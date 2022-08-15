Read full article on original website
New Hampshire schools plan to expand mental health services for students
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As the first day of school approaches, districts are reporting a rise in mental health needs among Granite State students. New Hampshire school districts said the pandemic has had a direct impact on the mental health of their students. School social workers, psychologists, nurses and principals...
WMUR.com
Free online tutoring available for all New Hampshire middle and high school students
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is expanding free online tutoring for students. The New Hampshire Department of Education has selected tutor.com to provide 24/7 tutoring for any middle or high school student. Students can get test prep and homework help in multiple languages. All tutors undergo background checks.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire woman provides advocacy for victims of crime, trauma through nonprofit
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman provides support for victims of crime, crashes and trauma in Rockingham and Strafford counties through her nonprofit. Patricia Rainboth founded Victims, Inc. in October 1991. Her mission began after stopping at a crash that killed a child. "I came upon a crash...
manchesterinklink.com
Hassan announces endorsements from six dozen NH small business leaders
MANCHESTER, N.H. – In advance of the “Small Businesses for Maggie” tour beginning on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan’s campaign announced 144 small business leaders from across the state who are supporting her campaign for re-election. “New Hampshire’s small businesses strengthen our economy and expand opportunity,”...
WMUR.com
Incidents at Sununu Youth Services Center lead to call for police
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials say three separate incidents Tuesday night at the Sununu Youth Services Center led to a call for police help as staff members had too much to handle. State officials said residents became upset, and the situation escalated, leading to damaged property in the...
"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
manchesterinklink.com
Neighbors still feel overlooked by community center proposal, advocates looking to build lines of communication
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Following a similar meeting earlier in the summer on the topic, community members and local non-profit leaders gathered at Parkside Middle School to share their thoughts at the proposed Mark Stebbins Community Center planned just a few hundred feet down the street. Organizers of the group...
Boston Globe
Six New England communities land on Realtor.com’s Hottest ZIP code list for 2022
New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts are hot for home searchers, according to a tally of the hottest ZIP codes the real estate search site Realtor.com released Tuesday. “There were no ZIP codes in the western swath of the country that made this year’s list — prices in those regions are just too high. The list is dominated by places in the Northeast, many of them within striking distance of exorbitantly priced Boston,” the report said.
WMUR.com
How to help: New Hampshire Tackles Hunger 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR has again teamed up with the New Hampshire Food Bank, the Dead River Company and high school athletic departments across the state to tackle hunger in New Hampshire by collecting food and raising money for local food pantries across the state. The drive is kicking...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Lakes Region Community Developers and Pemi Valley Habitat for Humanity have launched a new collaboration aimed at helping both organizations bring more affordable, single-family homes to communities in their areas. Through the agreement, LRCD will work to incorporate single-family home lots into their site plans when planning a new rental...
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire high school students build plane flown in Londonderry's PlaneFest
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The hard work of New Hampshire high school students finally took flight. A two-seat propeller plane was built by students at Manchester School of Technology. The plane took off Saturday morning to kick off PlaneFest in Londonderry. The project was done in partnership with educational non-profit...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
WMUR.com
Restoration of Derry medical building to take ‘considerable time’ after fire
DERRY, N.H. — It will be a while before providers at the Derry medical building wherea fire broke out last month will be back in their offices. Derry Medical Center officials said it will take "considerable time" to restore the building. In the meantime, care providers are using other...
nhbr.com
Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’
In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
nhbr.com
Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths
The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
WMUR.com
Police respond to incident at Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police responded to a disturbance call Tuesday evening at the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center. State police said they responded to the call at 8:24 p.m. on River Road. The call came in for reports of a riot, however, state police are not calling it that.
WMUR.com
Beagles rescued from Virginia facility brought to New Hampshire to find homes
STRATHAM, N.H. — Thousands of puppies are on the road to finding loving new homes after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and some of the dogs are in New Hampshire. Some of the beagles are just puppies. They arrived at the New Hampshire Humane Society...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire kids run entrepreneurship event in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 11-year-old girl put together Merrimack’s first children's business fair all by herself. Sara Snavely was behind the event which encourages the business ventures of children in New Hampshire. Parents were off to the sides as the kids set up their area to advertise and...
