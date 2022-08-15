Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 has learned Crossgates Mall was in danger of having electric service shut off for a delinquent bill. National Grid confirms it posted a notice that says the mall owed more than $11,000. The notice sparked fears about the mall's future, but a representative at the mall’s management group said late Tuesday this was all over an “accounting error” and that the bill had been paid in full.

