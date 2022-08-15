ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chapelboro.com

‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals

A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
asheville.com

State Awards $30M in Grants to Expand Internet Access in 11 North Carolina Counties

More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to expand broadband infrastructure:
FOX8 News

Planned Parenthood backing Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Planned Parenthood, the family planning organization often in the maelstrom of the debate about abortion rights, is planning to drop some serious cash in North Carolina’s midterm election. Planned Parenthood announced that it would spend $50 million to support candidates who advocate for continuing abortion rights, which is projected to be […]
WRAL

Indiana putting $111M toward raising youth literacy rate

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will spend more than $100 million on trying to improve children's reading proficiency, the governor announced Thursday, in a move that comes amid concerns about modest and unequal literacy rates among the state's young students. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state will implement $111 million...
Axios Charlotte

How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm

In a fight for control of Congress, political campaigns are vying for the support of a new group of voters with the numbers to influence the midterm. Consider the math: The total number North Carolinians newly naturalized over four years comes close to the margin in the state’s last presidential race. By the numbers: From […] The post How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
The Associated Press

North Carolina attorney general fights campaign ad probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein’s last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting his 2020 Republican challenger, Stein’s campaign filed a motion asking the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to grant a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the law. Dating to at least 1931, the law makes it illegal to deliberately disseminate a false “derogatory report” that could harm a candidate’s chance of election. The campaign’s motion comes as a Wake County district attorney prepares to empanel a grand jury in the case. The motion urged that the district attorney be blocked from enforcing what the campaign called “an overbroad, poorly tailored criminal libel law” while the court assesses whether it violates the First Amendment right to free speech.
WSOC Charlotte

DMV to change office hours across North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is changing its office hours at several driver license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end on Aug. 27. Beginning Sept. 6, another 10 offices will join 25...
WCNC

VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
