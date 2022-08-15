ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Bayonne, NJ, cop charged as toll cheat – owes $50k

A Bayonne police officer is accused of being a toll cheat. Officer Jeffrey Veloz allegedly used a mechanical device to shield his license plate, avoiding more than $50,000 in tolls at the Bayonne bridge. The Jersey Journal is quoting multiple law enforcement sources to detail the violations and Veloz' arrest...
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. lawmaker under pressure to resign after being accused in hit-and-run

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- There are more calls for an embattled New Jersey lawmaker to resign.A Jersey City City Council member is accused of being the driver in a hit-and-run, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.A council meeting that wasn't on the agenda was being held on Wednesday night.At-large Councilmember Amy DeGise is accused of hitting a cyclist with her car last month, and not stopping.The cyclist, Andrew Black, is clearly seen on video running the red light on his bike before being struck by a black Nissan Rogue, allegedly driven by DeGise, who seems to not slow down and drives away....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
New York State
Jersey City, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. Bureau of Securities assesses $450k penalty against Jersey City man who defrauded investors

The New Jersey Bureau of Securities assessed a $450,000 penalty against a Jersey City man who defrauded investors through his website and online trading school, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. “The bureau’s actions send a strong message to businesses and individuals who think that they can disregard New Jersey’s...
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken PATH service suspended during morning rush due to ‘trespasser in the track area’

Hoboken PATH service was suspended during the morning rush hour due to “a trespasser in the track area,” authorities said. Just before 9 a.m., the PATH train tweeted that Port Authority police were responding to an incident at the Hoboken station. They continued that service to the World Trade Center would be suspended, with NJ Transit bus and rail cross honoring PATH commuters.
HOBOKEN, NJ
PIX11

Activists fight to stop 4th power plant in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A coalition of residents and advocates are continuing to put pressure on Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene in seven fossil fuel expansion projects across New Jersey. One of the projects includes bringing a fourth power plant to Newark. PIX11’s Andrew Ramos has more on the latest chapter in a fight that’s […]
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Christ Hospital opens Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center

CarePoint Health has opened the “Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center” at Christ Hospital in Jersey City, named for an attending physician at the hospital, community leader and philanthropist. The naming of the research center celebrates the generous donation from Shah’s foundation that made it possible and the decades-long...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

