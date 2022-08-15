JACKSON, Wyo. — Yesterday, Teton County officially kicked off the new Jackson Street Apartments housing project, estimated for completion in 2024. “This will be groundbreaking for the 57 families that will get to occupy the housing that will be here, it will be groundbreaking for the generations that will come after them whose lives will be changed because they have safe, stable housing,” said Teton County Commissioner Natalia Macker.

