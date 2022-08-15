Read full article on original website
MDOT making emergency repairs to HWY 67 ramp to HWY 49 in Harrison County
MDOT is making emergency repairs at the Highway 67 ramp to Highway 49. The agency sent out an alert this morning saying both exit ramps at the interchange would be closed as crews made emergency repairs to a sink hole that opened up a few weeks ago on the Highway 67 ramp leading to Highway 49 southbound.
Harrison County supervisors approve plan to finance Buc-ee’s roadwork
Looks like the Buc-ee’s everyone’s been talking about coming to Harrison County is moving forward. Harrison County Supervisors today took steps to begin work on the project, which is slated to go up at Menge Avenue and I-10. Supervisors approved the economic development act agreement which authorizes $10...
City of Wiggins sees major community development wins during 2022
Since the beginning of 2022, business has been booming in Wiggins and today that trend only continues. So far this year, the City of Wiggins has introduced nine new businesses to the town including restaurants, medical practices, stores, and more. With those businesses already in action, the city continues to...
Long Beach, Ocean Springs earn Top 10 overall rankings in state testing
Two school districts in South Mississippi are celebrating after the state Department of Education released its new assessment numbers. Long Beach and Ocean Springs school districts ranked in the Top 10 overall in the state in all four subject areas that students tested in for the 2021-2022 school year in grades 3 through 8.
Funding for new operations center being discussed in Jackson County
Working to keep the people of Jackson County safe during severe weather, funding for a new emergency operations center is being discussed. The current Jackson County Emergency Operations Center is in a flood plain and has sustained significant damage in hurricanes and various storms. Today’s public hearing explained the ‘Katrina...
Singing River Health System holds public forum on options for continued care
A crowded board meeting in Jackson County offered information regarding the potential sale of Singing River Health System. Singing River doctors, board members, nurses, patients, and Jackson County residents spoke about the need to keep local care in the county. Residents have two options: vote to raise taxes, which leaves...
Hurricane Camille made landfall 53 years ago
It’s a somber day of remembrance throughout South Mississippi as today is the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille’s landfall. For many, August 17th, 1969 was northing short of a nightmare. Since then, those who were affected still remember the horrors they faced that day. Today, those memories are still prevalent as ever as we honor those who we lost through the storm.
Firemen battle flames and heat in Long Beach attic fire
Flames and smoke fill a Long Beach home after a fire in the attic. Long Beach Fire Department received a call of a structure fire around 2 this afternoon. Arriving on scene at Railroad Street and McCaughan Avenue, behind the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus, firefighters found flames erupting in the attic.
Gulfport water/utility bills only payable via drop box until Friday
Today through Friday, the City of Gulfport Water and Utility won’t be accepting payments in the office, drive-through, via phone or online due to an update on the payment system. Customers and citizens may only drop off payments in the drop box by check or money order made out...
Harrison County Board President under investigation by state auditor
WXXV has learned that Harrison County District 4 Supervisor and Board President Kent Jones is under investigation by the state Auditor’s Office. Gulfport Police confirmed they were asked to be on standby for auditors on Monday afternoon at the ballfields next to the Isaiah Fredericks Head Start Center. WXXV...
First Responder of the Year awards presented at Long Beach City Hall
In city hall meetings across the Coast, several first responders receive recognition for their heroism and daily sacrifice. Long Beach City Hall erupted in applause as fireman and law enforcement officer of the year awards were presented. The American Legion normally presents these awards nationally, however, for the first time,...
Gulfport holds remembrance ceremony on 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille
Today marks the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille. The category five storm killed 143 people when it slammed into South Mississippi. Every year, those victims are honored during a small ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. That’s where three unidentified women were buried. They are referred to as ‘faith, hope, and charity.’
Ocean Springs Homeless Council shares ideas to address homelessness
Ocean Springs city officials met with the Ocean Springs Homeless Council to discuss recommendations aimed to address homelessness in the area. The council was founded in October of 2021 and soon after began its research on the best ways to address homelessness. After a six-month period, the group has come...
Gulfport woman charged with theft of a vehicle in D’Iberville
A Gulfport woman has been charged in the burglary of a vehicle at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 33-year-old Jessica Anjanet Harris is charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle. Police received a report of a vehicle burglary on August 11 at the casino....
11-and-a-half bricks of cocaine recovered after washing up on beach in Biloxi
Keesler Air Force Base has a group of volunteers who clean up periodically along the beach. While they were cleaning on Saturday, they found more than just trash. The volunteers were cleaning up around the beach near White Avenue and came across several bricks, which were actual kilos of cocaine.
Pregnancy Resource Act offers tax credit
In April, Governor Tate Reeves signed the Pregnancy Resource Act into law. It’s a $3.5 million tax credit aimed to motivate people and businesses to donate to pregnancy resource centers across the state so they can continue to offer vital services to mothers and their families. Executive Director for...
Pascagoula fireman retires after 31 years of service
After 31 years serving the Pascagoula community, Lt. Rocky Smith is retiring!. Over three decades Lt. Rocky has worked every shift and managed every role a fireman could undertake. During a BBQ over the weekend, fellow firemen celebrated his 30-year career with laughs, food, and comradery. Lt. Rocky was gifted...
Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen Tuesday
Tomorrow morning, there will be a ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen with an unveiling of a new memorial piece. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from ‘Saving a Hero’s Place,’ a nonprofit that honors fallen first responders by providing their departments with a permanent place of reverence.
News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days: Gulfport Admirals
The Gulfport football program is batting .500 when it comes to winning a district title over the last decade, but the Admirals are not interested in leaving anything to a coin flip this season now two years removed from being on top at stop number 21 on News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days.
Gulfport couple each sentenced to 40 years in 2020 fatal shooting at Emerald Pines
A Gulfport were were each sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Judge Christopher Schmidt handed down the sentence in Harrison County Circuit Court after last week’s guilty pleas. 29-year-old Aaron Mays had 10 years suspended on his sentence with 30 to serve...
