4:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Van Meter High School, Veterans Reception Center. Come and help kick off the 2022 school year at Fan Fest, sponsored by the Van Meter Athletic Booster Club. The night will kick off with football and volleyball scrimmages at the high school and will wrap up at the Veterans Reception Center. Van Meter apparel will also be for sale. Cash bar and food trucks will be available. The football scrimmage will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the high school, followed by the volleyball scrimmage at 5 p.m. and the parade of athletes at 6:15 p.m. The festivities move over to the Veterans Reception Center as food trucks open at 6 p.m. The silent auction will be open from 6-8:30 p.m. and the inflatables will open at 7 p.m.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO