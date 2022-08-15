Read full article on original website
Altamont Fair opens for 2022 season
Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — The Altamont Fair is here. The Altamont Fair has been on its current site since 1893. One of the largest fairgrounds in New York State, The Altamont Fairgrounds is a year round facility hosting events and weddings as well as the annual fair. One price...
South End Grocery announces opening date
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The South End Grocery looking to address Albany’s “food desert” is finally announcing its opening date. The South End Grocery Coalition led by BlueLight Development Group (BlueLight) and The African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region (AACCCR) will open the South End Grocery (SEG) in December 2022 – one year after successfully purchasing the 106 South Pearl Street property for the project.
HVCC rejects SUNY COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Troy, NY (WRGB) — Hudson Valley Community College(HVCC) in Troy is opting out and not following the official SUNY system-wide policy requiring all students who attend classes in person, to show proof of COVD-19 vaccination. The College claims that is is unfair to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students but...
Amtrak to hold one day hiring event to recruit local talent
Albany, NY (WRGB) — While many companies continue to make cuts across the board, Amtrak is saying “all aboard.”. They’re looking to hire thousands across the country, including right here in the Capital Region. From 1:15PM to 2:45 PM Wednesday at the Albany Hilton, Amtrak will be...
Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
Over 4K former ITT college students in NYS to have $78 million in student loans canceled
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 4,400 New Yorkers will have their federal loans cleared as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s group discharge for borrowers who attended for-profit colleges run by ITT Educational Services, Inc. Between 2005 and September 2016, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
New community center skate park to open
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Noteworthy Resources of Albany (NWR) is opening a new indoor skate park. The skate park is park of a larger community center at 930 Broadway in Albany. NWR is a nonprofit organization that puts a focus on building an inclusive empowering community through various programs and events.
Representative says "accounting error" caused delinquent electric bill at Crossgates Mall
Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 has learned Crossgates Mall was in danger of having electric service shut off for a delinquent bill. National Grid confirms it posted a notice that says the mall owed more than $11,000. The notice sparked fears about the mall's future, but a representative at the mall’s management group said late Tuesday this was all over an “accounting error” and that the bill had been paid in full.
CDTA and Downtown Albany BID announce new riding partnership
Albany, NY (WRGB) — CDTA and the Downtown Albany BID are announcing a new partnership. Employees of restaurant, retail, and retail-related businesses that are part of the Downtown Albany BID will have unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network. Employees can use any of CDTA’s transit service by swiping...
SUNY Schenectady celebrates students who completed healthcare training
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — SUNY Schenectady is celebrating the success of students who have completed their healthcare training for the academic year. Students were recognized Tuesday for completing certified nurse aid, EKG technician, and many more trainings. The celebration kicked off at 3:30 pm at Elston Hall at SUNY...
Crews working to repair water line break in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany crews are on the scene, repairing a water main along Myrtle Ave. The Albany Water Department says that service was interrupted between Partridge and Ontario Streets. We're told that service is expected to be restored by mid afternoon Tuesday.
Maria College celebrates first graduating class achieving masters in occupational therapy
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — 17 students celebrated completing a brand new accredited degree program at Maria College on Sunday. Those students achieved their Master of Science in Occupational Therapy. “Maria’s MSOT program is a strategic expansion into a key healthcare field that builds on our already excellent reputation and...
Cheryl's Lodge to provide haircuts to kids for back to school
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — Local kids headed back to school can get that fresh new look for free. In Clifton Park from 1-4 Tuesday, your kid may just get a free haircut to impress his or her friends with and save you a little money. The program, put...
Albany Police investigating damage to brick wall of Washington Avenue building
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are investigating after a partial collapse of a brick wall at a Washington Avenue business. The damage at 555 Washington Avenue can be seen on the Ontario Street side of the building. Police are not sure what caused the damage to the building,...
Developers still on board to transform Central Warehouse if Albany County seizes property
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The developers with plans to transform the Central Warehouse in Albany aren’t backing out even though the structure needs serious work, according to Albany County officials. Ongoing litigation over the city’s biggest eyesore isn’t deterring them either. A county spokesperson tells CBS6...
Bookworm Bunny left behind, Saratoga Springs bookstore looking to reunite with owner
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A stuffed floppy bunny is wandering the stacks of a Saratoga Springs bookstore, looking for its owner. In a Facebook post, the Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs posted a photo on Monday of a stuffed bunny that was left behind. If you know who's...
Albany mayor lifts emergency declaration on city's biggest eyesore after unsafe condition
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has lifted the state of emergency over the city’s biggest eyesore after pieces of it came crumbling down, falling near railroad tracks. While the mayor says emergency repairs have been made, there are still millions of dollars that need to...
Horse groomers arrested at Saratoga Race Course on drug charges
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police have arrested two horse groomers following an investigation. According to police, two were arrested, accused of possessing a large amount of narcotics inside of a dorm residence at Saratoga Race Course. Jose Hidalgo, age 59, and Guadalupe Montesdecoa-Aguilar, age 36, were...
Queensbury man arrested for firearm being shot inside a home
On August 17, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 26 Colonial Court in the Town of Queensbury for a domestic dispute and a firearm being discharged within the residence. No injuries were reported and after a brief standoff. Sheriff’s arrested Kevin P. Conlon,...
Over a week later, State Police call death of young Johnstown boy suspicious
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Johnstown. Investigators say on August 9th, just before 3:30 PM, troopers responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive child. The boy, later identified as 7-year-old Hunter Degroat, was pronounced dead at...
