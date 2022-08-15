Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 15
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 15, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
August 11
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 437
- burglary; Co Rd. 535
- harassment; Co. Rd. 703
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 436
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 940
- burglary; Co. Rd. 622
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 531
- unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 431
- unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 701
August 12
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 308
- harassment; Co. Rd. 1505
- criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 535
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 508
- harassment; Co. Rd. 1223
- burglary; Co. Rd. 1352
- harassment; Co. Rd. 535
- burglary; Co. Rd. 653
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1107
- domestic violence; I65 NB MM 299
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; I65 SB MM 310
- harassment; Co. Rd. 502
August 13
- unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 747
- assault; Co. Rd. 1107
- trespassing; Co. Rd. 437
- unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Co. Rd. 386
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1107
- domestic violence; Morgan Ave.
August 14
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 157
- harassment; Co. Rd. 587
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 248
- burglary, unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 566
- unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 426
Arrests
August 11
Cole, Eric D; 57
- FTA-negotiating worthless instrument (2 counts)
Dingler, Michelle A; 58
- FTA-negotiating worthless instrument
Edwards, Rolandas D; 36
- FTA-operating vehicle without insurance
Garrison, Treasa L; 43
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Gibson, Maegan F; 34
- assault-child abuse-simple-family
Larue, Jessica L; 40
- possession of heroin
- giving false identification to law enforcement
Moore, Kelsy B; 25
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of marijuana
Nickens, Shannon D; 35
- FTA-theft
- FTA-theft
- FTA-negotiating worthless instrument (2 counts)
- FTA-illegal possession/use of credit/debit card
- FTA-violation of domestic violence protection order
Parker, Jordan B; 27
- FTA-DUI (controlled substance)
Sutton, Demetrius J; 32
- possessing forged instrument
Swafford, Christopher J; 45
- FTA-assault-domestic-simple assault-family
- FTA-possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (2 counts)
- promoting prison contraband
- attempting to elude police officer
- FTA-driving while suspending, revoked or cancelled (2 counts)
Swafford, Cutessa G; 39
- FTA-negotiating worthless instrument
August 12
Batemon, Jimmie R; 54
- possession of dangerous drugs
Bigbee, Travis C; 29
- FTA-theft
Crosby, Derrick D; 32
- assault-domestic-simple assault-family
Green, Brittney L; 28
- FTA-counterfeiting
- FTA-passing forged instrument
Pennington, Christopher C; 61
- FTA-drug trafficking
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
White, Christian H; 20
- FTA-illegal possession/use of credit/debit card
August 13
Bumpus, Blake R; 30
- FTA-possession of marijuana
Hill, Christopher S; 46
- public intoxication
- criminal trespassing
Hunter, Sasha D; 18
- DUI (alcohol)
Lucas, Aneta M; 49
- FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family
- harassment
Lucas, Spencer A; 22
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Marks, Jordan A; 26
- FTA-shoplifting
Norris, Brandon S; 32
- criminal mischief
- criminal trespassing
Smith, Billy D; 60
- FTA-permitting dogs to run at large
Smith, Christopher A; 49
- FTA-assault-aggravated assault-family-knife
- FTA-fail stop sign
Thrasher, Benjamin J; 26
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA-possession of concealed weapon without a permit
August 14
Gaddis, Tyler J; 28
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- possession of dangerous drugs
Goudeau, Stephanie D; 49
- sell/distribute methamphetamine (2 counts)
- possession of opium or derivative
Miles, Jeffery R; 43
- FTA-assault-domestic-simple assault-family (2 counts)
- FTA-open container
- FTA-driving while license suspending
- FTA-switched tag
Quick, Carliea; 50
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Sivley, Tara L; 51
- DUI (alcohol)
Tucker, Tracey F; 41
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Weaver, Donnie R; 32
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (2 counts)
- possession of dangerous drugs
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
August 9
- domestic violence-3 rd degree; Olive St. S.W.
August 12
- domestic violence-3 rd degree; 4 th St. S.W.
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $110
- theft of lost property-3 rd degree; Olive St. S.W; purse and contents
- duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; damage to 2012 Chevy Traverse
August 13
- theft of property-4 th degree, criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $72
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W.
August 14
- identity theft
Arrests
August 12
Anders, Shaun D; 31
- FTA-driving while suspended
Baumgartner, Leonce A; 60
- public intoxication
Gean, Clifford W; 26
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Nixon, Bradley A; 36
- theft of property-4 th degree
Oglesby, Brenda N; 31
- unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- obstructing governmental operations
- providing false information to law enforcement
August 13
Auston, Kera L; 22
- public intoxication
Beasley, Terra C; 27
- DUI
Clowers, Brianne H; 30
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
Hill, Christopher S; 46
- FTA-domestic violence-3 rd degree (harassment)
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree (2 counts)
- FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
Marks, Jordan A; 26
- theft of property-4 th degree
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree (2 counts)
- providing false information to law enforcement
Smith, Christopher A; 49
- FTA-running stop sign
August 14
Weaver, Donnie R; 32
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree (2 counts)
- FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
