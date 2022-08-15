ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sunray school enters ‘precautionary’ lockdown Thursday

Update: A district employee confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that both Sunray ISD campuses went into lockdown on Thursday morning. Original: SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Thursday that a school in Sunray was put into lockdown “for precautionary reasons” in light of a law enforcement situation away from the […]
SUNRAY, TX
