Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adelnews.com
DCG student attends Iowa American Legion Auxiliary Girls State
Emma Foley of Dallas Center, daughter of Mike and Tami Foley, recently attended Iowa American Legion Auxiliary Girls State. As part of the premier ALA program, Foley studied local, county, and state government processes during this six-day nonpartisan political learning experience. Foley, a rising junior at Dallas Center-Grimes Community School...
adelnews.com
Adel American Legion Auxiliary seeks donations for Des Moines VA Hospital
The Adel American Legion Auxiliary Unit 464 is seeking donations to support veterans at the Des Moines VA Hospital. Current needs are used books in great condition, tea bags for the refreshment cart, XXXL T-shirts, men’s athletic shorts (all sizes), sweatpants/athletic pants (size S, M, L), pull-over sweatshirts (size S, M, L), men’s slip-on canvas or athletic shoes (size 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) and reading glasses (2.75, 3.0, 3.25, 3.5).
adelnews.com
Things to do this weekend around Dallas County include Fan Fest, Adel Breakout Rodeo
4:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Van Meter High School, Veterans Reception Center. Come and help kick off the 2022 school year at Fan Fest, sponsored by the Van Meter Athletic Booster Club. The night will kick off with football and volleyball scrimmages at the high school and will wrap up at the Veterans Reception Center. Van Meter apparel will also be for sale. Cash bar and food trucks will be available. The football scrimmage will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the high school, followed by the volleyball scrimmage at 5 p.m. and the parade of athletes at 6:15 p.m. The festivities move over to the Veterans Reception Center as food trucks open at 6 p.m. The silent auction will be open from 6-8:30 p.m. and the inflatables will open at 7 p.m.
Comments / 0