Goffstown, NH

WMUR.com

New Hampshire schools plan to expand mental health services for students

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As the first day of school approaches, districts are reporting a rise in mental health needs among Granite State students. New Hampshire school districts said the pandemic has had a direct impact on the mental health of their students. School social workers, psychologists, nurses and principals...
MENTAL HEALTH
manchesterinklink.com

Hassan announces endorsements from six dozen NH small business leaders

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In advance of the “Small Businesses for Maggie” tour beginning on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan’s campaign announced 144 small business leaders from across the state who are supporting her campaign for re-election. “New Hampshire’s small businesses strengthen our economy and expand opportunity,”...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Incidents at Sununu Youth Services Center lead to call for police

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials say three separate incidents Tuesday night at the Sununu Youth Services Center led to a call for police help as staff members had too much to handle. State officials said residents became upset, and the situation escalated, leading to damaged property in the...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
BOSCAWEN, NH
Boston Globe

Six New England communities land on Realtor.com’s Hottest ZIP code list for 2022

New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts are hot for home searchers, according to a tally of the hottest ZIP codes the real estate search site Realtor.com released Tuesday. “There were no ZIP codes in the western swath of the country that made this year’s list — prices in those regions are just too high. The list is dominated by places in the Northeast, many of them within striking distance of exorbitantly priced Boston,” the report said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

How to help: New Hampshire Tackles Hunger 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR has again teamed up with the New Hampshire Food Bank, the Dead River Company and high school athletic departments across the state to tackle hunger in New Hampshire by collecting food and raising money for local food pantries across the state. The drive is kicking...
MANCHESTER, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Lakes Region Community Developers and Pemi Valley Habitat for Humanity have launched a new collaboration aimed at helping both organizations bring more affordable, single-family homes to communities in their areas. Through the agreement, LRCD will work to incorporate single-family home lots into their site plans when planning a new rental...
MANCHESTER, NH
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’

In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
REAL ESTATE
nhbr.com

Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths

The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire kids run entrepreneurship event in Merrimack

MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 11-year-old girl put together Merrimack’s first children's business fair all by herself. Sara Snavely was behind the event which encourages the business ventures of children in New Hampshire. Parents were off to the sides as the kids set up their area to advertise and...
MERRIMACK, NH

