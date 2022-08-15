ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Altamont Fair opens for 2022 season

Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — The Altamont Fair is here. The Altamont Fair has been on its current site since 1893. One of the largest fairgrounds in New York State, The Altamont Fairgrounds is a year round facility hosting events and weddings as well as the annual fair. One price...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

South End Grocery announces opening date

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The South End Grocery looking to address Albany’s “food desert” is finally announcing its opening date. The South End Grocery Coalition led by BlueLight Development Group (BlueLight) and The African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region (AACCCR) will open the South End Grocery (SEG) in December 2022 – one year after successfully purchasing the 106 South Pearl Street property for the project.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

HVCC rejects SUNY COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Troy, NY (WRGB) — Hudson Valley Community College(HVCC) in Troy is opting out and not following the official SUNY system-wide policy requiring all students who attend classes in person, to show proof of COVD-19 vaccination. The College claims that is is unfair to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students but...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Amtrak to hold one day hiring event to recruit local talent

Albany, NY (WRGB) — While many companies continue to make cuts across the board, Amtrak is saying “all aboard.”. They’re looking to hire thousands across the country, including right here in the Capital Region. From 1:15PM to 2:45 PM Wednesday at the Albany Hilton, Amtrak will be...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
City
Fayetteville, NY
WRGB

Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

New community center skate park to open

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Noteworthy Resources of Albany (NWR) is opening a new indoor skate park. The skate park is park of a larger community center at 930 Broadway in Albany. NWR is a nonprofit organization that puts a focus on building an inclusive empowering community through various programs and events.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Representative says "accounting error" caused delinquent electric bill at Crossgates Mall

Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 has learned Crossgates Mall was in danger of having electric service shut off for a delinquent bill. National Grid confirms it posted a notice that says the mall owed more than $11,000. The notice sparked fears about the mall's future, but a representative at the mall’s management group said late Tuesday this was all over an “accounting error” and that the bill had been paid in full.
GUILDERLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#West Texas#Carolina Cobras#The Albany Empire#Mvp Arena#The National Arena League#Warbirds#Nal
WRGB

CDTA and Downtown Albany BID announce new riding partnership

Albany, NY (WRGB) — CDTA and the Downtown Albany BID are announcing a new partnership. Employees of restaurant, retail, and retail-related businesses that are part of the Downtown Albany BID will have unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network. Employees can use any of CDTA’s transit service by swiping...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

SUNY Schenectady celebrates students who completed healthcare training

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — SUNY Schenectady is celebrating the success of students who have completed their healthcare training for the academic year. Students were recognized Tuesday for completing certified nurse aid, EKG technician, and many more trainings. The celebration kicked off at 3:30 pm at Elston Hall at SUNY...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Crews working to repair water line break in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany crews are on the scene, repairing a water main along Myrtle Ave. The Albany Water Department says that service was interrupted between Partridge and Ontario Streets. We're told that service is expected to be restored by mid afternoon Tuesday.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WRGB

Horse groomers arrested at Saratoga Race Course on drug charges

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police have arrested two horse groomers following an investigation. According to police, two were arrested, accused of possessing a large amount of narcotics inside of a dorm residence at Saratoga Race Course. Jose Hidalgo, age 59, and Guadalupe Montesdecoa-Aguilar, age 36, were...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Queensbury man arrested for firearm being shot inside a home

On August 17, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 26 Colonial Court in the Town of Queensbury for a domestic dispute and a firearm being discharged within the residence. No injuries were reported and after a brief standoff. Sheriff’s arrested Kevin P. Conlon,...
QUEENSBURY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy