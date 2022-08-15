Read full article on original website
Related
No. 9 Oklahoma in unfamiliar role after coaching change
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — There is a different vibe around the Oklahoma program this year. The Sooners’ run of conference championships ended at six last season with a loss to Oklahoma State that cost them a spot in the Big 12 title game. Coach Lincoln Riley then quickly left for Southern California and quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler transferred elsewhere.
News Talk 860 KSFA
Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksfa860.com
Comments / 0