Read full article on original website
Related
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years
Investors have been using Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings for decades to ride the Oracle of Omaha's coattails. However, Buffett's biggest investment over the past four years won't show up in a 13F. Allocating $62.1 billion to this under-the-radar stock since 2018 is more than Buffett has invested in Apple or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worried About a Recession? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Recessions aren't easy. Here's how to help your investments thrive.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in August?
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report reported better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings release. The news for nearly every single aspect of Amazon’s business was almost too good to be true: The e-commerce segments had nearly zero losses, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) remained a safe profit generator.
RELATED PEOPLE
Warren Buffett Just Increased His Position in This Stock by 234%
The Oracle of Omaha tripled his position in this undervalued online bank.
George Soros' Investment Firm Takes Position In Tesla, Bulks Up On These Tech Stocks In Q2
Billionaire investor George Soros’ investment management firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, opened a fresh position in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA and doubled down on beaten-down tech stocks. EV Holdings: Soros Fund bought 29,883 shares in Tesla, during a quarter when the company came under significant selling amid...
Motley Fool
Walmart's Bouncing Back, but This Warren Buffett Stock Is Doing Even Better
Markets were poised for a quiet open on Tuesday morning. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is This Company the Next Berkshire Hathaway?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC -3.03%) is a young...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
biztoc.com
Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment
U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, a contrast with bank CDs. Individual investors may want to consider following Buffett’s lead now that they are yielding as much as 3%.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond slides after Ryan Cohen files for stake sale
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares nosedived late in the session on Wednesday from a 45% surge earlier after investor and GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen filed for a proposed sale of his stake in the home goods retailer. The shares continued their slide after the bell and were down more...
Amazon Stock: Is This the Only AMZN Bear?
Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report latest earnings conference has ignited the hopes of the company’s bulls. After a disastrous first quarter (Q1), when the Seattle behemoth presented its first bottom-line loss in nearly seven years, Amazon reported revenue growth in Q2. Although, overall, the market was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%
Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Is Apple Stock A Sell? What This New Bear Has To Say
It has not been easy to be an Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report bear or skeptic. Some of the few sell-side analysts that have pounded the table with their less-than-optimistic views on the Cupertino company and its stock lately (I’m thinking Goldman Sachs’ Rod Hall and New Street’s Pierre Ferragu) have had to throw in the towel as AAPL share price continued to climb in the past many years.
Famed Investor Druckenmiller Dumps Amazon
Stanley Druckenmiller, a former colleague of George Soros, bought and sold several stocks in the second quarter. Stanley Druckenmiller made a big name for himself when he managed money for hedge fund legend George Soros from 1988-2000. Druckenmiller is now head of Duquesne Family Office, which manages his personal wealth....
Comments / 0