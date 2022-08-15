Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
click orlando
How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
click orlando
Cape Canaveral city council codifies opposition to State Road A1A roundabout
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Public discontent in Cape Canaveral over a potential roundabout for State Road A1A prompted the city council to officially pass a resolution asking state transportation officials not to go forward with the project and to consider redesigning the project as a traditional intersection, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
Orlando security proposals move forward, to mixed reviews
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city commissioners easily passed a series of proposals Monday designed to increase security and safety in the downtown area after dark, setting up a final vote later this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The reactions from commissioners and business owners was...
orangeobserver.com
Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic
Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
click orlando
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
Orlando International Airport leaders may increase parking costs for travelers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Your trip from Orlando International Airport could get more expensive. Airport leaders will decide Wednesday afternoon whether to charge visitors more to park their cars. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The cheapest option, the economy lot, would go from $10 a day, to...
ormondbeachobserver.com
City gains 19 acres of recreation space
Almost 19 acres of wooded land off of Airport Road north of the Tomoka River and west of U.S. 1 will stay wooded and become recreational land near Riverbend Nature Park. “Our residents are clamoring for this. ... They want trails, they want preserved land, and this fits.”. — BILL...
theapopkavoice.com
Photo of overcrowded hallway at Apopka High School triggers response from local activist
Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident and local activist that often speaks before the City Council and the Rock Springs Homeowners Association. He is a former RSR HOA President and a moderator of mayoral and city commission debates over the last couple of election cycles. But his passion is clearly...
click orlando
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
click orlando
1 dead following Sunrail train crash in Kissimmee, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Sunrail train crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee left one person dead and sparked delays for the rail service, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. The crash happened off East Vine Street, and Michigan Avenue was closed on the westbound side from U.S. Highway...
WESH
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
bungalower
City Hall cracking down on late-night “bad behavior” with more ordinances
City Hall is continuing to crack down on the “anything goes” scene in downtown Orlando following a dramatic spike in crime following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a shooting near Wall Street that sent seven people to the hospital, the mayor hosted a press conference on August 1 to share that his office would be rolling out six checkpoints at key access points to enter the Central Business District on the busiest nights of the week, Fridays and Saturdays, to help frighten off any “bad actors” looking for trouble downtown (at least over to other parallel streets and to take the heat off of Orange Avenue).
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: What causes a Florida driver to get hit with an ‘aggressive driving’ citation?
News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “If someone is following too closely can they get a ticket for aggressive driving?”
click orlando
Local leaders unveil bronze Mary McLeod Bethune statue in Daytona Beach park
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A bronze statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled at a Daytona Beach park Thursday morning, about a month after her marble sculpture found a home at the U.S. Capitol. Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick L. Henry said his community bore an eternal gratitude for...
villages-news.com
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages
A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages. The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road. Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be...
click orlando
Uniquely named breakfast, brunch spot coming to UCF area. Here are the details
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new breakfast and brunch spot with the eye-catching name Bacon Bitch is set to open up near the campus of the University of Central Florida. Bacon Bitch is set to hold its grand opening at 12103 Collegiate Way on Aug. 26, according to a news release.
click orlando
2 women, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother, her child and an 18-year-old woman have been hurt in a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando...
fox35orlando.com
Video shows moment of deadly SunRail crash
Video has been released in a deadly SunRail crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee. The Florida Department of Transportation said the gates were operational at the time. WARNING: This video may be hard to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.
mynews13.com
Scream n' Stream gets new location for 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — Scream n’ Stream, the drive-thru Halloween haunt, will return in a new location this fall. The drive-thru Halloween attraction will take place at The Florida Mall. It will run select nights from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. The event, now in its third year, will...
