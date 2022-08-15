Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Numerous Alleged Weapons Violations
Originally Published By: Hollister Police Department Facebook Page. “Last night we were called to investigate the report of a gun brandishing on the southwest side of town. We did some follow-up and quickly determined who the suspect was, identified them, and found them sleeping at home. We “froze” the house,...
San Jose police make 5th arrest in string of home invasion robberies
Israel Mejia, 24, has been charged with home invasion robbery, burglary, and false imprisonment.
NBC Bay Area
Employees Held at Knifepoint During Robbery at Popular San Jose Bakery
A chilling attack caught on surveillance video shows thieves flashing knives and demanding cash after breaking into a popular San Jose bakery. Police are investigating the crime and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects. "At the end of the day, we're just happy that nobody got...
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico
A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken […]
Man shot in the hand near Winton Street in Seaside
Seaside Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his hand on Tuesday. The post Man shot in the hand near Winton Street in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Marina Police warn of mobile jewelry snatching thieves
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said there have been several reported calls for people in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee luring people and stealing their belongings over the past few months. The latest reported incident was on Monday at 10 a.m. outside a Shuler Circle and Crescent Avenue home, according to police. A male driver The post Marina Police warn of mobile jewelry snatching thieves appeared first on KION546.
Del Rey Oaks Police help man having mental health crisis
DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Rey Oaks Police Department released footage from an incident involving a man having a mental health crisis outside of Safeway. This incident happened on August 8, and police say a man was asking to be shot by police while holding a knife. Sgt. Nguyen told the man he The post Del Rey Oaks Police help man having mental health crisis appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
California DOJ reports name of Salinas officers who shot, killed a man in July
SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Justice has identified the Salinas police officers who shot and killed a man on the night of July 13. Officials identified Curtis Dale Barnett as the decedent a week after the deadly shooting. More than a month later, the agency has identified Gabriel Garcia, Alejandro Jimenez, Eduardo Bejarano, and Jordy Urrutia as the officers who killed him.
crimevoice.com
K-9 Assists in Fentanyl and Weapons Arrest
Photos: (Cover) Evidence Collected, (In Story) K-9 Oakley. Originally Published By: Salinas Police Department Facebook Page:. “Well well well the silly bad guys continue to think they can pull one over on @sniffer_oakley, but that 👃 just keeps on winning!!!. Officers from VSTF stopped a vehicle for CVC violations...
Police investigate deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police are asking the public if they know anything about a deadly shooting that happened at a homeless encampment over the weekend, according to the Salinas Police Department. The post Police investigate deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Victim identified in deadly Salinas homeless encampment shooting
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police are asking the public if they know anything about a deadly shooting that happened at a homeless encampment over the weekend, according to the Salinas Police Department. The post Victim identified in deadly Salinas homeless encampment shooting appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville Police searching for fake jewelry salesmen
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they are looking for individuals that have been selling fake jewelry in town. Several victims have reported to police that they have been offered "expensive" gold rings, necklaces and bracelets for gas money, said police. "The jewelry appears to be real as the items have an 18K stamp on The post Watsonville Police searching for fake jewelry salesmen appeared first on KION546.
Have you seen this vehicle?; SF police offer $50,000 reward in April double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives released a photo Monday of the vehicle connected to an April San Francisco shooting that left two victims dead and two others wounded and announced a $50,000 reward in the case.San Francisco police were hopeful the two developments would bring in leads to locate the shooter.According to SF police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a playground located on the 600 block of Brunswick Ave. at approximately 4:39 p.m. on April 3, 2022.When they arrived, the officers discovered four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to...
L.A. Weekly
Daniel John Wetle Arrested after Fatal DUI Crash on Highway 68 [Monterey County, CA]
Man Dead after Head-On Collision near Spreckels Boulevard. The incident happened around 6:10 p.m., near Spreckels Boulevard on August 13th. Per reports, Wetle was driving a westbound black 2022 BMW and crossed the center divider into eastbound lanes. There, the BMW struck an oncoming red 2017 Toyota Camry head-on. Medics...
KSBW.com
Car Week: Traffic across the peninsula with 7 events
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey Car Week continues with quite a few events taking place on Wednesday. If you're heading to the Quail Lodge Auction, Valley Greens Drive will be closed from Poplar Lane to River Place. This portion of Valley Greens Drive will be properly marked with directional signs...
crimevoice.com
Drugs and Weapons Arrest in Santa Cruz
Originally Published by: Santa Cruz Police Department Facebook Page:. “Excellent proactive patrol arrest by Officer Lamoly led to drugs and a loaded firearm being taken off the streets of Santa Cruz. This past Sunday, SCPD initiated a proactive stop on a vehicle that was oddly parked in the roadway and...
Truck theft impacts SJ man's family, business and volunteer efforts to help homeless
More than transportation, San Jose resident Anthony Moore relies on the truck for his catering company, to take his daughter to and from school, and in help move food and equipment for a nonprofit that helps the ever-growing unhoused population.
