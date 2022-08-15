Read full article on original website
bslshoofly.com
Crane Builders, LLC: The Next Generation
Ownership of the Waveland-based contractor has transferred from father to daughter without compromising quality or commitment, while keeping a sharp eye on the future. A lot has changed at Crane Builders over the past several years. Jackye, founder Jimmy Crane's daughter, has officially purchased the company from her father and has moved the office from an apartment above her father's garage to a commercial space in Magnolia Plaza on Highway 90.
wxxv25.com
Singing River Health System holds public forum on options for continued care
A crowded board meeting in Jackson County offered information regarding the potential sale of Singing River Health System. Singing River doctors, board members, nurses, patients, and Jackson County residents spoke about the need to keep local care in the county. Residents have two options: vote to raise taxes, which leaves...
wxxv25.com
Pregnancy Resource Act offers tax credit
In April, Governor Tate Reeves signed the Pregnancy Resource Act into law. It’s a $3.5 million tax credit aimed to motivate people and businesses to donate to pregnancy resource centers across the state so they can continue to offer vital services to mothers and their families. Executive Director for...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County supervisors approve plan to finance Buc-ee’s roadwork
Looks like the Buc-ee’s everyone’s been talking about coming to Harrison County is moving forward. Harrison County Supervisors today took steps to begin work on the project, which is slated to go up at Menge Avenue and I-10. Supervisors approved the economic development act agreement which authorizes $10...
WLOX
Menge Avenue Buc-ee’s project approved for up to $25 million in bonds
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday morning to approve tax increment financing for the new Buc-ee’s development in Pass Christian, as well as to provide financing and oversight for the related I-10 exchange project. The board first approved the Buc-ee’s project in July...
wxxv25.com
Funding for new operations center being discussed in Jackson County
Working to keep the people of Jackson County safe during severe weather, funding for a new emergency operations center is being discussed. The current Jackson County Emergency Operations Center is in a flood plain and has sustained significant damage in hurricanes and various storms. Today’s public hearing explained the ‘Katrina...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs Homeless Council shares ideas to address homelessness
Ocean Springs city officials met with the Ocean Springs Homeless Council to discuss recommendations aimed to address homelessness in the area. The council was founded in October of 2021 and soon after began its research on the best ways to address homelessness. After a six-month period, the group has come...
wxxv25.com
Long Beach, Ocean Springs earn Top 10 overall rankings in state testing
Two school districts in South Mississippi are celebrating after the state Department of Education released its new assessment numbers. Long Beach and Ocean Springs school districts ranked in the Top 10 overall in the state in all four subject areas that students tested in for the 2021-2022 school year in grades 3 through 8.
wxxv25.com
DMR authorizes plans to reconstruct Lighthouse Pier in Biloxi
The City of Biloxi is working to reconstruct a popular pier and it just got the nod from the Department of Marine Resources. Today, DMR authorized the city to move forward with plans to rebuild the Lighthouse Pier at Highway 90 and Porter Avenue. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors...
WLOX
Ocean Springs leaders take action toward relieving homelessness
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Homeless Council presented the Board of Aldermen with recommendations to help the city’s homeless problem. Almost a year ago, Ocean Springs city leaders finally acted toward fighting homelessness in the city. They assigned community volunteers to come up with solutions based on research.
Mississippi Press
Hattiesburg Zoo to bring $10.5 million water park to south Mississippi in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- By this time next year, residents in south Mississippi are expected to have a new summer getaway destination nearby. The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced the beginning of construction this month of Phase I of what will ultimately be Serengeti Springs -- a $10.5 million water park built on 3.5 acres of Kamper Park, which will result in an expantion of the zoo’s current Africa section.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Board President under investigation by state auditor
WXXV has learned that Harrison County District 4 Supervisor and Board President Kent Jones is under investigation by the state Auditor’s Office. Gulfport Police confirmed they were asked to be on standby for auditors on Monday afternoon at the ballfields next to the Isaiah Fredericks Head Start Center. WXXV...
kicks96news.com
Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest
Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with The Sicilian II Owner Chris Drake II
The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised. Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
WDAM-TV
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man misses winning share of $1.28 billion jackpot by one number
A Mississippi man missed winning a share of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on July 29 by one number. Mississippi Lottery officials posted a picture of the ticket bought by a Biloxi man which matched four of the five numbers plus the Megaplier. The winning numbers were 13, 36,...
wxxv25.com
First Responder of the Year awards presented at Long Beach City Hall
In city hall meetings across the Coast, several first responders receive recognition for their heroism and daily sacrifice. Long Beach City Hall erupted in applause as fireman and law enforcement officer of the year awards were presented. The American Legion normally presents these awards nationally, however, for the first time,...
wxxv25.com
Kiwanis Club discusses update on Gautier Stars program
The Kiwanis Club hosted its monthly potluck meeting today to discuss several topics and events. The main topic of discussion was updating the club with the success of the Gautier High School’s Stars program. Kiwanis, in coordination with the high school’s Key Club, introduced the program to give students...
wxxv25.com
100 Men Hall hosting fundraiser for scholarship fund
School may be back in session, but summer isn’t over yet. 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis is hosting a summer DJ dance party this week. Rachel Dangermon is in studio with more.
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula fireman retires after 31 years of service
After 31 years serving the Pascagoula community, Lt. Rocky Smith is retiring!. Over three decades Lt. Rocky has worked every shift and managed every role a fireman could undertake. During a BBQ over the weekend, fellow firemen celebrated his 30-year career with laughs, food, and comradery. Lt. Rocky was gifted...
