buckrail.com
Fly fishing competition to fund more UW scholarships
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole One Fly, an annual fly fishing competition, added $50,000 to the scholarship fund for graduate students in aquatic ecology at the University of Wyoming. Every September, 40 teams have two days to fish with a single fly, with team and individual scores determined by...
Voting stats in Teton County
JACKSON, Wyo. — the 2022 Wyoming primary election was on Aug. 16. Statewide, 182,142 ballots were cast, the most ever in a primary according to data from the Secretary of State website going back to 1978. A total of 8,491 ballots were cast in Teton County for the primary...
Work begins on new history museum campus
JACKSON, Wyo. — This week, construction crews will begin work on the Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum’s (JHHSM) new campus by preparing the site at the corner of Broadway and Willow. One priority for JHHSM has been to relocate the house that currently occupies the site for...
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Aug. 14- 20
JACKSON, Wyo. — And just like that, another week has wrapped in the valley. From Election Day to public art displays, here’s your rewind for the week of Aug. 14-20.
Grand Teton Music Festival: Aug. 19 & 20
JACKSON, Wyo. — This Friday and Saturday at Walk Festival Hall, Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) presents works by Detlev Glanert, Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms featuring the Festival Orchestra conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. Pianist Ingrid Fliter is the guest artist. The names Brahms and Schumann are forever...
County breaks ground on Jackson Street Apartments
JACKSON, Wyo. — Yesterday, Teton County officially kicked off the new Jackson Street Apartments housing project, estimated for completion in 2024. “This will be groundbreaking for the 57 families that will get to occupy the housing that will be here, it will be groundbreaking for the generations that will come after them whose lives will be changed because they have safe, stable housing,” said Teton County Commissioner Natalia Macker.
