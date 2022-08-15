Read full article on original website
Bayonne, NJ, cop charged as toll cheat – owes $50k
A Bayonne police officer is accused of being a toll cheat. Officer Jeffrey Veloz allegedly used a mechanical device to shield his license plate, avoiding more than $50,000 in tolls at the Bayonne bridge. The Jersey Journal is quoting multiple law enforcement sources to detail the violations and Veloz' arrest...
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
N.J. lawmaker under pressure to resign after being accused in hit-and-run
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- There are more calls for an embattled New Jersey lawmaker to resign.A Jersey City City Council member is accused of being the driver in a hit-and-run, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.A council meeting that wasn't on the agenda was being held on Wednesday night.At-large Councilmember Amy DeGise is accused of hitting a cyclist with her car last month, and not stopping.The cyclist, Andrew Black, is clearly seen on video running the red light on his bike before being struck by a black Nissan Rogue, allegedly driven by DeGise, who seems to not slow down and drives away....
DeGise finally breaks silence – will not resign over hit-and-run in Jersey City, NJ
For those calling on Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign, she hears you. She just isn't going to do it. DiGise has largely been silent since she was arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident July 19. DeGise was captured on video hitting a bicyclist at an intersection, and never stopping.
‘I feel horrible about that situation’: Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run accident speaks publicly
Amy Degise, the Jersey City councilwoman accused in a hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, is now speaking publicly.
hudsoncountyview.com
Amy DeGise reiterates she isn’t resigning after facing opposition at Jersey City Council meeting
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise reiterated that she isn’t resigning after facing dozens of calls from residents to do so at last night’s over five-hour meeting. The meeting, the first since DeGise’s July 19th hit-and-run, saw a massive police presence and number tickets being handed out to all...
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. Bureau of Securities assesses $450k penalty against Jersey City man who defrauded investors
The New Jersey Bureau of Securities assessed a $450,000 penalty against a Jersey City man who defrauded investors through his website and online trading school, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. “The bureau’s actions send a strong message to businesses and individuals who think that they can disregard New Jersey’s...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death
A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
Paterson councilman claims ‘selective prosecution’ in seeking to get voter fraud charges dismissed
A lawyer for Alex Mendez seeking to get voter fraud charges against the councilman dismissed told a judge last week his client is the target of “selective prosecution.”. “The prosecution of Mr. Mendez is an example of selective prosecution,” said Paul Brickfield during a court hearing last Wednesday.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Assaults Woman In Union City, Punching Her In Face
On July 13, 2022, 40-year old Jamel Zellner of 72 Logan Avenue in Jersey City, was arrested by Union City Police for striking a woman in the face with a closed fist. The victim told police she also was choked around her neck by Zellner, causing her to have trouble breathing.
hudsoncountyview.com
CarePoint, McCabe allege that Jersey City Medical Center violated ambulance transport deal
CarePoint Health and McCabe Ambulance Services filed a five-count lawsuit against the Jersey City Medical Center in Hudson County Superior Court last week, alleging that their competitor violated an ambulance transport agreement reached in 2016. ” … Beginning in at least in 2019, JCMC began redirecting, diverting and/or steering EMS...
Expanding the Turnpike will hurt Jersey City and the climate | Opinion
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s plan to spend nearly $5 billion to widen the Turnpike leading to the Holland Tunnel is the single worst policy idea proposed in Hudson County this century — and instead of listening to the people of Jersey City, Gov. Murphy has pledged his support for this plan.
RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
A former Jersey City rapper who beat a murder rap in 2014 walked out of jail after cutting a deal with prosecutors for his role in a shooting in Passaic two years ago. He could be headed back to the joint for another 18 months, however. Video captured a celebratory...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken PATH service suspended during morning rush due to ‘trespasser in the track area’
Hoboken PATH service was suspended during the morning rush hour due to “a trespasser in the track area,” authorities said. Just before 9 a.m., the PATH train tweeted that Port Authority police were responding to an incident at the Hoboken station. They continued that service to the World Trade Center would be suspended, with NJ Transit bus and rail cross honoring PATH commuters.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy picks tough ex-prosecutor as New Jersey’s representative on Waterfront Commission
As New Jersey prepares to take their bid to withdraw from the bi-state Waterfront Commission to the U.S. Supreme Court, Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that he plans to nominate a tough former prosecutor to serve as the state’s voice on the panel. Jennifer Davenport, a former first assistant...
Activists fight to stop 4th power plant in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A coalition of residents and advocates are continuing to put pressure on Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene in seven fossil fuel expansion projects across New Jersey. One of the projects includes bringing a fourth power plant to Newark. PIX11’s Andrew Ramos has more on the latest chapter in a fight that’s […]
Nassau County detective arrested in mob-related gambling bust, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say purported members of the Genovese and Bonanno organized crime families operated several illegal gambling operations in NYC and Long Island.
We paid for it but can’t use it. That’s not fair. | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. What does Deal, a shore town just north of Asbury Park, have in common with...
Christ Hospital opens Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center
CarePoint Health has opened the “Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center” at Christ Hospital in Jersey City, named for an attending physician at the hospital, community leader and philanthropist. The naming of the research center celebrates the generous donation from Shah’s foundation that made it possible and the decades-long...
jcitytimes.com
Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening
Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
