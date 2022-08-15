ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
ORLANDO, FL
Cape Canaveral city council codifies opposition to State Road A1A roundabout

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Public discontent in Cape Canaveral over a potential roundabout for State Road A1A prompted the city council to officially pass a resolution asking state transportation officials not to go forward with the project and to consider redesigning the project as a traditional intersection, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic

Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
City gains 19 acres of recreation space

Almost 19 acres of wooded land off of Airport Road north of the Tomoka River and west of U.S. 1 will stay wooded and become recreational land near Riverbend Nature Park. “Our residents are clamoring for this. ... They want trails, they want preserved land, and this fits.”. — BILL...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
ORLANDO, FL
1 dead following Sunrail train crash in Kissimmee, police say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Sunrail train crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee left one person dead and sparked delays for the rail service, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. The crash happened off East Vine Street, and Michigan Avenue was closed on the westbound side from U.S. Highway...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, FL
City Hall cracking down on late-night “bad behavior” with more ordinances

City Hall is continuing to crack down on the “anything goes” scene in downtown Orlando following a dramatic spike in crime following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a shooting near Wall Street that sent seven people to the hospital, the mayor hosted a press conference on August 1 to share that his office would be rolling out six checkpoints at key access points to enter the Central Business District on the busiest nights of the week, Fridays and Saturdays, to help frighten off any “bad actors” looking for trouble downtown (at least over to other parallel streets and to take the heat off of Orange Avenue).
ORLANDO, FL
2 women, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother, her child and an 18-year-old woman have been hurt in a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Video shows moment of deadly SunRail crash

Video has been released in a deadly SunRail crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee. The Florida Department of Transportation said the gates were operational at the time. WARNING: This video may be hard to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Scream n' Stream gets new location for 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scream n’ Stream, the drive-thru Halloween haunt, will return in a new location this fall. The drive-thru Halloween attraction will take place at The Florida Mall. It will run select nights from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. ​​​The event, now in its third year, will...
ORLANDO, FL

