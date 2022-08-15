Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
MDOT making emergency repairs to HWY 67 ramp to HWY 49 in Harrison County
MDOT is making emergency repairs at the Highway 67 ramp to Highway 49. The agency sent out an alert this morning saying both exit ramps at the interchange would be closed as crews made emergency repairs to a sink hole that opened up a few weeks ago on the Highway 67 ramp leading to Highway 49 southbound.
WLOX
Menge Avenue Buc-ee’s project approved for up to $25 million in bonds
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday morning to approve tax increment financing for the new Buc-ee’s development in Pass Christian, as well as to provide financing and oversight for the related I-10 exchange project. The board first approved the Buc-ee’s project in July...
wxxv25.com
Hurricane Camille made landfall 53 years ago
It’s a somber day of remembrance throughout South Mississippi as today is the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille’s landfall. For many, August 17th, 1969 was northing short of a nightmare. Since then, those who were affected still remember the horrors they faced that day. Today, those memories are still prevalent as ever as we honor those who we lost through the storm.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport woman charged with theft of a vehicle in D’Iberville
A Gulfport woman has been charged in the burglary of a vehicle at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 33-year-old Jessica Anjanet Harris is charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle. Police received a report of a vehicle burglary on August 11 at the casino....
WLOX
Powerful downburst winds cause damage in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Jackson County are seeing the effects of weather rolling through the area Wednesday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge told WLOX he’s received reports of downed trees and power lines in Escatawpa, particularly in the area of Highway 613 and Donniebrook Lane. Singing River Electric crews were dispatched to the area to restore power.
wxxv25.com
Construction work continues on I-110 South exit ramp to Division Street
Construction work is continuing in a busy part of Biloxi. With the Division Street gate for Keesler Air Force Base now open, more people are traveling the already busy road. Contractors are installing new lighting on the I-110 South exit ramp that leads to Division Street. The road is also...
wxxv25.com
Long Beach, Ocean Springs earn Top 10 overall rankings in state testing
Two school districts in South Mississippi are celebrating after the state Department of Education released its new assessment numbers. Long Beach and Ocean Springs school districts ranked in the Top 10 overall in the state in all four subject areas that students tested in for the 2021-2022 school year in grades 3 through 8.
wxxv25.com
Firemen battle flames and heat in Long Beach attic fire
Flames and smoke fill a Long Beach home after a fire in the attic. Long Beach Fire Department received a call of a structure fire around 2 this afternoon. Arriving on scene at Railroad Street and McCaughan Avenue, behind the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus, firefighters found flames erupting in the attic.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered this years “Best Looking Cruiser” contest
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. “This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Mississippi. Hovering overhead is MHP Unit “Trooper 1,” piloted by Captain Jason Seal of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Air Division,” stated the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on their Facebook page.
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%.
Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.
NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport water/utility bills only payable via drop box until Friday
Today through Friday, the City of Gulfport Water and Utility won’t be accepting payments in the office, drive-through, via phone or online due to an update on the payment system. Customers and citizens may only drop off payments in the drop box by check or money order made out...
bslshoofly.com
Crane Builders, LLC: The Next Generation
Ownership of the Waveland-based contractor has transferred from father to daughter without compromising quality or commitment, while keeping a sharp eye on the future. A lot has changed at Crane Builders over the past several years. Jackye, founder Jimmy Crane's daughter, has officially purchased the company from her father and has moved the office from an apartment above her father's garage to a commercial space in Magnolia Plaza on Highway 90.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport holds remembrance ceremony on 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille
Today marks the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille. The category five storm killed 143 people when it slammed into South Mississippi. Every year, those victims are honored during a small ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. That’s where three unidentified women were buried. They are referred to as ‘faith, hope, and charity.’
wgno.com
Funeral Wednesday for Slidell PD K-9 Kano
SLIDELL, LA (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department announced the funeral for K-9 Kano will be Wednesday, August 17, at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium at 2056 Second Street. Kano died on August 11 after apprehending a burglary suspect on Frank Pichon Drive. Slidell police say the dog began to...
Classes canceled after St. Martin’s Episcopal School catches fire Wednesday night
After having only one day of school, some students at St. Martin's Episcopal School are temporarily displaced after a fire broke out in the school's Pre-K building Wednesday night.
Former Slidell Police Chief Max Rodriguez passes away
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Honakers Funeral Home.
wxxv25.com
11-and-a-half bricks of cocaine recovered after washing up on beach in Biloxi
Keesler Air Force Base has a group of volunteers who clean up periodically along the beach. While they were cleaning on Saturday, they found more than just trash. The volunteers were cleaning up around the beach near White Avenue and came across several bricks, which were actual kilos of cocaine.
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
kicks96news.com
Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest
Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
