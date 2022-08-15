Read full article on original website
Related
He kidnapped a school bus of children and buried them alive. This week, he was granted parole.
Frederick Woods, now 70, was 24 when he and two other men kidnapped 26 school children and their bus driver in Northern California and buried them.
California officials ID 4 killed in McKinney Fire
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Northern California officials have positively identified four people killed in the McKinney Fire, which was mostly contained as of Saturday morning. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said it used raped DNA and dental analysis to confirm the identities of the four victims. They were John Logan, 76; Charles Kays, 79; Judith Kays, 82; and Kathleen Shoopman, 73, all of Klamath River.
Comments / 0