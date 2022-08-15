ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City to distribute $1,000 payments to parents in guaranteed income pilot program

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVdiZ_0hIKrm0z00

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City will soon distribute unconditional monthly payments to 200 young parents who were selected via randomized lottery to take part in the city's guaranteed income pilot program.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Monday that the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund had completed its onboarding process and identified the first batch of recipients.

The fund will provide recipients between 18 and 24 years old with a cash payment of $1,000 per month over two years to provide financial stability, Scott's office said.

Now, the city will begin processing those payments. Recipients will see the funds enter their bank accounts or show up on their pay cards in the near future, according to city officials.

To be eligible for the program, parent applicants need to be Baltimore residents between the ages of 18 years old and 24 years old at the time of the application deadline, city officials said.

Additionally, applicants need to be the biological parents, adoptive parents, or guardians of children with full or partial caretaking responsibilities, according to city officials.

Lastly, they must have an income level that is below 300% of the federal poverty level based on their household size, city officials said.

The pilot program is a collaboration between Baltimore City, the non-profit CASH Campaign of Maryland, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, and Steady.

The Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success has partnered with the CASH Campaign of Maryland to administer the program, including the onboarding process, according to city officials.

Scott has allocated $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the program. That money will be directly distributed to recipients, city officials said.

Costs for program administration will be funded through the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success and philanthropic donors, according to city officials. Those donors include The Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Abell Foundation, the France-Merrick Foundation, and The Zanvyl and Isabelle Krieger Fund.

Comments / 14

Dayna Waheedah
3d ago

I think this is wonderful, but I am a disabled seeing your woman. when are you going to do something for the seniors in Baltimore City we've been putting up with all this chaos and confusion, who has been here all about our lives and been true and honest and loyal to Baltimore City what are we going to get some help there's some times and I'll be honest with you that I don't know where food is coming from or where I'll get it when I can get it. Mr Mayor ,City council, I wonder what a 18 to 24-year-old child or young person majority of them what do you think they're going to do with that money? I would hope and pray that they pay rent that they buy their children the necessary items for school that they help others and their families but I think we need to be realistic and please understand I am not talking about anyone race. help us also please we need it

Reply(2)
6
David Hager
3d ago

Stop having kids, if you can't afford them!!! Always looking for handouts! Get a job and support your family!

Reply(5)
7
 

