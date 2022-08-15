ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

unm.edu

Deadline for Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship is Aug. 31

Students at The University of New Mexico are invited to apply for the local competition of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship. Applications are due at 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Aug. 31. The UNM competition for this fellowship is open to both undergraduate (juniors or seniors) and graduate students...
Lobo Advisory – 8.19.2022

Lobo Advisory Update – 8.19.2022, 11:25 a.m.: The individual has been located. Thank you for your cooperation. Lobo Advisory – 8.19.2022, 10:50 a.m.: Lost female, Sierra Saiz, last seen in the area of UNM SUB. She is 20-years-old, brown ponytail, wearing blue jeans and a purple/black Rockies baseball T-shirt.
