pop superstar The Weeknd insists that the performer sings along to a live four-piece band during his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour, which hit AT&T Stadium Sunday night.

Although no musicians were shown during the 90-minute show, Kathryn Frazier-Jackman of BIZ 3 management and consulting, insisted to the Star-Telegram on Monday that there are indeed musicians playing live behind the massive stage.

In the Star-Telegram’s review of the show , published earlier Monday, the lack of a visible band was seized upon. Weeknd fans on social media then took issue with the assertion and argued that the band exists and is playing live.

Drummer Ricky Lewis, who has worked with The Weeknd for more than a decade, has posted short video clips showing him playing with a guitarist and keyboardist behind the stage at shows on the tour.

The same short video clip posted on Instagram by drummer Ricky Lewis showing Lewis, a keyboardist and guitarist playing during a show in Tampa, Fla., was posted and reposted hundreds of times as proof that a band does exist and is playing on the tour.

An ecstatic crowd of 60,000 at AT&T Stadium didn’t mind if they never saw them Sunday. They loved every second of The Weeknd’s well-oiled production that was equal parts opera and dance house rave.

Representatives asserted that it was The Weeknd’s “creative choice” to keep his band out of sight.

“There’s absolutely a band,” Frazier-Jackman said in a telephone interview. “He doesn’t lie about that. I wouldn’t lie about that.”

The rep said a guitarist, bass player, drummer and keyboardist are playing live at each show. When asked for the names of the musicians, however, she said she would ask The Weeknd’s tour manager.

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel

Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Weeknd#Til#The Band#Opera#At T Stadium
Q 105.7

The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
MUSIC
Complex

Premiere: Baytrees Share Disarmingly Seductive Synth-Soul Jam “Lover”

Brixton four-piece Baytrees have been bubbling away for a few years now and each passing release seems to distill their sound to something even purer. With a keen ear trained to classics from ‘70s and ‘80s funk and soul—with touches of hip-hop and one or two other influences, their music is simultaneously nostalgic and timeless. With their new single “Lover” we’ve got the clearest example of that, pairing delicate synth brush strokes with lead singer Mensah Hart’s impossibly nimble falsetto vocals that charm and seduce without being lurid.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
10K+
Followers
636
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy