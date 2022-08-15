ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 15

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 15, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

August 11

  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 437
  • burglary; Co Rd. 535
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 703
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 436
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 940
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 622
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 531
  • unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 431
  • unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 701

August 12

  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 308
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 1505
  • criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 535
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 508
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 1223
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 1352
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 535
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 653
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1107
  • domestic violence; I65 NB MM 299
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; I65 SB MM 310
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 502

August 13

  • unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 747
  • assault; Co. Rd. 1107
  • trespassing; Co. Rd. 437
  • unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Co. Rd. 386
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1107
  • domestic violence; Morgan Ave.

August 14

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 157
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 587
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 248
  • burglary, unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 566
  • unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 426

Arrests

August 11

Cole, Eric D; 57

  • FTA-negotiating worthless instrument (2 counts)

Dingler, Michelle A; 58

  • FTA-negotiating worthless instrument

Edwards, Rolandas D; 36

  • FTA-operating vehicle without insurance

Garrison, Treasa L; 43

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Gibson, Maegan F; 34

  • assault-child abuse-simple-family

Larue, Jessica L; 40

  • possession of heroin
  • giving false identification to law enforcement

Moore, Kelsy B; 25

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of marijuana

Nickens, Shannon D; 35

  • FTA-theft
  • FTA-theft
  • FTA-negotiating worthless instrument (2 counts)
  • FTA-illegal possession/use of credit/debit card
  • FTA-violation of domestic violence protection order

Parker, Jordan B; 27

  • FTA-DUI (controlled substance)

Sutton, Demetrius J; 32

  • possessing forged instrument

Swafford, Christopher J; 45

  • FTA-assault-domestic-simple assault-family
  • FTA-possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (2 counts)
  • promoting prison contraband
  • attempting to elude police officer
  • FTA-driving while suspending, revoked or cancelled (2 counts)

Swafford, Cutessa G; 39

  • FTA-negotiating worthless instrument

August 12

Batemon, Jimmie R; 54

  • possession of dangerous drugs

Bigbee, Travis C; 29

  • FTA-theft

Crosby, Derrick D; 32

  • assault-domestic-simple assault-family

Green, Brittney L; 28

  • FTA-counterfeiting
  • FTA-passing forged instrument

Pennington, Christopher C; 61

  • FTA-drug trafficking
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

White, Christian H; 20

  • FTA-illegal possession/use of credit/debit card

August 13

Bumpus, Blake R; 30

  • FTA-possession of marijuana

Hill, Christopher S; 46

  • public intoxication
  • criminal trespassing

Hunter, Sasha D; 18

  • DUI (alcohol)

Lucas, Aneta M; 49

  • FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • harassment

Lucas, Spencer A; 22

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family

Marks, Jordan A; 26

  • FTA-shoplifting

Norris, Brandon S; 32

  • criminal mischief
  • criminal trespassing

Smith, Billy D; 60

  • FTA-permitting dogs to run at large

Smith, Christopher A; 49

  • FTA-assault-aggravated assault-family-knife
  • FTA-fail stop sign

Thrasher, Benjamin J; 26

  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA-possession of concealed weapon without a permit

August 14

Gaddis, Tyler J; 28

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • possession of dangerous drugs

Goudeau, Stephanie D; 49

  • sell/distribute methamphetamine (2 counts)
  • possession of opium or derivative

Miles, Jeffery R; 43

  • FTA-assault-domestic-simple assault-family (2 counts)
  • FTA-open container
  • FTA-driving while license suspending
  • FTA-switched tag

Quick, Carliea; 50

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Sivley, Tara L; 51

  • DUI (alcohol)

Tucker, Tracey F; 41

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Weaver, Donnie R; 32

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (2 counts)
  • possession of dangerous drugs

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

August 9

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree; Olive St. S.W.

August 12

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree; 4 th St. S.W.
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $110
  • theft of lost property-3 rd degree; Olive St. S.W; purse and contents
  • duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; damage to 2012 Chevy Traverse

August 13

  • theft of property-4 th degree, criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $72
  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157
  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W.

August 14

  • identity theft

Arrests

August 12

Anders, Shaun D; 31

  • FTA-driving while suspended

Baumgartner, Leonce A; 60

  • public intoxication

Gean, Clifford W; 26

  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Nixon, Bradley A; 36

  • theft of property-4 th degree

Oglesby, Brenda N; 31

  • unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • obstructing governmental operations
  • providing false information to law enforcement

August 13

Auston, Kera L; 22

  • public intoxication

Beasley, Terra C; 27

  • DUI

Clowers, Brianne H; 30

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

Hill, Christopher S; 46

  • FTA-domestic violence-3 rd degree (harassment)
  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree (2 counts)
  • FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

Marks, Jordan A; 26

  • theft of property-4 th degree
  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree (2 counts)
  • providing false information to law enforcement

Smith, Christopher A; 49

  • FTA-running stop sign

August 14

Weaver, Donnie R; 32

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree (2 counts)
  • FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

