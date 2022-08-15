JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- There are more calls for an embattled New Jersey lawmaker to resign.A Jersey City City Council member is accused of being the driver in a hit-and-run, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.A council meeting that wasn't on the agenda was being held on Wednesday night.At-large Councilmember Amy DeGise is accused of hitting a cyclist with her car last month, and not stopping.The cyclist, Andrew Black, is clearly seen on video running the red light on his bike before being struck by a black Nissan Rogue, allegedly driven by DeGise, who seems to not slow down and drives away....

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO