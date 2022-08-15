Read full article on original website
wunc.org
Advocacy group aims to engage North Carolina college students ahead of 2022 election
For the next few weeks, college students across the country will return to campus to start the fall semester. During that stretch, NextGen America will try to register as many students as possible to vote, with a particular focus on the battleground states. The group's welcome week is a voter...
wraltechwire.com
North Carolina & race to be No. 1: We’re on way to become ‘envy of the world,’ says commerce secretary
RALEIGH – Economic development announcements, and announcements of new jobs coming to North Carolina, underscore just how important workforce development programs are, and will be, for the state, said North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders during a closing keynote address at a recent conference in Durham. “We...
chapelboro.com
‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals
A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
Group says 1 in 6 NC principals could have salaries drop by up to $18,000 this year
The advocacy group warns that unless state lawmakers intervene, 17% of the state’s principals could see sharp cuts in their salaries starting Jan. 1.
asheville.com
State Awards $30M in Grants to Expand Internet Access in 11 North Carolina Counties
More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to expand broadband infrastructure:
OPINION: State officials move to curb another dangerous virus that threatens North Carolina
As the global pandemic has reminded us with tragic ferocity in recent years, viruses can, despite our best efforts, be enormously destructive and hard to contain — especially as our world has grown ever-more-crowded and interconnected. And sadly, that goes not just for physical viruses like COVID-19, but viruses...
Planned Parenthood backing Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Planned Parenthood, the family planning organization often in the maelstrom of the debate about abortion rights, is planning to drop some serious cash in North Carolina’s midterm election. Planned Parenthood announced that it would spend $50 million to support candidates who advocate for continuing abortion rights, which is projected to be […]
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
WRAL
Indiana putting $111M toward raising youth literacy rate
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will spend more than $100 million on trying to improve children's reading proficiency, the governor announced Thursday, in a move that comes amid concerns about modest and unequal literacy rates among the state's young students. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state will implement $111 million...
How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm
In a fight for control of Congress, political campaigns are vying for the support of a new group of voters with the numbers to influence the midterm. Consider the math: The total number North Carolinians newly naturalized over four years comes close to the margin in the state’s last presidential race. By the numbers: From […] The post How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Governor Roy Cooper ends NC COVID-19 state of emergency
After more than two years, North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency has come to an end.
North Carolina attorney general fights campaign ad probe
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein’s last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting his 2020 Republican challenger, Stein’s campaign filed a motion asking the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to grant a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the law. Dating to at least 1931, the law makes it illegal to deliberately disseminate a false “derogatory report” that could harm a candidate’s chance of election. The campaign’s motion comes as a Wake County district attorney prepares to empanel a grand jury in the case. The motion urged that the district attorney be blocked from enforcing what the campaign called “an overbroad, poorly tailored criminal libel law” while the court assesses whether it violates the First Amendment right to free speech.
DMV to change office hours across North Carolina
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is changing its office hours at several driver license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end on Aug. 27. Beginning Sept. 6, another 10 offices will join 25...
WCNC
VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
2022 NC high school graduates enrolling in Community College to get tuition assistance
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina students who graduated high school in 2022 are eligible to have tuition and fees covered at any of the state's 58 community colleges through the Longleaf Commitment Grant. The Longleaf Commitment Grant aims to provide students with a more affordable option and greater access...
obxtoday.com
Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved
More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
WRAL Investigates whistle blower claims of Medicaid misspending in North Carolina
Raleigh, N.C. — As the debate continues over Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, there are new questions about how millions of federal dollars were spent to upgrade, update and streamline the current Medicaid system in the state. The state Department of Health and Human Services is the state government’s...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Everybody is one big family': Student shares why he chose N.C. Central as HBCUs see enrollment rise
DURHAM, N.C. — Many historically Black colleges and universities are seeing growth from an increase of Black students applying and enrolling after years of decline. The National Center of Education Statistics shows enrollment at HBCUs is increasing. There are more than 100 HBCUs in the country and 11 in...
Cheri Beasley campaigning across North Carolina ahead of high-stakes Senate race
NBC's Antonia Hylton joined Cheri Beasley as she campaigned in rural North Carolina ahead of a competitive Senate race in November. She discussed how her campaign is hoping to reach out to communities across the state to give them an edge.Aug. 18, 2022.
