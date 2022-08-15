Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Gulfport woman charged with theft of a vehicle in D’Iberville
A Gulfport woman has been charged in the burglary of a vehicle at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 33-year-old Jessica Anjanet Harris is charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle. Police received a report of a vehicle burglary on August 11 at the casino....
wxxv25.com
Gulfport couple each sentenced to 40 years in 2020 fatal shooting at Emerald Pines
A Gulfport were were each sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Judge Christopher Schmidt handed down the sentence in Harrison County Circuit Court after last week’s guilty pleas. 29-year-old Aaron Mays had 10 years suspended on his sentence with 30 to serve...
wxxv25.com
Hurricane Camille made landfall 53 years ago
It’s a somber day of remembrance throughout South Mississippi as today is the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille’s landfall. For many, August 17th, 1969 was northing short of a nightmare. Since then, those who were affected still remember the horrors they faced that day. Today, those memories are still prevalent as ever as we honor those who we lost through the storm.
wxxv25.com
Firemen battle flames and heat in Long Beach attic fire
Flames and smoke fill a Long Beach home after a fire in the attic. Long Beach Fire Department received a call of a structure fire around 2 this afternoon. Arriving on scene at Railroad Street and McCaughan Avenue, behind the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus, firefighters found flames erupting in the attic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Roadwork on Vic Faye Road near Kapalama Drive in Diamondhead
SCI Incorporated has closed a portion of Vic Faye Road near the Kapalama Drive intersection this week to install drainage pipe across the road. The closure and detour are expected to be in effect through 5 p.m. Friday. Project Engineer Todd Parker says the closure is part of a 60-day...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport holds remembrance ceremony on 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille
Today marks the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille. The category five storm killed 143 people when it slammed into South Mississippi. Every year, those victims are honored during a small ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. That’s where three unidentified women were buried. They are referred to as ‘faith, hope, and charity.’
wxxv25.com
Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen Tuesday
Tomorrow morning, there will be a ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen with an unveiling of a new memorial piece. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from ‘Saving a Hero’s Place,’ a nonprofit that honors fallen first responders by providing their departments with a permanent place of reverence.
wxxv25.com
MDOT making emergency repairs to HWY 67 ramp to HWY 49 in Harrison County
MDOT is making emergency repairs at the Highway 67 ramp to Highway 49. The agency sent out an alert this morning saying both exit ramps at the interchange would be closed as crews made emergency repairs to a sink hole that opened up a few weeks ago on the Highway 67 ramp leading to Highway 49 southbound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
Long Beach, Ocean Springs earn Top 10 overall rankings in state testing
Two school districts in South Mississippi are celebrating after the state Department of Education released its new assessment numbers. Long Beach and Ocean Springs school districts ranked in the Top 10 overall in the state in all four subject areas that students tested in for the 2021-2022 school year in grades 3 through 8.
wxxv25.com
Moss Point man sentenced to 17 years in drug trafficking case
A Moss Point will spend more than 17 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking case. Labaron Mitchell, 38, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport to 211 months, or 17 years. He will serve that sentence after he is released from state custody, where...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport water/utility bills only payable via drop box until Friday
Today through Friday, the City of Gulfport Water and Utility won’t be accepting payments in the office, drive-through, via phone or online due to an update on the payment system. Customers and citizens may only drop off payments in the drop box by check or money order made out...
wxxv25.com
First Responder of the Year awards presented at Long Beach City Hall
In city hall meetings across the Coast, several first responders receive recognition for their heroism and daily sacrifice. Long Beach City Hall erupted in applause as fireman and law enforcement officer of the year awards were presented. The American Legion normally presents these awards nationally, however, for the first time,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Board President under investigation by state auditor
WXXV has learned that Harrison County District 4 Supervisor and Board President Kent Jones is under investigation by the state Auditor’s Office. Gulfport Police confirmed they were asked to be on standby for auditors on Monday afternoon at the ballfields next to the Isaiah Fredericks Head Start Center. WXXV...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs Homeless Council shares ideas to address homelessness
Ocean Springs city officials met with the Ocean Springs Homeless Council to discuss recommendations aimed to address homelessness in the area. The council was founded in October of 2021 and soon after began its research on the best ways to address homelessness. After a six-month period, the group has come...
wxxv25.com
Construction work continues on I-110 South exit ramp to Division Street
Construction work is continuing in a busy part of Biloxi. With the Division Street gate for Keesler Air Force Base now open, more people are traveling the already busy road. Contractors are installing new lighting on the I-110 South exit ramp that leads to Division Street. The road is also...
wxxv25.com
Singing River Health System holds public forum on options for continued care
A crowded board meeting in Jackson County offered information regarding the potential sale of Singing River Health System. Singing River doctors, board members, nurses, patients, and Jackson County residents spoke about the need to keep local care in the county. Residents have two options: vote to raise taxes, which leaves...
wxxv25.com
First Responder of the Year Awards
Two Coast first responders receive recognition for their heroism and daily sacrifice. News 25’s Sabria Reid is in Long Beach for the Law Enforcement Officer and Firefighter of the Year awards.
wxxv25.com
Funding for new operations center being discussed in Jackson County
Working to keep the people of Jackson County safe during severe weather, funding for a new emergency operations center is being discussed. The current Jackson County Emergency Operations Center is in a flood plain and has sustained significant damage in hurricanes and various storms. Today’s public hearing explained the ‘Katrina...
wxxv25.com
News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days: Gulfport Admirals
The Gulfport football program is batting .500 when it comes to winning a district title over the last decade, but the Admirals are not interested in leaving anything to a coin flip this season now two years removed from being on top at stop number 21 on News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County supervisors approve plan to finance Buc-ee’s roadwork
Looks like the Buc-ee’s everyone’s been talking about coming to Harrison County is moving forward. Harrison County Supervisors today took steps to begin work on the project, which is slated to go up at Menge Avenue and I-10. Supervisors approved the economic development act agreement which authorizes $10...
Comments / 0