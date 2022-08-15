Read full article on original website
WMBF
Responding to a need: State law requires ‘988′ on the back of student ID’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On July 16, 2022, “988″ became the new crisis lifeline, nationwide. But two weeks before the change, a new South Carolina specific law went into effect, requiring all schools, that offer grades 7-12, to add “988″ and at least one other crisis resource on the back of school-issued identification cards.
WMBF
Governor McMaster signs U.S. Army partnership for job placement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new partnership is coming to South Carolina to help Veterans and service members. Wednesday afternoon Governor Henry McMaster will sign the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) at Fort Jackson. The PaYS program is a partnership between the U.S. Army and multiple companies and other...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Grand Strand coach empowers kids on and off field
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A lot of kids enjoy playing sports. They learn about discipline, teamwork and setting goals. But one group of kids is getting more than that, thanks to their coach, 27-year-old Clinton Patton, who’s also called, “Coach Trey” or “Coach Headphones,” because he never takes them off.
WMBF
‘Pretty scary’: Homeowner, neighbor describes early morning Socastee house fire; 1 hurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The roof of a home was left blackened and charred after flames engulfed it early Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Grousewood Drive in the Socastee area at 5:19 a.m. and was assisted by Myrtle Beach Fire. The injured person was transported...
WMBF
Grand Strand man wins jackpot playing same lotto numbers every time
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach man plays the same numbers in the lottery every time he plays - and he has no intention of changing them up. He says he choose the numbers, not because of any special meaning they had, but because he likes them.
WMBF
New Girl Scout cookie joins lineup for 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Girl Scouts of South Carolina announced a new cookie coming to the lineup next year: the Raspberry Rally!. The crispy cookie is a “sister” to Thin Mints according to the Girl Scouts, but instead of mint, it has raspberry flavor inside a chocolate coating.
WMBF
Come have dinner with friends or have your next event at The Porch and Cooper House & Event Center
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come grab a bite to eat with friends at The Porch or have your next party or wedding at Cooper House & Event Center. This tucked away gem in Socastee offers all these options right here in the Grand Strand. Halley Murrow discovers some taste...
