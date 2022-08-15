Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Northern California officials have positively identified four people killed in the McKinney Fire, which was mostly contained as of Saturday morning. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said it used raped DNA and dental analysis to confirm the identities of the four victims. They were John Logan, 76; Charles Kays, 79; Judith Kays, 82; and Kathleen Shoopman, 73, all of Klamath River.

