RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein’s last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting his 2020 Republican challenger, Stein’s campaign filed a motion asking the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to grant a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the law. Dating to at least 1931, the law makes it illegal to deliberately disseminate a false “derogatory report” that could harm a candidate’s chance of election. The campaign’s motion comes as a Wake County district attorney prepares to empanel a grand jury in the case. The motion urged that the district attorney be blocked from enforcing what the campaign called “an overbroad, poorly tailored criminal libel law” while the court assesses whether it violates the First Amendment right to free speech.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO