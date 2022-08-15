Read full article on original website
Report of student with gun prompts lockdown at Caprock High, Oakdale Elementary
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 2:50 p.m. Amarillo ISD said someone reported a Caprock High School student had a gun on campus. "We were able to quickly act to secure the school, and apprehend the suspect all because someone on campus spoke up," said April Brownlee . It turned...
Amarillo school encourages ‘If you see something, say something’ after officials respond to gun on campus tip
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School and Oak Dale Elementary were on lockdown due to a possible man with a gun in the area. According to officials, officers received a tip from a student with a weapon on campus at Caprock High School. Amarillo officials were able to find...
Sunray school enters ‘precautionary’ lockdown Thursday
Update: A district employee confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that both Sunray ISD campuses went into lockdown on Thursday morning. Original: SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Thursday that a school in Sunray was put into lockdown “for precautionary reasons” in light of a law enforcement situation away from the […]
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for multiple violations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for multiple violations. Abel Delacruz Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation, evading arrest or a burglary of a rail car. 37-year-old Flores weighs around 150 pounds and...
Amarillo police investigating homicide near Athens Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting resulting a woman dead. According to the officials, on Aug. 18, at around 5:11 a.m., officers were sent near Athens about a woman with gunshot wounds. When officials arrived they found that the woman was dead. Amarillo police...
Potter County Sheriff searching for probation violation, burglary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Abel Delacruz Flores in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.” According to Crime Stoppers, Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Probation Violation – Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle and Probation Violation-Burglary of a Rail Car.” Officials described […]
VIDEO: Amarillo Department of Public Health partners with Amarillo Parks & Recreation for yoga in the park
VIDEO - River Road ISD hosts active shooter demonstration with Potter County Sheriff’s Office. VIDEO - River Road ISD hosts active shooter demonstration with Potter County Sheriff’s Office. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:54...
Historic opening day for Canyon ISD’s new West Plains High School
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s the start of some big things down in Canyon ISD. “I’m excited, lots of energy,” said West Plains High School Principal Eric Gomez. “Little sleep plan for this for, you know, months and months.” It’s the historic opening of Canyon Independent School District’s newest school, West Plains High, home of […]
Gun violence report: 355 shootings in Amarillo in past 12 months
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, the Amarillo City Council heard a presentation on gun violence trends to better understand what’s causing it. Ryan Shawn Herman, a Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership summer fellow, has spent the past seven weeks compiling data on gun violence reports to the Amarillo Police Department over the past 12 months. […]
First day of school for Amarillo ISD teacher who completed 2+1 program
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Amarillo ISD’s first day back to school, the district also welcomed a new teacher who recently graduated from the 2+1 program. Coral Enriquez, a third-grade teacher at Rogers Elementary School, said she had a great first day—something she never would have thought was possible at one point. “My journey was […]
Trails at Palo Duro Canyon closed Thursday
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Palo Duro Canyon State Park announced Thursday that all trails are closed Thursday. In a post on its Facebook page, trails at the state park are closed because of recent rains, and with rain in the forecast for the rest of the week. Officials said that all roads in […]
Deaf Smith County Historical Society hosting Tractor Jubilee this Saturday
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is hosting its Tractor Jubilee this Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dameron park in Hereford. The event will include a tractor parade and show, food booths and vendors, bounce houses, a washer and volleyball tournament, and music.
VIDEO: Center City presents $19,500 grant to WT to help with downtown center parking shortage
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Amarillo city leaders hear report on funding for infrastructure. Amarillo Department of Public Health partners with Amarillo Parks & Recreation for yoga in the park. Updated: 11 hours ago. 1 dead after crash in Roosevelt County. Updated: 22 hours ago. VIDEO: Amarillo Animal...
VIDEO: Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society moving rescue and foster operations from AAMW
VIDEO: WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village. VIDEO: Online software system down for COA Environmental Health Department. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: new campuses open for canyon isd's first day of school.
Rural school districts moving to 4-day school week to help attract teachers in area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some rural school districts in the Panhandle have made the move to having less days in the school week to help attract teachers and raise students attendance rates. Happy ISD began it’s new schedule yesterday, adding 13 more days off during the school year and increasing...
City council discusses low-income water assistance program
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the Amarillo City Council discussed the creation of a low-income household water assistance program with the help of the Panhandle Community Services. During the meeting, the city said the program would aim to help households pay their water bills that are higher than usual. The program […]
Registration opens for 14th Annual Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers released information on the organization’s upcoming 14th annual car show, expected to be held on Sept. 3 at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website, early registration for the show will run until Aug. 26, with prices […]
WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
The Bridge: Keeping your children safe as they return to the classroom
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many students are back to school this week and there are a few things parents can do to try to help keep their children safe this school year. The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center has encouraged parents all summer to monitor and check children’s devices and it says that should continue as school begins.
The Reserve at Amarillo partners with Bubba’s 33 to host back to school party and supply drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Reserve at Amarillo is partnering with Bubba’s 33 to put on a back to school party and supply drive this Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, networking, and giveaways. The event will take...
